These 22 Skincare Products Are Already TikTok Favorites…But Soon They'll Be *Your* Favorites

1. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which is a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $13.63.
2. A bubble clay mask that is wayyyy more fun to use than a normal mask. And not only do the bubbles make it more interesting, but the carbonation helps clean out your pores. Be sure to have your camera ready, you're gonna want to take some selfies.
Watch a TikTok of the foaming mask bubble!
Promising reviews: "I've been seeing this mask all over YouTube and TikTok! I've only tried it one and it is the best!!!" —Jocelyn
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not." —LizaB
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer to help hydrate your skin while also working to restore your skin's barrier. It's fragrance-free, which is *ideal* for any sensitive skin kings and queens. (🙋♀️)
Promising review: "I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" —Mekayela
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
4. A set of dermaplaning razors so you can gently remove the peach fuzz on your cheeks or pesky eyebrow hairs that you simply cannot catch with your tweezers. And you can expect your skin to feel softer afterwards because it exfoliates as it shaves!
Promising reviews: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
"Literally the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon! I've been doing dermaplaning for 10+ years and this is the first time in my life I actually didn't cut myself. The razors are incredibly sharp but smooth on the skin and to do my whole face took 10 times less time than before while using different brands. I just regret I didn't find these sooner and I was torturing and cutting myself in the past with cheaper brands. Do not hesitate, you will be amazed as much as I am." —Veronica
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94+ (also available in a nine-pack).
5. A dark-spot-removing soap bar formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help soothe and brighten your skin while also protecting its moisture barrier. You can use this on your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, underarms, or wherever else you may experience hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in different quantities and bundle options).
6. Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick to give your skin the ultimate ~blurring~ effect that'll help smooth and reduce the appearance of pores. It's pretty much the closest you're gonna get to Photoshop in real life.
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use Nyx Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $8.10.
7. A firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration to help reduce puffiness and dark circles. This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin.
Promising review: "I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes. So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.70+ (available in three sizes, two versions, and a two-pack).
8. A facial ice roller you store in the freezer so it's always ready when you need a lil ~chill~ sesh. Rub it all over your face to help reduce puffiness, irritation, and under-eye circles. It's also great to have on hand in the summer if you're prone to sunburns, as it'll give you an extremely soothing sensation.
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines and cooling down on hot days, so it's multitalented.
Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young-looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —PinkRibbonGIrl
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
9. A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment from Paula's Choice, which is a nonabrasive leave-on exfoliant designed to unclog and reduce the appearance of large pores, loosen dead skin cells, and brighten and even out skin tone.
Check out this TikToker's review here.
Promising review: "I have always struggled with blackheads on my nose. It was something I was super self-conscious about, always. I tried pore strips, masks, scrubs, etc., and nothing ever worked for me. But after using this product, I saw results after 10 days! I have been using it for about a month-and-a-half, and now I can barely see the pores on my nose. The redness around my nose also went away." —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
10. A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil that will help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized. Use it directly on your face or mix it in with your daily moisturizer and watch your skincare woes disappear. ✨ Don't worry, this is safe for sensitive skin *and* can be worn under your makeup.
11. A bottle of CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser gentle enough for everyday use, but made with powerful enough ingredients (hyaluronic acid, ceramaides, glycerin) to remove dirt, makeup, and excess oils.
Watch one TikToker test it out here!
Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" —L Ashburne
Get it from Amazon for $12.37+ (available in three sizes).
12. Or the multifaceted CeraVe cleanser with salicylic acid to naturally exfoliate and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate. Your skin will feel smooth and *won't* have that annoying tight-skin sensation.
Promising review: "I've struggled with incredibly sensitive, acne-prone, textured skin for a lot of my adult life. I stumbled onto this cleanser via TikTok (I wish I was kidding) and bought this in conjunction with CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream and, LET ME TELL YOU, these products have become holy grail skincare items for me. Prior to this, I was using homemade soap and an exfoliating mitt to wash my face, but my skin would quickly develop uneven texture in between exfoliations. This cleanser makes my skin smooth and it doesn't irritate it. My breakouts are already a lot smaller and I've noticed a huge difference in the overall appearance. This is a holy grail cleanser." —C. Hallgrimson
Get it from Amazon for $11.71+ (available in two sizes).