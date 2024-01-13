31 Simple Skincare Products For Anyone Who Refuses To Have A Complicated Routine

1. Skin1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks, which may be a little frightening at first — in 10 minutes they tighten your face and makes you look like a literal zombie, hence the name — but the results are absolutely worth it. Once you wash it off, you can reveal firmer skin and the reduced appearance of pores and wrinkles.
2. Some pimple patches you can just stick right on your zit when you feel it coming to nip it in the bud so you don't end up with a freakin' second head growing out of your forehead. It even works while you're sleeping, what's easier than that?!
Each patch has 24 microdarts (that are pain-free!), which dissolve into the skin to help target pimples that haven't fully surfaced so you can beat them before they fully develop to their most painful state. Each pack includes equal quantities of patches and priming swabs to prep the area before applying the patch.
Promising review: "I have dealt with acne ever since I was a teenager, and although I don't have it as bad anymore in my adult years I still deal with the occasional pesky cystic acne. And let me tell you, IT. IS. THE. WORST. It's painful, it takes weeks to go away, and it makes you feel incredibly self-conscious. I figured since I currently had one popping up I would give this product a try after seeing an ad on Insta. I was not disappointed — these things are not only fun to use but they work FANTASTIC. I noticed a dramatic decrease in the size of that zit, and after two nights it was essentially gone. 10/10 recommend." —richae
Get a set of four patches from Amazon for $12.60 (available in multiple pack sizes).
3. CeraVe salicylic acid body wash designed to help exfoliate and remove dead skin cells using a chemical exfoliant and not physical exfoliants, which can be more harsh. Your skin will be left feeling moisturized and calm thanks to the hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.
Read more about how to treat keratosis pilaris at home at the American Academy of Dermatology.
Promising review: "I have very mild KP and was skeptical since I’ve never purchased anything for it. I got out of the shower 20 minutes ago after applying the SA wash and there is a noticeable difference. I rubbed it in circles for about 20 seconds over all my problem areas and can absolutely see it’s helped. I will continue to use and hopefully it gets even better. 13/10 will buy again!" —Lauren G.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. And First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant, because even though I promise no one other than you actually notices those little bumps on your arms, you want them gone and all power to ya!! Reviewers with skin conditions like keratosis pilaris swear by this product!
Check out a TikTok of the KP bump eraser in action.
Promising review: "I've recently had a problem with these weird, itchy, acne-like bumps all over my chest and shoulders. I’ve tried tons of washes, creams, treatments, etc. but nothing seemed to be working and then I saw a review of this scrub on TikTok and decided to try it. I shower every morning and take about a fingertip full of the scrub and gently rub it over my chest and shoulders then wash it off, and after a couple of weeks my skin was already getting so much better; and I have super sensitive skin too so I’m impressed it didn’t get irritated. Overall would definitely recommend!" —Olivia Parker
Get it from Amazon for $12.
5. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with over 140,000 5-star ratings from customers who experienced brighter and firmer skin. A lot of them even noticed a difference within just a few days!
Promising review: "I was looking for an alternative for the Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum [a 1 oz. bottle costs $182] and this one did not disappoint. My only complaint is the scent, but it isn’t super strong." —Pablo & Brittney Cruz
Get it from Amazon for $20.20+ (available in two sizes).
6. A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller because let's be honest, you've been out and about before, seen your reflection, and genuinely asked yourself how your face looks so ✨shiny.✨ Well, now when that happens you can just whip this bad boy out of your purse and put an end to the shine immediately.
Check out a reviewer trying it on TikTok here!
This is better than the commonly used blotting sheets because it is reusable and you won't find a stash of used papers in the bottom of your purse after a weekend full of events.
When it's time to clean, just pop out the little ball, rinse, and air dry.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.08.
7. Tend Skin Solution so you can finally say goodbye to the bumps, ingrown hairs, and razor burn that somehow ALWAYS appear after you shave, no matter how much you exfoliate or moisturize. Finally, we can be hair-free without five other steps post-shaving to avoid irritation! 👏🏼👏🏼
Promising review: "This product has worked GREAT on my armpits where I had big, painful, inflamed hair follicles for YEARS! I use a Dollar Shave razor now, changed every couple of weeks with Tend Skin after every shower and before deodorant. Miracles! I have noticed less of a difference on razor burn and ingrown hairs in other areas, however." —A User
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 designed with dark skin in mind, because why should you have to deal with a sunscreen that is drying and leaves a white cast on your skin? Now, you don't have to worry about that. This sunscreen is made with natural ingredients to blend into your skin and leave you protected from the sun *and* moisturized.
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned small business whose sunscreen is designed not to leave a white cast on melanated skin. It's ultra sheer, water-resistant, and super nourishing. Plus, it's cruelty-free! They also make sunscreen for kids with SPF 50.
Promising review: "I’ve tried many, many sunscreens that claim to blend and not leave a white cast when applied. This was so much better than I expected. A nickel-size amount goes a long way and blends into a smooth, dewy finish. I also didn’t notice a scent so there was no worries of walking around smelling like sunscreen." —Target Customer
Get it from Target for $15.99 or from Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.
9. A facial ice roller you store in the freezer so it's always ready when you need a lil ~chill~ sesh. Rub it all over your face to help reduce puffiness, irritation, and under-eye circles, giving you relief in the blink of an eye.
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines. It's also great to have on hand in the summer if you're prone to sunburns, as it'll give you an extremely soothing sensation and cool you down when it's hot out.
Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young-looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —sea
Get it from Amazon for $15.19+ (available in 12 colors).
10. A tea tree, eucalyptus, and lavender oil balm that may just be a magic potion in a bottle if you're dealing with any skin issues (we're talking itchiness, scaliness, rashes, ringworm, jock itch, athlete's foot, and more). One product to replace a bunch of others? Sign me up!
Promising review : "I have had persistent rashes on my hands since early 2018. I have tried so many creams and medications for almost two years. After four days of use my skin is almost clear, pain free, no cracks, and NO ITCHING. This balm is absolutely amazing. I also used the Puriya Mother of All Creams at the same time and the combo has been phenomenal!" —Alicia Pumphrey
Get it from Amazon for $36.32.
11. Glossier Solution designed to help improve the appearance of uneven texture, reduce redness, and shrink enlarged pores for smoother skin. Just pump, swipe, and watch your skin get brighter by the day.
12. Aztec Secret Healing Clay that is basically a vacuum for your pores in just 5–20 minutes, leaving you with smooth and firm skin. And, if you're interested in a ~full~ spa day, you can even use this mask on the rest of your body, your hair, or even to create foot soaks. Talk about a product going above and beyond!
People are obsessed with the powers of this clay mask — it has over 72,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It works best when mixed with apple cider vinegar.
Promising review: "I've only gotten to use this one time, but I have to say it's unlike any mask I've used before. I did the apple cider vinegar mix with it and it dried fast and extremely tight. You will hardly be able to move your face. I washed it off after 20 minutes and was shocked to see my clogged pores were much cleaner and less congested. I barely touched my nose and blackheads were coming out, but they were dry and easily expelled from my pores. Sorry for the TMI but I've never experienced that with any product. It was so awesome and my face feels so clean and and free of oiliness. Also my skin looks brighter and smooth, not bumpy. This stuff really pulls the gunk out of your skin, I'm gonna use this once a week and pray it keeps working." —CAROL SILVESTRI
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
13. Thayers Witch Hazel, a cruelty-free toner that'll help soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of your skin. You may notice your skin looking smoother and more hydrated after just a week of using it.
It can do a ton of other stuff, too, like reduce redness, soothe irritation, heal cuts, and reduce oil and inflammation.
Promising review: "I buy this when my other bottle is only half empty — that's how much I don't want to be without it. The smell is so good that even if it didn't work amazing wonders on my skin, I would use it just for that. But it does work! Because of this toner, my skin is brighter, more even, and just plain pretty. It feels moisturizing and clean, without giving your skin that tight feeling. I have pretty sensitive skin, but it doesn't burn at all. It tightens pores and helps with all skin needs, whether you break out a lot, are young or old, or have dry or combination skin — it's universal." —Gail Swearngin
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in six scents and multiple quantities).
14. Skinergy Dark Spot Correcting Cream designed to help combat sun damage, improve discoloration, and reduce acne marks and hyperpigmentation. This might be one of those things where you have to see it to believe it.
Skinergy Beauty is a Latine woman–owned beauty brand dedicated to brightening, nourishing, and bringing life back to your skin.
Promising review: “I don’t even know where to start! I love everything about this product. This is my second purchase and it’s a staple at this point. A couple of months ago I was having really bad hormonal acne, and in less than a week I have seen my dark pigmentation fade away! Just such a lovely product! Results are guaranteed.” —Catherine
Get it from Skinergy Beauty for $56.99.
15. Or a dark-spot-removing soap bar formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help soothe and brighten your skin while also protecting its moisture barrier. You can use this on your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, underarms, or wherever else you may experience hyperpigmentation.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in different quantities and bundle options).
16. A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil that will help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized. Use it directly on your face or mix it in with your daily moisturizer and watch your skincare woes disappear. ✨ Don't worry, this is safe for sensitive skin *and* can be worn under your makeup.
See why one TikToker is a fan here!
Blume is a BIPOC-, woman-, and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging.
Promising review: "Been using Meltdown for two weeks straight and I'm happy to say that it has done wonders for my skin. It has brightened up my complexion and kept my skin moisturized during these cold winter months. Don't skip out on this magic serum." —Linnea V.
17. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which is a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $13.85.