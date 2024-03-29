I Bet You Won’t Make It Through This Post Without Adding *At Least* One Of These Skincare Products To Your Cart

1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly and painlessly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
2. A popular exfoliant foot peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of 6–11 days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Promising review: "Yes, TikTok made me buy it. But let me tell you...I've bought it again and again. Every few months I use this and there's no substitute. I tried a different brand once I found at DSW and the results were not the same. Anyway, if there's any chance I'll be in sandals or barefoot or going to get a massage, I will use this to be sure no one has to see my nasty heels. The peeling process is kind of gross, yes, but it's got to go somewhere. Plus, be patient...let it peel naturally, with a little help each day by soaking your feet in water for a few minutes, as recommended, and then gently rubbing your feet. Absolutely love it." —Laurie
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes, nine versions, and four quantities).
3. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant, because even though I promise no one other than you actually notices those little bumps on your arms, you want them gone and all power to ya!! Reviewers with skin conditions like keratosis pilaris swear by this product!
Check out a TikTok of the KP Bump Eraser in action.
Read more about how to treat keratosis pilaris at home at the American Academy of Dermatology.
Promising review: "I've recently had a problem with these weird, itchy, acne-like bumps all over my chest and shoulders. I’ve tried tons of washes, creams, treatments, etc. but nothing seemed to be working and then I saw a review of this scrub on TikTok and decided to try it. I shower every morning and take about a fingertip full of the scrub and gently rub it over my chest and shoulders then wash it off, and after a couple of weeks my skin was already getting so much better, and I have super sensitive skin too so I’m impressed it didn’t get irritated. Overall would definitely recommend!" —Olivia Parker
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in four sizes and multipacks).
4. The extremely beloved Mario Badescu Drying Lotion that will help dry up blemishes while you sleep. Just dip a cotton swab into the pink solution, dab it on your pimples, and watch them shrink!!
Promising review: "Honestly, I assume that this dainty bottle is powered by some sort of magic, because this stuff is truly ah-mazing! Not long ago, I had a deep pimple that was building to a slow crescendo of awful (important to note, I usually have clear skin), and my mother-in-law recommended this stuff to me. She promised that it would drastically reduce the pimple, if not zap it altogether, overnight. I was wary, but I also had a business trip coming up and I was worried that the tender mound was going to blossom into a third eyeball by the time I stepped off the plane for client meetings. I dabbed a tiny amount of this stuff on the zit after my nightly facial routine (it kind of looks like calamine lotion) and went to bed not expecting much. No joke, this miracle elixir managed to shrink the nasty little sucker so much that the tenderness had gone away!" —Caerley Hill
Get it from Amazon for $15.30 (available in a glass or plastic bottle).
5. Truly Beauty boob polish designed to help smooth and tighten your skin using an acai and retinol formula while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks. Let's not forget to mention that reviewers are raving about how good it smells, just don't be tempted to take a bite...
Promising review: "I love the color, smell, and consistency! I definitely notice a difference. My skin is soooo soft and glowy!" —Dianna c.
Get it from Truly Beauty or Ulta for $31.90.
6. A powerful snail repair cream that may sound a bit off-putting, but it'll help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, and add plumpness. It uses snail mucin extract and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "I'm 55-years-old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got a follow-up response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $20.
7. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick formulated with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles. I mean come on, the adorable little bear PLUS fancy glacier water from Iceland all while making me look like I actually slept last night?! Sign me up.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $6.48 (available in two versions and two-packs).
8. Or a firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration to help reduce puffiness and dark circles so you can nip 'em in the bud instead of wasting time every morning trying to cover them with makeup. This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin. And all you have to do is pat a little bit of this under your eyes and carry on with your day (without any extra ~bag~gage).
Promising review: "I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes. So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes, two versions, and a two-pack).
9. Skin1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks, which may be a little frightening at first — in 10 minutes they tighten your face and makes you look like a literal zombie, hence the name — but the results are absolutely worth it. Once you wash it off, you can reveal firmer skin and the reduced appearance of pores and wrinkles.
Promising review: "This really works. I am always skeptical of products I buy online because you can't be sure who is posting reviews but I will say that this mask does what it says it will do. I will definitely purchase again." —JEaston
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $18.90+ (available in multiple pack sizes).
10. An electric gua sha wayyy fancier than your current version. This bad boy has infared light and nine levels of heat and vibration to add a whole new level of luxury to your facial massage. With all those extra features, it can help reduce tightness and puffiness in your face and jaw while also improving your circulation. Seriously stop thinking about getting this and just do it.
Promising review: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine. I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" —The Amazonian
Get it from Amazon for $50.28.
11. A set of pimple patches that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your zit, go to bed, and wake up to a drastically smaller bump — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics, which is a woman- and Asian-owned company founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Promising reviews: "I love these patches so much. I’m about to buy my third box of these. I have acne-prone skin and these actually help decrease the inflammation and size of the pimple overnight. Not completely of course, but it does help a good amount." —Emily
"I love this product! I am an adult with acne. When new ones pop up, put one of these patches on at night and by the morning the pimple is gone. Poof! It even works to pull out cysts — but you need several days for those. I also have really sensitive skin and these don’t bother it one bit. I love these!!" —Rebekah W.
Get a 36-count from Amazon for $11.97.
12. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with over 90,000 5-star ratings from customers who experienced brighter and firmer skin. A lot of them even noticed a difference within just a few days!
Promising review: "I am definitely liking the way the TruSkin C Face Serum is working and looking on my face. I have noticed a difference with the melasma I have. It is getting lighter and my face overall looks brighter. So, this is great! It doesn't leave a sticky feel. I put it on every morning under my makeup. I also started putting it on two dark spots that I have on my arms and they are starting to fade. It is working perfectly for me. I will continue to order and definitely recommend it." —