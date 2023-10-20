BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    The Temperature Is ~Falling,~ So Here Are 32 Warm And Cozy Items You Should Add To Your Wardrobe

    You can't honestly tell me that bundling up in a fuzzy coat or oversized sweater on a chilly day isn't one of the ~best~ feelings in the world.

    Jessica Hall
    by Jessica Hall

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A two-piece lounge set that'll provide you with the ultimate comfort. With the waffle texture and button details, you're never going to want to take it off.

    reviewer wearing the set in pink
    reviewer wearing the set in purple
    Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien

    Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 35 colors/patterns). 

    2. An oversized crewneck sweater you can wear with a pair of leggings for more chill days or throw on with some jeans when you wanna feel a little more put-together.

    reviewer wearing the sweater in white
    reviewer wearing the sweater in purple
    Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 32 colors/patterns). 

    3. A quilted fleece pullover with a button closure you can choose to have snapped all the way or keep undone if you wanna have a little more ~breathability.~ This one is so warm and cozy you're probably gonna put it on as the final layer of all your outfits.

    a reviewer in the pullover in burgundy
    another reviewer in the sweater in brown
    Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredibly soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 26 colors/patterns, and two styles).

    4. An oversized pullover V-neck sweater designed to have a 'lil off-the-shoulder action to add some extra pizzazz to your regular sweater and jeans fit.

    reviewer wearing the white v-neck sweater off the shoulder
    Promising review: "This is my new favorite go-to top for ANY occasion. I bought it to wear with heels and distressed jeans out with my fiancé, however the day turned into us and our daughter heading to a Mexican restaurant so I simply changed from heels to my Birkenstocks and it was just as cute. I’m buying every color. LOVE THIS SHIRT!" –Katie

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors). 

    5. An oversized knit cardigan that's bound to become your fave layering piece when you have a cute 'fit that needs a little added warmth. And with all the color options you won't be stuck with just getting black cause it matches everything. 

    Reviewer wearing cardigan in beige
    Reviewer wearing cardigan in pink
    Promising review: "I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more? They are thick and heavy, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 colors).

    6. A pair of Ugg's classic ultra mini booties so you can feel like you're wearing slippers all day, even when you're out in public!

    buzzfeed editor wearing the ankle length uggs in chestnut
    three models showing the back of the shoes
    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Heather Braga has these and says, "I have these Ugg minis and wear them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."

    Promising review: “Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm. They hit just above the ankle which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" —R. Warne

    Get them from Amazon for $159.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 20 colors).

    Psst: They're included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

    7. A cardigan dress for a fun twist on your fave type of sweater so you can turn it into a whole outfit with a turtleneck and some tights. Or keep it unbuttoned and wear it like a regular cardigan that's just ~oversize.~

    model wearing the dress in caramel with black stripe details
    model wearing the dress in black with white stripe details
    Eloquii

    Get it from Eloquii for $49 (originally $99.95; available in sizes 14–32 and three colors).

    8. puffer vest that takes something that seems like it shouldn't be cute and fashionable and makes it the perfect accessory to keep you looking cute while staying warm.

    reviewer posing in brown vest
    reviewer posing in black puffer vest
    Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.

    Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer

    Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).

    9. A pair of alpaca wool socks perfect for anyone who always has freezing cold little toesies but doesn't want to keep shoes on all day, because we *know* that is not the cozy vibe we are looking for. Plus these bad boys will keep you warm all while getting more comfortable (!!) the more you wear them. 

    the wool socks in tan, brown, dark gray, and light gray
    Model wearing the light grey socks with brown boots
    Follkee is a Chicago-based small biz that sells handmade cozy accessories. 

    Promising review: "I LOVE these socks. I bought myself a pair to try them out, and now I've bought them for each of my aunts for Christmas. Cold feet run in the family so I know they'll love it. Great quality, fast shipping, and wonderful packaging. Couldn't be happier." —Brittany L.

    Get it from Follkee on Etsy for $26.49 (available in adult sizes S–L and five colors). 

    10. A knit sweater adorned with an adorable heart so everyone can know you're a lover not a fighter!

    Reviewer wearing black sweater with pink heart, stops past the waist
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super comfy, cozy, and lightweight. Love the style. I ordered another one after the first. Got tons of compliments." —Kiersten

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors/patterns).

    11. A luxurious shawl made of faux fur that is the perfect outer layer for any fall wedding you may be attending or maybe just a fancy date night. 

    Reviewer wearing brown faux fur wrap
    Promising review: "This shawl was perfect for my chilly wedding! It was so warm and cozy! The color was perfect, and it really almost feels like real fur." —Roxanne

    Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (available two sizes and 14 colors).

    12. A knit turtleneck sweater that just *screams* fall, like seriously, look at that picture, how can you not wanna buy this and take a stroll and look at all the leaves changing color.

    Reviewer wearing orange sweater with high turtle neck
    Promising review: "Love this sweater! Perfectly oversized and cozy. You can dress it up or dress it down." —Chris

    Get it from Amazon for $41.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 35 colors/patterns).

    13. A pair of soft velvet leggings because your legs deserve some love, too!! These will keep your bottom half warm while looking stylish and without dealing with the constraining feeling of wearing tight jeans. 😖 

    Reviewer wearing black velvet leggings
    Promising review: "These are so comfortable, soft, and cozy that I am probably going to order another pair so I have something to wear while the other pair is drying. Good as jammies and fine out of the house, too, with a nice tunic or sweater." —Laserbeam

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (some colors are available in one size regular or plus, while others are available in sizes S–3X, also available in two styles, and 36 colors/patterns).

    14. A casual pullover sweater with an adorable combo of color blocking and striping, because after all, "the best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time" — SpongeBob SquarePants.

    Reviewer wearing orange, white, black and gray stripes
    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this sweater! It is soft and lightweight while still feeling cozy. I love the colors. I typically order a size up for sweaters, and I love the fit. It is more oversized and fits more like the model. So I recommend ordering two sizes larger than your normal size." —Malachi and Kristina

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 28 colors/patterns).

    15. fisherman cable turtleneck, which will be great to throw on under a jacket or wear on its own to showcase the unique knit detail. 

    Reviewer wearing white sweater
    Reviewer wearing sweater
    FYI! This is available for Prime Try Before You Buy!

    Promising review: "Loved the cotton feel of this sweater. It’s warm and cozy without being scratchy. Now I want another one." —Cindy Buell NZ

    Get it from Amazon for $33.20+ (available in women's sizes XS–6X and 21 colors/patterns).

    16. A pair of touchscreen gloves so you don't have to choose between scrolling through TikTok or having feeling in your fingers.

    Reviewer black gloves with knitted texture
    Reviewer wearing black gloves with shiny black texture /pattern
    Promising review: "I absolutely love these gloves. The touch-screen aspect is excellent, but, as with pretty much all gloves, you are able to type on your phone but the precision is slightly off. This doesn’t really bother me as I can still use the other features on my phone with them on, which I really enjoy. The gloves are especially great since I often do labor work outside, and they keep my hands delightfully cozy while still allowing me to perform my tasks. I bought a pair for both of my coworkers, and they really enjoy them as well. Would definitely recommend." —M.H.

    Get them from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in sizes M–XL and 12 colors).

    17. A chic cropped faux-fur aviation jacket, which is about to become a staple for you this fall. You can easily dress it up with a skirt or keep it casual with some leggings and boots. You'll be extra cozy bundled up in the faux-fur lining. 

    model wearing the brown aviator jacket
    Nasty Gal

    Get it from Nasty Gal for $73.50 (originally $105; available in sizes 14–20).

    18. A heated jacket so even the coldest of people (🙋‍♀️) can be warm enough to enjoy the time outside with friends. Personally, I know the struggle of wearing like four layers and still freezing even while everyone else seems to be living their best life, so this honestly would be a game changer.

    Reviewer wearing black hooded jacket
    a reviewer wearing the black coat with yellow detailing
    Check out the heated jacket in action on TikTok!

    The jacket has a rechargeable battery that will last 10 hours as well as three heat settings so you can decide if it's just a brisk wind or you're basically in the arctic. Plus it's machine washable and has a detachable hood.

    Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair 

    Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors). 

    19. A super soft popcorn yarn cardigan that's the closest you're gonna get to a socially acceptable way of wearing an ultra-comfy robe out in public. And when you finally get back home, just imagine how cozy it'll be to snuggle up with this sweater on the couch. 🥰

    Reviewer wearing maroon sweater
    A reviewer taking a mirror selfie while wearing the cardigan in yellow
    Promising review: "I love it! It is the perfect weight and is VERY soft! Will be good for fall, winter, and spring, but is also good for cool mornings or evenings in summer. It came shrink wrapped and smelled a little strong. I machine washed on gentle and laid flat to dry. Washed beautifully! Looks great! Glad I bought two!! :)." —Cindylou

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors).