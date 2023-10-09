28 Warm Outer Layers If Your Fall Mood Is “Cold”

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A chic cropped faux fur aviation jacket, which is about to become a staple for you this fall. You can easily dress it up with a skirt or keep it casual with some leggings and boots. You'll be extra cozy bundled up in the faux fur lining.
Get it from Nasty Gal for $73.50 (originally $105; available in sizes 14–20).
2. A heated jacket so even the coldest of people (🙋♀️) can be warm enough to enjoy the time outside with friends. Personally, I know the struggle of wearing like four layers and still freezing even while everyone else seems to be living their best life, so this honestly would be a game changer.
Check out the heated jacket in action on TikTok!
The jacket has a rechargeable battery that will last 10 hours as well as three heat settings so you can decide if it's just a brisk wind or you're basically in the arctic. Plus it's machine washable and has a detachable hood.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors).
3. A super soft popcorn yarn cardigan that's the closest you're gonna get to a socially acceptable way of wearing an ultra-comfy robe out in public. And when you finally get back home, just imagine how cozy it'll be to snuggle up with this sweater on the couch. 🥰
Promising review: "I love it! It is the perfect weight and is VERY soft! Will be good for fall, winter, and spring, but is also good for cool mornings or evenings in summer. It came shrink wrapped and smelled a little strong. I machine washed on gentle and laid flat to dry. Washed beautifully! Looks great! Glad I bought two!! :)." —Cindylou
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors).
4. A classic London Fog trench perfect for throwing on top of whatever outfit you already have planned for the day when you need some extra warmth but don't wanna go ~full puffer~ mode.
FYI! This is available for Prime Try Before You Buy!
Promising review: "This trench coat is well constructed and very high quality. It looks great over formal attire but can also elevate a casual look. It has a slightly loose fit, as expected with this style, but can be cinched with the belt. It’s lightweight, making it ideal for spring or fall. Just enough to cut the chill and keep you dry in the rain, but not overly warm. This is my second LF trench, the first had a plaid flannel lining which — while very soft and pretty — always made me sweat. This one is perfect!!" —Ash
Get it from Amazon for $93.11+ (available in two colors and sizes XS–3X).
5. A splurge-worthy chunky cardigan adorned with adorable little pumpkins so you can showcase your fave season by wearing your fave sweater. Each sweater is completely handmade, so when people ask where it's from, you can feel extra boujee when you say it was customized for YOU.
Oorgubutik is a family-owned small business based in Istanbul, Turkey that sells handmade cardigans, sweaters, and cropped tops. It's run by a mother and daughter duo — the daughter comes up with the designs, and mom knits them.
Promising review: "I LOVE my new pumpkin sweater! Just in time for my favorite season! I can dress it up or down, the communication from the seller was fantastic, quick to respond, and the quality is exceptional! I will definitely be buying another sweater soon!" —Rebecca
Get it from Oorgubutik on Etsy for $130.90+ (originally $238+; available in sizes S–4X).
6. A color-block blazer to give you a statement piece so you literally don't even have to worry about whatever else you put on. Everyone is gonna be so infatuated with this blazer they prob wouldn't notice if you were wearing 10-year-old sweatpants with it.
Promising review: "This blazer is just perfect. It’s one of the first things I bought from Eloquii, and I was sold. The fabric is so high quality, and it’s very well-made. I get more compliments on this than just about anything else I wear." —Momany
Get it from Eloquii for $149.95 (available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors).
7. A button-down cropped corduroy shacket that is basically "fall" in a jacket. Reviewers are loving that it looks like it should cost more than it does.
Promising review: "This shacket is exactly what I was looking for. Super comfy, not super heavy, and a great color and fit. Doesn't fit super oversized that you feel like you're swimming in it. But is a super comfortable jacket with a T-shirt or tighter fitted shirt underneath. Looks great. Had lots of compliments on it when I wore it." —McKenzie Merritt
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 17 colors/patterns).
8. A fuzzy, patchwork hooded jacket, which looks like it would feel like a warm, cozy hug. Pop this on when you're feeling chilly and you'll be as cozy as if you were wearing a blanket.
Promising review: "I love this jacket! I get compliments on it everywhere I go. I got the blue one, and I’m going to get another one in pink. It’s so light, yet very warm. I love that the inside is the same soft fuzzy as the outside. No cold inner liner against you. I like that it goes past my waist and bottom. No riding up and drafts getting in at the waist." —Karen M.
Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).
9. A quilted puffer coat for the fall days that feel like they could really be classified as winter days. And this isn't your typical puffer coat that makes you look like a giant marshmallow, it's actually stylish!!
FYI! This is available for Prime Try Before You Buy!
Promising review: "I'm so in LOVE with this jacket. I got mine in black in size large so I could wear sweaters/sweatshirts underneath, and it fits perfectly. This is so comfortable and keeps me warm. I love how it zips up a bit near the neck, and the wrist material is really nice, too. Really good material and durability. I wear this all the time. I'm getting this jacket in at least two more colors." —Brianna B
Get it from Amazon for $67.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors).
10. A zip-up with a satin-lined hoodie so you can put your hood on for extra warmth without worrying about messing up your hair or ending up with a giant frizz ball when you finally take it off.
Unikusa is a small biz based in Los Angeles, California that creates women's and children's clothing.
There are hidden pockets inside that are perfect for travel!
Promising review: "Amazing, super soft, and warm. Satin hood is great, super roomy for really big hair. Color exactly as pictured. I got a large for an oversized fit, and it was perfect." —Melanie Yunes
Get it from Unikusa on Etsy for $26.99 (available in sizes S–XL and five colors).
11. A stylish shawl collar coat for a different silhouette if you need to mix up what's in your closet.
It's 60% wool and 40% polyester. Reviewers recommend sizing down. And it is available for Prime Try Before You Buy!
Promising review: "Love this so much!!!! The sleeves and shoulders/upper back are a little too snug/tight, but everything else fit just right. I bought two so far, and plan to get as many as I can in my size! I get so many compliments when I wear them. The best part is that it’s not just fashionable, it’s also very warm! I love the pockets, and I love, love, love the broad collar!" —Rev Cass
Get it from Amazon for $79.90 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in 11 colors).
12. Thermal workout leggings to keep your lower half nice and toasty because we always think about wearing coats but never anything to protect our legs?! Like I can't be the only one who is overheating on the top but is basically numb from the waist down?!
They're made with moisture-wicking, brushed fabric that prevents you from feeling too cold and sweaty during workouts.
Promising review: "Ran a size small for me, but quality and warmth perfect. Wore them for cycling in cooler fall weather and these pants (as well as the top from Bayleaf) kept me nice and warm. Pants felt so soft and snuggly in the inside lining. Very comfortable." —Daisy
Get them from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors).