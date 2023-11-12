The Temperature Is ~Falling,~ So Here Are 31 Warm And Cozy Items You Should Add To Your Wardrobe

1. A two-piece lounge set that'll provide you with the ultimate comfort. With the waffle texture and button details, you're never going to want to take it off.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 35 colors/patterns).
2. An oversized crewneck sweater you can wear with a pair of leggings for more chill days or throw on with some jeans when you wanna feel a little more put-together.
Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 colors/patterns).
3. A quilted fleece pullover with a button closure you can choose to have snapped all the way or keep undone if you wanna have a little more ~breathability.~ This one is so warm and cozy you're probably gonna put it on as the final layer of all your outfits.
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredibly soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 26 colors/patterns, and two styles).
4. An oversized pullover V-neck sweater designed to have a 'lil off-the-shoulder action to add some extra pizzazz to your regular sweater and jeans fit.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite go-to top for ANY occasion. I bought it to wear with heels and distressed jeans out with my fiancé, however the day turned into us and our daughter heading to a Mexican restaurant so I simply changed from heels to my Birkenstocks and it was just as cute. I’m buying every color. LOVE THIS SHIRT!" –Katie
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).
5. An oversized knit cardigan that's bound to become your fave layering piece when you have a cute 'fit that needs a little added warmth. And with all the color options you won't be stuck with just getting black cause it matches everything.
Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 29 colors).
6. A pair of Ugg's classic ultra mini booties so you can feel like you're wearing slippers all day, even when you're out in public!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Heather Braga has these and says, "I have these Ugg minis and wear them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."
Promising review: “Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm. They hit just above the ankle which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" —R. Warne
Get them from Amazon for $159.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 19 colors).
Psst: They're included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
7. A cardigan dress for a fun twist on your fave type of sweater so you can turn it into a whole outfit with a turtleneck and some tights. Or keep it unbuttoned and wear it like a regular cardigan that's just ~oversize.~
Get it from Eloquii for $59.97 (originally $99.95; available in sizes 14–32 and three colors).
8. A puffer vest that takes something that seems like it shouldn't be cute and fashionable and makes it the perfect accessory to keep you looking cute while staying warm.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
9. A pair of alpaca wool socks perfect for anyone who always has freezing cold little toesies but doesn't want to keep shoes on all day, because we *know* that is not the cozy vibe we are looking for. Plus these bad boys will keep you warm all while getting more comfortable (!!) the more you wear them.
Follkee is a Chicago-based small biz that sells handmade cozy accessories.
Promising review: "I LOVE these socks. I bought myself a pair to try them out, and now I've bought them for each of my aunts for Christmas. Cold feet run in the family so I know they'll love it. Great quality, fast shipping, and wonderful packaging. Couldn't be happier." —Brittany L.
Get it from Follkee on Etsy for $26.49 (available in adult sizes S–L and four colors).
10. A knit sweater adorned with an adorable heart so everyone can know you're a lover not a fighter!
11. A luxurious shawl made of faux fur that is the perfect outer layer for any fall wedding you may be attending or maybe just a fancy date night.
12. A knit turtleneck sweater that just *screams* fall, like seriously, look at that picture, how can you not wanna buy this and take a stroll and look at all the leaves changing color.
13. A pair of soft velvet leggings because your legs deserve some love, too!! These will keep your bottom half warm while looking stylish and without dealing with the constraining feeling of wearing tight jeans. 😖
Promising review: "These are so comfortable, soft, and cozy that I am probably going to order another pair so I have something to wear while the other pair is drying. Good as jammies and fine out of the house, too, with a nice tunic or sweater." —Laserbeam
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (some colors are available in one size regular or plus, while others are available in sizes S–3X, also available in two styles, and 36 colors/patterns).
14. A casual pullover sweater with an adorable combo of color blocking and striping, because after all, "the best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time" — SpongeBob SquarePants.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this sweater! It is soft and lightweight while still feeling cozy. I love the colors. I typically order a size up for sweaters, and I love the fit. It is more oversized and fits more like the model. So I recommend ordering two sizes larger than your normal size." —Malachi and Kristina
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors/patterns).