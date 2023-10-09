28 Warm Outer Layers If Your Fall Mood Is “Cold”

Check out the heated jacket in action on TikTok!



The jacket has a rechargeable battery that will last 10 hours as well as three heat settings so you can decide if it's just a brisk wind or you're basically in the arctic. Plus it's machine washable and has a detachable hood.

Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair

Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors).