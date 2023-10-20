The Temperature Is ~Falling,~ So Here Are 32 Warm And Cozy Items You Should Add To Your Wardrobe

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Heather Braga has these and says, "I have these Ugg minis and wear them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."

Promising review: “Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm. They hit just above the ankle which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" —R. Warne

Get them from Amazon for $159.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 20 colors).

Psst: They're included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

