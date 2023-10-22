Yes, Your Pet *Is* A Perfect Angel, But Here Are 33 Products To Solve Any Annoyances They May Cause You

1. A double-sided undercoat brush with one side designed for de-matting and the other for coat thinning and de-shedding AKA you can finally help speed up your furbaby's shedding so your entire life isn't coated in a layer of fur.
Promising review: "I can't believe I went so long without this dog brush. I own a German 'Shedder' and if you own one too, you know the hair struggle is real. It's like living in a never-ending snow globe of fur. I've tried other brushes that promise the moon but do nothing more than waste money. Not this one! It's like a magic wand for dog hair. With each swipe, it's like I'm peeling away a layer of fluffy clouds. It's not one of those brushes that clings onto the fur for dear life. Cleaning it is a breeze. Just a quick shake and it's ready for action again. No more wrestling with tangled fur. If you've got a German Shepherd in your life, this dog brush is a blessing. It simplifies life, keeps the fur at bay, and turns grooming into a tail-wagging good time. Your couch, bed, and rugs will thank you!" —Elaine
Get it from Amazon for $15.77+ (available in four colors).
2. Or an all-in-one vacuum pet grooming kit that combines de-shedding and grooming attachments with a vacuum that'll suck away all the fur instead of making a bigger mess than you started with.
The kit includes five attachments: a grooming brush, de-shedding brush, electric clipper with four comb attachments (6mm/12mm/18mm/24mm), a nozzle head, and cleaning brush for collecting any fallen pet hair.
Promising review: "I have two cats (who I found I’m allergic to) and two dogs. They need frequent brushing to ensure that I’m not going into an allergy fit due to the insurmountable hair everywhere. This thing is a beast and has helped so much when it comes to keeping up with some of the shedding that goes around here." —Messer
Get it from Amazon for $133.99.
3. A stain and odor eliminator to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell… Pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
4. Or an odor-eliminating spray that doesn't smell like chemicals, but like freshly squeezed oranges. Don't let the delightful scent fool you, this stuff is powerful. Reviewers rave about it *completely* eliminating any odors in their house, and yes, that includes cat pee.
Promising review: "I have a cat who has forever had a fun little habit of peeing on the floor. Carpets, an idle sock, you name it - he will at some point pee on it. I have tried every enzyme and pet odor eliminator there is and this is simply the best. I will not purchase any others. First, I absolutely love the smell. It just smells like oranges. If you like the smell of oranges, you will like this. Second, it actually works. It’s the only product I’ve found that fully removes the urine smell and I do believe it actively reduces my cat's urge to re-pee on whatever beloved household item he’s tarnished. Third, this makes a great general floor cleaner. I mix this up with a bit of hot water and use it to mop my floors. It does a great job and leaves my place smelling fresh. Seriously, if you have a pet who likes to pee on your things, this will be your new best friend." —E G
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
5. Orrrr a nontoxic carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get out those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want to keep their homes stain- and odor-free.
Promising review: "A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years. This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as importantly, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time! Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" —Marie J.
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
6. An air purifier with an air quality indicator to make sure you're breathing cleaner air. It works to filter out most pet dander, bacteria, allergens, dust, odors, smoke, and more!
Get it from our Goodful shop for $149.99 (originally $299.99).
7. A ChomChom roller to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet because one quick swipe typically fills it up (at least it does when I try to use them to clean my clothes...).
Promising review: "I opted to buy the ChomChom in the hopes of at last having something practical that will help us remove black cat hair from upholstered and carpeted areas of our home. I've used several things over the years, but nothing really worked 'as advertised.' The ChomChom made short, easy work of cat hair removal! No electricity, no big complicated two- or three-part device...just a well-designed, efficient roller that gathers up hair as one rolls it back and forth and deposits it in a closed compartment that's easy to clear out for dumping into the trash. Now, if someone could explain to me how one small cat can continually produce and shed so much hair, I'm all ears." —Marilee
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
8. And a pet hair–removing carpet rake with a magnet-like rubber head to attract the massive amount of hair that is lodged in your carpet. This thing will pull up piles of pet hair (and probably your hair, too) that you thought you got rid of vacuuming.
The handle is incredibly versatile and can extend from 36–60 inches to prevent people of all heights from straining their backs while de-furring their home. BONUS, this is reusable and washable, so no worry about creating excessive waste when you inevitably become obsessed with cleaning your carpets.
Promising review: "Just get this, now. We added a kitty to our family a year ago, and I was starting to feel overwhelmed with the nonstop hair. We have beautiful hardwood floors, and sweeping or vacuuming just seemed to provide a temporary fix. When this amazement came, I did a test run on a hall runner that I vacuum often. The amount of hair that came off terrified me!!!!! For days, I walked around from room to room just sweeping everything. It’s almost a miracle. Love, love, love it!" —Pcelica063
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in different variations including compact, heavy-duty, multi-packs, and just the brush head).
9. A Litter-Robot that senses when your kitty has left the box before rotating and disposing of what they've left behind. Not only does this save you from having to manually clean your litter box, but it also helps reduce odors!
You will still have to remove the waste from the drawer a couple of times a week depending on how many cats you have.
I recently went from owning two cats to three, and it seems to quadruple the amount they go to the bathroom?? Like I'm sure I'm exaggerating, but I feel like I have to clean their boxes constantly. (And that's even after I already added an additional box!) Enter this magical robot. It has all kinds of sensor technology to know when a kitty is in the box, when the litter level is too low, when the waste drawer is full, and more. Basically, it senses the cat and sets a timer, after the cat is gone it starts a countdown before the cleaning process starts. You can adjust the length of the countdown depending on if you want to reduce odors or if you'd rather run it less frequently. When the time is up, it starts rotating and all the clean litter gets sifted out and the dirty clumps of litter continue rotating until being dispensed in a little hole into the waste drawer underneath. Then it rotates the opposite way, refilling the bottom with the litter so it is clean and ready for the next kitty's use. I haven't had it too long, and my two older cats are still a little hesitant, but my youngest has been using it and doesn't seem to mind it at all. This is seriously a game-changer. Highly recommend if you're sick of cleaning out stinky boxes constantly.
Get it from Whisker for $699 (available in two colors).
10. A chew toy designed with a squeaker only your dog can hear. 🙌🏼 Now they can be having the time of their life playing with their fave toy without the sound driving you bananas. Plus with its chew-resistant lining, this toy will last more than just 20 minutes.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! We can’t hear the squeaker but our dog can from the other room and comes running to play. He also is an aggressive chewer and quickly rips through even 'tough' toys. This toy has lasted several months and he has only ripped off the felt accent pieces. No rips or tears! This is our dog's new favorite toy, and ours too! A must-have!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (available in six animal characters and two sizes).
11. A genius toilet paper protector for anyone with a kitty (or puppy) who thinks the spinning TP is the best game in the whole house! This will block them from getting ahold of it and unraveling the whole thing down the hallway.
Ns3Dshop is a small business based in Franklinville, New Jersey that sells unique giftable items.
Promising review: "It does the trick! One of my cats started using the toilet paper as her new toy, and I had to cover it with aluminum foil to keep her off of it, but that looked like crap (figuratively 😁), so I found this online, and it all worked out perfectly! It works, and it looks so much better!!" —Juan-Carlos
12. An activity mat with different sections of ruffles and pockets to keep your pup stimulated while they hunt for treats or to help them slow down from finishing their food .5 seconds after you put it in the bowl (and then puking it all up five minutes later 🙄).
Promising review: "My puppy LOVES this mat! He gets super excited whenever he sees it. He sometimes doesn't like to eat his kibbles in his bowl, but he has so much fun finding and eating kibbles when I hide them into this mat. I heard nose work is also good for reducing separation anxiety in dogs, so I give him this mat whenever I need to leave more than two hours. He deals with separation way better with this. I'm 100% satisfied!" —Bom
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
13. A DogBuddy pooper scooper to put an end to picking up hot, smushy dog doo doo with only a thin layer of plastic to protect you. This has built-in poop collect bags so when you use it they automatically come out and bag the 💩 up. Reviewers also love that you can use the same bag several times during one walk!
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.
DogBuddy is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers.
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you’re taking several dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you’d think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
14. A tooth-cleaning toy with all the fun of a traditional toy (bouncing, squeaky, holding up against their powerful teeth) combined with the added benefit of helping make your pupper's breath at least a little less stanky.
Promising review: "This toy is very durable we’ve had it for about two months and it’s in still completely intact. Every single toy is ruined within minutes. But this one is winning the battle. And it keeps her entertained for a good while! It’s a must-buy!" —Hector Flores
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).