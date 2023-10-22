Yes, Your Pet *Is* A Perfect Angel, But Here Are 33 Products To Solve Any Annoyances They May Cause You

You will still have to remove the waste from the drawer a couple of times a week depending on how many cats you have.

I recently went from owning two cats to three, and it seems to quadruple the amount they go to the bathroom?? Like I'm sure I'm exaggerating, but I feel like I have to clean their boxes constantly. (And that's even after I already added an additional box!) Enter this magical robot. It has all kinds of sensor technology to know when a kitty is in the box, when the litter level is too low, when the waste drawer is full, and more. Basically, it senses the cat and sets a timer, after the cat is gone it starts a countdown before the cleaning process starts. You can adjust the length of the countdown depending on if you want to reduce odors or if you'd rather run it less frequently. When the time is up, it starts rotating and all the clean litter gets sifted out and the dirty clumps of litter continue rotating until being dispensed in a little hole into the waste drawer underneath. Then it rotates the opposite way, refilling the bottom with the litter so it is clean and ready for the next kitty's use. I haven't had it too long, and my two older cats are still a little hesitant, but my youngest has been using it and doesn't seem to mind it at all. This is seriously a game-changer. Highly recommend if you're sick of cleaning out stinky boxes constantly.

Get it from Whisker for $699 (available in two colors).

