If Your Skin Could Make A Wish List, These 23 Inexpensive Items Would Be On It

1. The multifaceted CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser with salicylic acid to naturally exfoliate and hyaluronic acid to help hydrate. Your skin will feel smooth and *won't* have that annoying tight-skin sensation.
Promising review: "I've struggled with incredibly sensitive, acne-prone, textured skin for a lot of my adult life. I stumbled onto this cleanser via TikTok (I wish I was kidding) and bought this in conjunction with CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream and, LET ME TELL YOU, these products have become holy grail skincare items for me. Prior to this, I was using homemade soap and an exfoliating mitt to wash my face, but my skin would quickly develop uneven texture in between exfoliations. This cleanser makes my skin smooth and it doesn't irritate it. My breakouts are already a lot smaller and I've noticed a huge difference in the overall appearance. This is a holy grail cleanser." —C. Hallgrimson
Get it from Amazon for $10.79+ (available in two sizes).
2. Or a luxuriously creamy CeraVe facial cleanser gentle enough for everyday use, but made with powerful enough ingredients (hyaluronic acid, ceramaides, glycerin) to remove dirt, makeup, and excess oils.
Promising review: "This was recommended to me by a dermatologist friend with beautiful skin. She uses CeraVe cleanser once in the morning, once at night, with the regular CeraVe lotion, and I was so jealous of her skin and tired of buying expensive junk that promises the moon, so I figured I'd give it a shot. I'm very glad I did! This cleanser/lotion combo works beautifully. My skin is cleansed and refreshed and looks great, never feels over-dry, and I'm not paying an arm and a leg for snail goop or milky jelly or whatever marketing bull I was buying before. It feels great to wash my face, too, not like I'm doing a chemical peel or scrubbing a layer of skin off." —E. Giffen
Get it from Amazon for $14.57+ (available in four sizes).
3. Or! A purifying foaming cleanser by La Roche-Posay great for combination skin. This gel will foam up into a sudsy lather that'll help remove excess oil while maintaining your skin's natural protective barrier & pH.
Promising review: "I have found the HOLY GRAIL of face wash for sensitive skin. This product cuts through a full face of makeup with just one pump and lather. Leaves my skin smooth and soft. I have had less acne since using this for a month or so. This entire bottle has lasted me for three months (one pump per day)." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes).
4. OR! A medicated gel cleanser that targets excess oil & helps clear breakouts while reducing surface oil by up to 47%. Time to say hello to a breakout-free and mattified face that'll make people think you have a full-coverage foundation, but you'll be bragging that it's actually just your skin!!
Promising review: "I have been using La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Acne Face Wash for cystic/hormonal acne, and it has seriously been the best product I have tried so far. I have very sensitive and dry skin, so I also follow up with an eye cream and moisturizer (because this product can be drying if you don't). This cleansing gel has completely changed my skin in just 10 days; it is more clear, smooth, and even-toned. I think this product is great for all skin types that struggle with acne, as long as you follow up with the proper moisturizer/skin regimen according to your skin type." —Chelsea
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. OR!!! Krave Beauty Matcha Hemp Cleanser which is here to prove your cleanser can be effective *and* gentle at the same time! It uses matcha and hemp seed oil to help restore hydration and antioxidants. Tight-feeling skin post-wash, you've just met your ~matcha.~
Krave Beauty is a Korean woman-owned small biz that believes in simplicity and aims to make skincare easy and stress-free in an oversaturated and complicated industry. They believe in respecting the skin and restoring it back to health.
Promising review: "Upon first use, my sensitive skin didn't turn red or breakout! This is a great gentle cleanser that doesn't strip and leaves my skin feeling soft and moisturized. There is a slight fragrance but nothing overpowering which I love. This is also one of the few gel-like cleansers that I've tried that's easier to wash off. Some of them feel a bit too slimy and take a bit more effort to completely wash off, but not this one. I'll definitely be repurchasing in the future!" —Sydney
Get it from Krave Beauty for $16.
6. Radha Beauty Rosehip Oil that'll nourish your skin with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids to help hydrate and soothe your skin. This amazing concoction will also help brighten your skin tone and banish blemishes (Cue infomercial voice) But that's not all! You can also use it on your hair, cuticles, or in your lotion!
Promising review: "My new holy grail! I have super sensitive, acne-prone skin in a very dry climate. This stuff is seriously so amazing. I use it from my face to my toes. It’s completely eradicated any dry skin I had and makes me glow. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my skin since I’ve started using it, even my boyfriend noticed! I love it after chemical peels too. It gets rid of peeling and dry patches as well as soothes any redness. It’s a decent-sized bottle for what you pay!" —Brynnieb09
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
7. A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment from Paula's Choice, which is a non-abrasive leave-on exfoliant designed to unclog and reduce the appearance of large pores, loosen dead skin cells, and brighten and even out skin tone.
Promising review: "I have always struggled with blackheads on my nose. It was something I was super self-conscious about, always. I tried pore strips, masks, scrubs, etc., and nothing ever worked for me. But after using this product, I saw results after 10 days! I have been using it for about a month-and-a-half, and now I can barely see the pores on my nose. The redness around my nose also went away." —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
8. A super lightweight Missha sun milk with SPF 50 that is everything you need from sunscreen and none of the stuff you don't. We're talking UV protection and skin tone correction *without* a white cast, goopy consistency, or greasy residue.
"I finally found it: the PERFECT sunscreen. I've had a constant battle with facial sunscreens — most make my already oily skin look ridiculously greasy and consistently cause me to break out. I refused to give up on my search since basically every dermatologist goes on and on about how SPF is basically the magic ingredient for healthy skin.
I thought the Missha Sun Milk would be like the rest — but it is everything I've been looking for in a sunscreen. The lightweight formula absorbs almost immediately and — here's the exciting part! — it dries down to a powdery smooth finish that keeps me matte all day long. It's basically a mattifying powder and sunscreen in the same bottle. If you hate most sunscreens, trust me, give this one a shot." — Daniel Boan
Get it from Amazon for $9.89+ (available in four versions, three sizes, and a two-pack).
9. A bottle of Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil with sooo many uses — fading scars, soothing cracked skin, moisturizing without clogging your pores — try it out and you may just discover the next big thing to put it on!
Promising review: "After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion." —L T C
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+.
10. A tub of Aquaphor healing ointment — if you're only gonna buy one product, let it be this because it can do basically anything you could ever want. Buckle up and stay with me here…you can use it on chapped lips, dry hands, and cuticles, cracked heels and feet, minor burns, and more! There's even a trend on TikTok for this being the only makeup product you need — put some on your brows to keep them in place, layer a bit on your lashes for a natural mascara look, put some on your lips for the shine, and BOOM your full face is ready for the day.
Psst: Try it on new tattoos to keep the color from fading while they heal!
Promising review: "Awesome!! I’m on Accutane so I use this for my lips to keep them from getting super chapped and they really help! It’s super moisturizing and I love that it’s in a big tub so I don’t have to keep repurchasing! If you have chapped lips I definitely recommend, it’s super moisturizing and hasn’t caused any breakouts around my lips so far." —M
Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
11. A tube of Roc retinol night cream that you'll have to see to believe — put it on at night and wake up with smooth and radiant skin.
Get it from Amazon for $19.66.
12. An outrageously popular Differin gel beloved by reviewers for helping get rid of existing acne *and* working to prevent new pimples from forming with its prescription-strength retinoid. Go ahead and order a couple of bottles, this is now a staple in your beauty routine.
Because of the prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:
"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.
2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.
3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"
You can read her full review in this post "11 Products We Use, Love, And Swear By So Much, We Had To Share Them With You" at #6.
Promising review: "This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" —KARTHICK RAVI
Get it from Amazon for $14.60.
13. A firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration to reduce puffiness and dark circles. This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rose hip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin.
Promising review: "Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing." —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).