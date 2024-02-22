If You’re Starting To Get Jealous Of All The 12-Year-Olds On TikTok With Better Skincare Routines Than You, Check Out These 22 Things

1. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which is a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A bubble clay mask that is wayyyy more fun to use than a normal mask. And not only do the bubbles make it more interesting, but the carbonation helps clean out your pores. Be sure to have your camera ready, you're gonna want to take some selfies.
Watch a TikTok of the foaming mask bubble!
Promising reviews: "I've been seeing this mask all over YouTube and TikTok! I've only tried it one and it is the best!!!" —Jocelyn
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not." —LizaB
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
3. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer to help hydrate your skin while also working to restore your skin's barrier. It's fragrance-free, which is *ideal* for any sensitive skin kings and queens. (🙋♀️)
Promising review: "I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" —Mekayela
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
4. A set of dermaplaning razors so you can gently remove the peach fuzz on your cheeks or pesky eyebrow hairs that you simply cannot catch with your tweezers. And you can expect your skin to feel softer afterwards because it exfoliates as it shaves!
Promising reviews: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
"Literally the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon! I've been doing dermaplaning for 10+ years and this is the first time in my life I actually didn't cut myself. The razors are incredibly sharp but smooth on the skin and to do my whole face took 10 times less time than before while using different brands. I just regret I didn't find these sooner and I was torturing and cutting myself in the past with cheaper brands. Do not hesitate, you will be amazed as much as I am." —Veronica
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94+ (also available in a nine-pack).
5. A dark-spot-removing soap bar formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help soothe and brighten your skin while also protecting its moisture barrier. You can use this on your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, underarms, or wherever else you may experience hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in different quantities and bundle options).
6. Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick to give your skin the ultimate ~blurring~ effect that'll help smooth and reduce the appearance of pores. It's pretty much the closest you're gonna get to Photoshop in real life.
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use Nyx Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7. A firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration to help reduce puffiness and dark circles. This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin.
Promising review: "I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes. So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes, two versions, and a two-pack).
8. A facial ice roller you store in the freezer so it's always ready when you need a lil ~chill~ sesh. Rub it all over your face to help reduce puffiness, irritation, and under-eye circles. It's also great to have on hand in the summer if you're prone to sunburns, as it'll give you an extremely soothing sensation.
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented.
Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young-looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —PinkRibbonGIrl
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
9. A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment from Paula's Choice, which is a nonabrasive leave-on exfoliant designed to unclog and reduce the appearance of large pores, loosen dead skin cells, and brighten and even out skin tone.
Check out this TikToker's review here.
Promising review: "I have always struggled with blackheads on my nose. It was something I was super self-conscious about, always. I tried pore strips, masks, scrubs, etc., and nothing ever worked for me. But after using this product, I saw results after 10 days! I have been using it for about a month-and-a-half, and now I can barely see the pores on my nose. The redness around my nose also went away." —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
10. A bottle of CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser gentle enough for everyday use, but made with powerful enough ingredients (hyaluronic acid, ceramaides, glycerin) to remove dirt, makeup, and excess oils.
Watch one TikToker test it out here!
Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" —L Ashburne
Get it from Amazon for $15.48+ (available in three sizes).
11. Or the multifaceted CeraVe cleanser with salicylic acid to naturally exfoliate and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate. Your skin will feel smooth and *won't* have that annoying tight-skin sensation.
Promising review: "I've struggled with incredibly sensitive, acne-prone, textured skin for a lot of my adult life. I stumbled onto this cleanser via TikTok (I wish I was kidding) and bought this in conjunction with CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream and, LET ME TELL YOU, these products have become holy grail skincare items for me. Prior to this, I was using homemade soap and an exfoliating mitt to wash my face, but my skin would quickly develop uneven texture in between exfoliations. This cleanser makes my skin smooth and it doesn't irritate it. My breakouts are already a lot smaller and I've noticed a huge difference in the overall appearance. This is a holy grail cleanser." —C. Hallgrimson
Get it from Amazon for $12.36+ (available in two sizes).
12. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover designed to fit into all the weird crevices on your face to help exfoliate away anything that you can't reach with any of your other tools (or tbh fingernails). Plus, look how stinking cute this is, why wouldn't you want to have this little guy be part of your beauty routine??
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, and it works great so far." —MarMar Manuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
13. A bottle of Tower 28's SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation that is the ultimate multitasking product — it helps protect your skin with SPF 30 *and* even out your complexion. Save time by cutting down on alllll the layers of product you apply.
See why one TikToker likes it here!
Tower 28 is a small biz whose founder, Amy Liu, has struggled with eczema for years. The brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, and everything is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Needed a new tinted moisturizer and heard great things about this via TikTok. I got the shade PCH and blends in so nicely into my skin. I am pretty pale so PCH is perfect! Not orange! I have oily skin and this wears very nicely throughout the day with powder. No issues other than one of my concealers not working well with it but no big deal! It does cling to dry patches- for me it's around my nose. Overall definitely plan on repurchasing this when I'm done with it." —ericapzs
Get it from Sephora for $32 (available in 17 shades) or from Amazon for $32 (available in 11 shades).
14. A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller because let's be honest, you've been out and about before, seen your reflection, and genuinely asked yourself how your face looks so ✨shiny.✨ Well, now when that happens you can just whip this bad boy out of your purse and put an end to the shine immediately.
Check out a reviewer trying it on TikTok here!
This is better than the commonly used blotting sheets because it is reusable and you won't find a stash of used papers in the bottom of your purse after a weekend full of events.
When it's time to clean, just pop out the little ball, rinse, and air dry.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
15. A box of Mighty Patch blemish patches that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your pimple, go to bed, and wake up to a drastically smaller pimple — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
Check these out on TikTok here!
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics, which is a woman-owned and Asian-owned company, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde says: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!"
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.