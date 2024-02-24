Skincare For Lazy People: 31 Products To Help You Get The Job Done

1. Skin1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks, which may be a little frightening at first — in 10 minutes they tighten your face and makes you look like a literal zombie, hence the name — but the results are absolutely worth it. Once you wash it off, you can reveal firmer skin and the reduced appearance of pores and wrinkles.
2. A set of pimple patches that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your zit, go to bed, and wake up to a drastically smaller bump — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics, which is a woman- and Asian-owned company founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Promising reviews: "I love these patches so much. I’m about to buy my third box of these. I have acne-prone skin and these actually help decrease the inflammation and size of the pimple overnight. Not completely of course, but it does help a good amount." —Emily
"I love this product! I am an adult with acne. When new ones pop up, put one of these patches on at night and by the morning the pimple is gone. Poof! It even works to pull out cysts — but you need several days for those. I also have really sensitive skin and these don’t bother it one bit. I love these!!" —Rebekah W.
Get a 36-count from Amazon for $11.97.
3. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with over 90,000 5-star ratings from customers who experienced brighter and firmer skin. A lot of them even noticed a difference within just a few days!
Promising review: "I am definitely liking the way the TruSkin C Face Serum is working and looking on my face. I have noticed a difference with the melasma I have. It is getting lighter and my face overall looks brighter. So, this is great! It doesn't leave a sticky feel. I put it on every morning under my makeup. I also started putting it on two dark spots that I have on my arms and they are starting to fade. It is working perfectly for me. I will continue to order and definitely recommend it." —Gina Marie
Get it from Amazon for $19.77+ (available in two sizes).
4. A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller because let's be honest, you've been out and about before, seen your reflection, and genuinely asked yourself how your face looks so ✨shiny.✨ Well, now when that happens you can just whip this bad boy out of your purse and put an end to the shine immediately.
Check out a reviewer trying it on TikTok here!
This is better than the commonly used blotting sheets because it is reusable and you won't find a stash of used papers in the bottom of your purse after a weekend full of events.
When it's time to clean, just pop out the little ball, rinse, and air dry.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
5. Aztec Secret Healing Clay that is basically a vacuum for your pores in just 5–20 minutes, leaving you with smooth and firm skin. And, if you're interested in a ~full~ spa day, you can even use this mask on the rest of your body, your hair, or even to create foot soaks. Talk about a product going above and beyond!
People are obsessed with the powers of this clay mask — it has over 72,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. It works best when mixed with apple cider vinegar.
Promising review: "I've only gotten to use this one time, but I have to say it's unlike any mask I've used before. I did the apple cider vinegar mix with it and it dried fast and extremely tight. You will hardly be able to move your face. I washed it off after 20 minutes and was shocked to see my clogged pores were much cleaner and less congested. I barely touched my nose and blackheads were coming out, but they were dry and easily expelled from my pores. Sorry for the TMI but I've never experienced that with any product. It was so awesome and my face feels so clean and and free of oiliness. Also my skin looks brighter and smooth, not bumpy. This stuff really pulls the gunk out of your skin, I'm gonna use this once a week and pray it keeps working." —CAROL SILVESTRI
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).
6. A facial ice roller you store in the freezer so it's always ready when you need a lil ~chill~ sesh. Rub it all over your face to help reduce puffiness, irritation, and under-eye circles, giving you relief in the blink of an eye.
Reviewers also swear by this for migraines. It's also great to have on hand in the summer if you're prone to sunburns, as it'll give you an extremely soothing sensation and cool you down when it's hot out.
Promising review: "Someone on TikTok said her (young-looking) grandmother used this — I love it to deal with what spring allergies do to my face (headaches/puffiness) without pulling the skin and without oils. It's cool and sculpting without being too fussy like the smaller jade roller that is so popular — which I also have but it gets less traction in this home. Enjoy!" —sea
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
7. A tea tree, eucalyptus, and lavender oil balm that may just be a magic potion in a bottle if you're dealing with any skin issues (we're talking itchiness, scaliness, rashes, ringworm, jock itch, athlete's foot, and more). One product to replace a bunch of others? Sign me up!
Read more about tea tree oil from Mayo Clinic and more about jock itch from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review : "I have had persistent rashes on my hands since early 2018. I have tried so many creams and medications for almost two years. After four days of use my skin is almost clear, pain free, no cracks, and NO ITCHING. This balm is absolutely amazing. I also used the Puriya Mother of All Creams at the same time and the combo has been phenomenal!" —Alicia Pumphrey
Get it from Amazon for $36.32.
8. Thayers Witch Hazel, a cruelty-free toner that'll help soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of your skin. You may notice your skin looking smoother and more hydrated after just a week of using it.
It can do a ton of other stuff, too, like reduce redness, soothe irritation, heal cuts, and reduce oil and inflammation.
Promising review: "I buy this when my other bottle is only half empty — that's how much I don't want to be without it. The smell is so good that even if it didn't work amazing wonders on my skin, I would use it just for that. But it does work! Because of this toner, my skin is brighter, more even, and just plain pretty. It feels moisturizing and clean, without giving your skin that tight feeling. I have pretty sensitive skin, but it doesn't burn at all. It tightens pores and helps with all skin needs, whether you break out a lot, are young or old, or have dry or combination skin — it's universal." —Gail Swearngin
Get it from Amazon for $7.48+ (available in six scents and multiple quantities).
9. A dark-spot-removing soap bar formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, retinol, collagen, and turmeric to help soothe and brighten your skin while also protecting its moisture barrier. You can use this on your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, underarms, or wherever else you may experience hyperpigmentation. 👏🏼 One product for alllll those areas means you can ditch the multitude of other bottles on your counter each only intended for one small portion of your body.
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in different quantities and bundle options).
10. Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick to give your skin the ultimate ~blurring~ effect that'll help smooth and reduce the appearance of pores. It's pretty much the closest you're gonna get to Photoshop in real life. And you're gonna love the way your skin looks so much, you can just skip your foundation and concealer.
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use Nyx Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil that will help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized. Use it directly on your face or mix it in with your daily moisturizer and watch your skincare woes disappear. ✨ Don't worry, this is safe for sensitive skin *and* can be worn under your makeup.
See why one TikToker is a fan here!
Blume is a BIPOC-, woman-, and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging.
Promising review: "This oil is the closest thing to a 'cure' for breakouts that I have ever used! I have struggled my entire life with breakouts and have even been on Accutane three times. Since I’ve begun using Meltdown Oil, not only do I rarely get an outbreak, but if I do it clears immediately with the application of the oil on the spot(s). This is the 'holy grail' for acne sufferers." —Pam S.
Get it from Amazon or Blume for $28+ (available in two sizes).
12. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover designed to fit into all the weird crevices on your face to help exfoliate away anything that you can't reach with any of your other tools (or tbh fingernails). Go ahead and replace your more complicated exfoliants for this little cutie patootie.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
13. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which is a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is. Reviewers are raving about this stuff and even say this is the only product they're consistent with because they are too lazy to keep up with a multi-step routine.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $17.
14. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer to help hydrate your face while also working to restore your skin's barrier. It's fragrance-free, which is *ideal* for any sensitive skin folks (🙋♀️).
Promising review: "I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" —SMN
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in two versions).
15. A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment from Paula's Choice, which is a nonabrasive exfoliant you leave on overnight designed to unclog and reduce the appearance of large pores, loosen dead skin cells, and brighten and even out skin tone. Seriously, you need to get your beauty sleep.
Check out this TikToker's review here.
Promising review: "I have always struggled with blackheads on my nose. It was something I was super self-conscious about, always. I tried pore strips, masks, scrubs, etc., and nothing ever worked for me. But after using this product, I saw results after 10 days! I have been using it for about a month and a half, and now I can barely see the pores on my nose. The redness around my nose also went away." —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
16. A bottle of CeraVe's Hydrating cleanser gentle enough for everyday use, but made with powerful enough ingredients (hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin) to remove dirt, makeup, and excess oils. It's also designed to be moisturizing so you can skip the rest of your routine without getting stuck with that dreaded tight skin sensation.
Watch one TikToker test it out here!
Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" —L Ashburne
Get it from Amazon for $11+ (available in three sizes).