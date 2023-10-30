42 Toys To Buy Now Before They Sell Out During The Holidays

1. A singing JJ plush perfect for your CoComelon-obsessed kiddo. And this isn't just a regular doll — when you squeeze his tummy, this guy will talk or sing to you!
2. A Hatchimals Crystal Flyer Pixie that honestly might actually be sprinkled with fairy dust. When your little one pushes the button, it'll fly up into the air. Just wait until you see how mesmerized they are.
3. A surprisingly sturdy indoor slide designed to quickly POP 💥 open so your kiddo can be entertained in seconds. Plus, when they are finally done running around, you can fold it up for easy storage.
Promising review: "My girls (3.5 and 1.5) got on this slide immediately after opening it up and I am not even kidding when I say they played on it for an hour straight. I was surprised at how nice and how sturdy the slide was considering it's made of cardboard. The girls had a blast playing on it and when it was time to go to bed it took about 15 seconds to fold it up to store until tomorrow. I love that it folds flat for easy storage so if you want it out of the way it can be. Very happy with our purchase!" —Amanda Sobol
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four designs).
4. A surprisingly mesmerizing fidget cube, which can transform into over 70 (!!) shapes. They will be so enthralled with it that you may even have enough time to do those chores you've been avoiding.
Promising review: "My 11- and 13-year-olds (and me and my 40+-year-old husband) are mesmerized by these. The best thing is to have two of them — you can do so much with them together. Even after days of playing with them for hours, we still discovered new things to do with them. Did I mention they are quiet, not screens, and entertained my children for hours? They seemed a bit pricey when I ordered them, but seeing how much they do, they’re worth it." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in 18 patterns and in packs of two and four).
5. The 2023 Holiday Barbie to add to their collection of gorgeous dolls you've been gifting every year since they were born.
6. An upgraded Tamagotchi to bring back that '90s nostalgia, but now in an even better version. It boasts futuristic features like a color screen, camera, and the ability to go on playdates by connecting to a friend's device.
Promising review: "This was a Christmas gift for my 7-year-old daughter. The interactions are so fun. I think I play with it just as much as her." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in six colors).
7. An LOL O.M.G. doll full of surprises (15 to be exact!) and a box that turns into a dance floor for added fun.
Promising review: "My daughter just turned 10 and I got her this doll for her birthday and she LOVES it! She loves the LOL Big Sister dolls in general and has more of them than any child needs lol. She had been showing me commercials/ads for the LOL Big Sister Dance dolls so I got her this one for her birthday. It came exactly as pictured and the quality is very nice. Totally worth the price." —K Nichole
Get it from Amazon for $22.74.
8. A Lego version of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter — obviously it includes mini versions of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and General Dodonna, so they can act out all their fave scenes.
Promising review: "This was for my son and he loved it. I liked how there were a lot of stickers so it makes the feeling of the X-Wing more real. It is also very sturdy and doesn't fall apart." —Ben C. Schmitz
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
9. A Pokémon play set that doubles as a backpack so they can take it with them and catch 'em all wherever they go!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toy set! I ordered for my son's 6th birthday. He absolutely loves all the detail in the different play areas. There are different activities the Pokémon can do in the play set including 'battling' with little sling shot type pieces in the arena. This toy is so much fun for young and old! I would highly recommend for anyone!" —Meg
Get it from Amazon for $39.39 (available in three versions).
10. An interactive purse pet with real blinking eyes and over 25 sounds and reactions!
11. Pixicade mobile game maker that is one heckuva futuristic toy. Basically, they can draw their own video game that will come to life and be playable on their device. Like seriously, where was this stuff when I was a kid?!
Promising review: "Man I love this thing, but my 8- and 6-year-old sons love it even more. We’re those parents who are a little fanatic about 'screentime' with our kids. Let me tell you something, MOST of the time is spent with the kids building their game. The markers, paper, and most importantly their imagination of drawing new games are 90% of the fun because they know that their drawing will eventually ~come to life~ on the iPad. It sounds unbelievable, but it’s true. The different colors are used to create different things that the game automatically recognizes on paper — e.g., use 'red' to draw hazards; use 'green' to make your character that can move, etc. My boys draw anything and, like magic, the screen brings it to life and the remaining 10% blows their little minds (and the parents minds too). Not really sure how it works, but we have a giant notebook full of different drawings and games, two boys who can’t stop using it, and two parents who are totally OK with this kind of 'screentime.'" —Lil
Get it from Amazon for $19.93+ (available in two versions).
12. A classic wooden doctor's kit for the budding doctor in your life.
Doctor's kits are a classic role-play toy that help children better understand their own childhood checkups. Roll play encourages imaginative thinking, social skills, questioning, and reasoning. This beautiful kit includes a stethoscope, medical bottle, ointment gel, syringe, reflex hammer, thermometer scan, thermometer, tongue depressor, and prescription with a doctor's carrying case. Each item is made using renewable sources and non-toxic paint.
Promising review: "My 3- and 7-year-old play with this for hours. It keeps them entertained and it’s super cute. Durable too." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.