27 Products To Make Your Home Smarter Than The One In Disney’s “Smart House"

1. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn pretty much even the dumbest of devices into a smart one (as long as it has a press-able "on/off" switch). Now instead of getting up to turn on your coffee machine or turn off the light you can just ask Alexa or control it with the app on your phone.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in white and black).
2. A fingerprint door handle designed to protect your privacy even when you live with nosey people. Plus, it has a key code entry system in case you need someone to grab something for you when you aren't home or you just don't feel like getting up off the bed to let them in.
Check it out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "All I can say is WOW! Great value for the price. Extremely easy to install; it took me five minutes, and tools were included in the set. The door closes and locks much more securely than with a standard household handle. The fingerprint reader is user-friendly, and so is the numeric keypad. It even comes with a manual key and can program several sets of fingerprints at once. I bought this for my bedroom and couldn't be happier." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in square or round base).
3. An Amazon Echo so you can blast your favorite music throughout your house without even having to get up from your couch, almost as if you had a personal butler, but until then, this will do. Alexa, play "Rich Girl" by Gwen Stefani 🎶.
Not only can Alexa play your favorite songs, but she can turn on your lights, set timers, alarms, and reminders, tell you the weather, turn on appliances, and more. The opportunities are truly endless. If you've always wanted to have a smart home, this is your chance to start moving towards a house of the future.
Promising review: "I love this device! I was skeptical it would be helpful. I got a deal on smart plugs and paired them with Alexa🤣. Now we love playing music, cutting on lights throughout house, televisions, fans. We are old and not techy so this was a stretch for us. It’s SO easy to set up and so useful I don’t know why I waited so long or how I got along without it. You will NOT be sorry you purchased. Buy smart plugs to to add to all your outlets. Cut on lights before you get home. LOVE it!" —Tami
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in three colors and three configurations).
4. Or, an Echo Show that lets you make video calls (hands-free), check your calendar, set reminders, add to your grocery list, control lights, and sooo much more. This is definitely the epitome of what "The Jetsons" thought the future would be like.
Promising review: "This is a must have device for every home. It’s a music system, a camera system, a communications system and a control system. I use it to play my Amazon Playlists in ever room. I can unlock and lock doors from from any room. I can announce dinner is ready to all rooms. I can drop in on my children and grandchildren with video. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. I love all these Echo products and amazon music!" —Ron Crider
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a battery base/stand).
5. A touchless kitchen faucet to put an end to having to use your icky fingers to turn the sink on. Just wave your hand and the water will start flowinggg. And don't worry, it has an auto shutoff after three minutes in case you have any kids or pets who manage to turn it on and just leave it running.
Promising review: "We can't say enough about the GIMILI Gold touchless kitchen faucet. It looks incredible. It has great water flow and reach. And if that weren't enough, the touchless function is a real game changer for busy, multitasking cooks." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $169.99 (available in five finishes).
6. And an automatic soap dispenser because what's the point of having an automatic faucet if you're still gonna get the soap dispenser all nasty with your grimey fingers?
Promising review: "This soap dispenser is perfect. You can see when the soap is getting low and you can refill it accordingly. You can turn it on and off, you can adjust the amount of soap being dispensed, and you can actually match it with your decor in any area in your house. It’s a must-buy." —Pamela Bynes
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six finishes).
7. An automatic shutoff safety outlet so you can say ~goodbye~ to the anxiety of wondering if you left your curling iron plugged in.
Promising review: "I have a really bad habit of forgetting to unplug my hair straightener, but this little guy saves the day! I can now keep it plugged in and set this for one hour, which is plenty of time for the straightener to heat up and for me to straighten my hair. It saved me a lot of stress." —Tori Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $18.58.
8. A smart garage control system that will provide you with convenience AND peace of mind for all those times you leave you house just to worry five minutes later about whether or not you actually closed your garage door.
I have lived in my house with this system for about two years now and I honestly never thought about needing one of these since I could just control my garage with a little button, but since I've been using it, it is so helpful. If I ever want to go out without bringing my keys I know I can because I can just easily open the garage with this app. BUT, the real benefit that I would never have considered happened to me a few months ago. My husband and I were both out when we got a notification that our fire alarm was going off, obviously we both panicked and didn't know what to do. He got a call from the security company that the fire department was on the way and we knew they were going to beat us there. I soon realized that in order for them to inspect our house they would have to bust through the door. Somehow even in my absolutely chaotic panicking state, I realized I could use this app to open the garage so the fire department could get in through there. *Thankfully* it was just a false alarm, but we talked to the fire fighters after and they said in situations like these they would break down the door if they saw any credible indications of fire (which luckily we didn't have) but they did say that was incredibly helpful for them to be able to just get in without causing harm or just assuming there was nothing wrong and leaving. I was so grateful to have this device and it honestly provides so much peace of mind knowing I can open (or close) my garage from anywhere in case of an emergency or if I just realize after leaving that the door is still open.
Promising review: "Amazingly simple to setup. The video for instructions helped a lot. Actually overall setup was a breeze. I am glad that I found a cost effective solution. My high school kids sometimes forget to close the garage door and now we can check and remotely close it from the app. Finally, what a relief!" —Art P
Get it from Amazon for $18.64+ (available in three variations).
9. A Eufy robot vacuum so no matter how busy you are, you can always come home to a clean house. There is honestly nothing better than a freshly vacuumed floor, especially if it required ~zero~ effort from you.
I ~hate~ vacuuming. It is very possibly my least favorite chore, so when it came time to make my wedding registry, this was one of the items I KNEW I needed to include. It makes my life soo much easier. We have three cats who shed (and tbh I suppose my hair is part of the problem as well) and it is such a hassle to try to keep up with vacuuming when the hair accumulates so quickly. Having this little gadget has been such a time saver. We usually just turn it on when we are leaving the house and it gets to work right away. I live in a three-story townhouse so we typically empty it between each floor since we have to carry it upstairs anyway (still desperately waiting for someone to invent a robot vacuum for stairs), so I can't attest to how much it can collect at once, but we've never had any issues with it handling each floor of our house.
Promising review: "I am not a "clean freak" by any stretch, but with two (hairy) dogs I found myself sweeping/vacuuming on a daily basis. I'm close to two months with this Eufy and I couldn't be more impressed. I always imagined robot vacuums were the pinnacle of lazy and would never do as good a job as a determined human, but I've run every test I can think of and it never fails to impress. It not only stops the 'hair tumbleweeds' that hide under couches and the edges of your cabinets, but it works as an effective floor duster, eliminating the finest particles that a broom would never catch. It's the best investment I've ever made in terms of home products." —zichik
Get it from Amazon for $249.99.
10. Or if you're looking for something that can do ~more,~ a Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo to take over the dreaded tasks of vacuuming AND mopping! Seriously this thing is like your own personal maid, just imagine all the things you can do while this fully takes care of cleaning your floors.
I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me.
Get it from Amazon for $1,299 (available in black or white).
11. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system designed to send cleaner into your bowl with every flush so you don't have to get up close and personal with a toilet brush in hand. And less time cleaning means more time doing literally anything else.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I found this and have been so happy. It really works and doesn’t damage the works in the toilet tank. Our basement bathroom toilet doesn’t get used very often and this helps keep it sparkling clean. Easy to install and put in the refills." —bluesgirl
Get it from Amazon for $10.
12. A multi-purpose bedside lamp with four brightness levels, an adjustable light arch, wireless phone charger, sound machine, and Bluetooth speaker all in one!!
Promising review: "I was a little bit nervous on how well this would work, but it's awesome! Amazing sound and charges any phone with no problem. It even stays connected to my Bluetooth a pretty good distance away. Couldn't be happier with my purchase, so I bought my husband one for his office at work. His coworkers then bought their own as well 😊." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
13. An automatic pan stirrer for those recipes that require *constant* stirring. I mean, let's be honest, who is actually standing there and stirring nonstop?! Now you can have this nifty little robot handle that job.
Check out the automatic pan stirrer in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" —Luvdvm
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $25+ (available as battery-power or rechargeable).
14. A Petcube so you can watch your pets with high quality, wide angle video that also has night vision. Now you can get alerts and see what your doggo is doing while you're out and about.
Petcube is a California-based small business that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products. It can send you instant notifications via its app and sync with Amazon Alexa.
Promising review: "We have had the original Petcube for some time and have loved being able to see our furry friend (cat) when we are away. We had always talked about getting another one so that we could see more of her while we are traveling. Enter the new Petcube...a petite footprint with a wide-angle lens. Easy to set up and easy to use. Absolutely perfect." —NLVG
Get one from Amazon for $34.99+ (also available as a two- or three-pack).