33 Comfortable Wedding Guest Dresses That Are Dance Floor-Friendly

Promising reviews: "Love this dress! So comfortable to wear. Can be worn with or without a bra. LOVE the adjustable straps, and the V-neck. Can be worn to any casual social event. Even a party/outdoor casual wedding. Best purchase. Most dresses from Amazon are too big. This is the perfect fit, especially if you prefer knee-length over floor-length dresses. Can be worn with flip flops, sandals, or casual strappy heels." —Carrie



"There seemed to be enough room in it to be comfortable walking, sitting, dancing, etc….Very soft material. Did not need to iron it after I shook it from the dryer. Really liked the look and feel. Just ordered a second color in it." —LMcCassie

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 64 colors/patterns).