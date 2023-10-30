42 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out During The Holidays

Promising review: "My girls (3.5 and 1.5) got on this slide immediately after opening it up and I am not even kidding when I say they played on it for an hour straight. I was surprised at how nice and how sturdy the slide was considering it's made of cardboard. The girls had a blast playing on it and when it was time to go to bed it took about 15 seconds to fold it up to store until tomorrow. I love that it folds flat for easy storage so if you want it out of the way it can be. Very happy with our purchase!" —Amanda Sobol

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four designs).

