27 Products To Make Your Home Smarter Than The One In Disney’s “Smart House"

I have lived in my house with this system for about two years now and I honestly never thought about needing one of these since I could just control my garage with a little button, but since I've been using it, it is so helpful. If I ever want to go out without bringing my keys I know I can because I can just easily open the garage with this app. BUT, the real benefit that I would never have considered happened to me a few months ago. My husband and I were both out when we got a notification that our fire alarm was going off, obviously we both panicked and didn't know what to do. He got a call from the security company that the fire department was on the way and we knew they were going to beat us there. I soon realized that in order for them to inspect our house they would have to bust through the door. Somehow even in my absolutely chaotic panicking state, I realized I could use this app to open the garage so the fire department could get in through there. *Thankfully* it was just a false alarm, but we talked to the fire fighters after and they said in situations like these they would break down the door if they saw any credible indications of fire (which luckily we didn't have) but they did say that was incredibly helpful for them to be able to just get in without causing harm or just assuming there was nothing wrong and leaving. I was so grateful to have this device and it honestly provides so much peace of mind knowing I can open (or close) my garage from anywhere in case of an emergency or if I just realize after leaving that the door is still open.

Promising review: "Amazingly simple to setup. The video for instructions helped a lot. Actually overall setup was a breeze. I am glad that I found a cost effective solution. My high school kids sometimes forget to close the garage door and now we can check and remotely close it from the app. Finally, what a relief!" —Art P

