I’ll Tell You What I Want, What I Really, Really Want…And It’s These 15 Products

1. A pair of Veja sneakers so cute and comfy you'll find yourself reaching for them every time you leave the house. With their neutral style you can pair them with pretty much anything from jeans to dresses.
With summer coming up I feel like I need to find a new shoe that can be dressed up or down. I am not a heels girly and I don't even wear sandals that often, so I feel like a versatile white sneaker is the route to go. These seem like they would be cute with leggings or even a summer dress. I have seen Vejas around for a while but never really entertained them seriously, but IDK after looking at these more they look freakin' cute and comfy so it might be time!!
Promising review: "I normally don't write reviews but felt compelled! I'm a wedding and event photographer and was searching for an all-day comfortable sneaker that also looked chic enough for formal gigs. I initially went to a store and tried on every brand from Vans to Puma to Nike. None of them were comfortable. Stiff and over-padded. I googled 'most comfortable sneaker' and Veja was a brand I'd never heard of but they kept coming up in my searches. I normally don't spend this much on sneakers but I took a chance and wow, they're lightweight and flexible but sturdy, high-quality materials, sooo cute and comfy! I have slightly wider feet in the toe area and was worried about the fit but they're roomy and would work with thicker socks. I'm super picky with my footwear and am really happy with these. Totally worth the price point." —Stephanie J.
2. A gorgeous bed frame with a wood base and soft, upholstered headboard so you can get all the comfort of the padding at your head while still having a bedroom that is stylish as heck. And you can totally customize it to fit your vibe by mixing and matching the style of the headboard and the base!
OK, this is seriously more of a need than a want (although IDK how my husband will feel about that price tag). I have three cats who think it is a HILARIOUS game to claw into the base of my upholstered bed and sideways army crawl the whole dang thing. Like I had to buy sticky, thick cat-resistant plastic to attach to the whole base just to stop them from doing it because they have destroyed it. Now I'm not interested in a fully wooden frame because I love having my upholstered headboard that doesn't feel like I'm pushing my head into cement when I lean against it, but by golly, I need to get rid of the upholstered base. When I started looking I didn't realize I had embarked on *the* most difficult quest, but there are seriously so few options that combine a soft headboard and hard base. Enter this guy. AND it's so cute. Seriously I will be having a conversation with my husband about buying this when we move. Like it's an investment piece and will let me actually sleep through the night since my little rascals can't rip it apart at 5 a.m. There's even an option for a base with built-in drawers if you find yourself in desperate need of extra storage!
Promising review: "I really wanted an upholstered bed, but felt that the fully upholstered ones are too difficult to maintain and are kind of out of style (or will be soon). So I decided on the Arvada and am in love. It is sleek, different, and makes the room look bigger." —Ryann
3. An Owlet Dream Sock designed to help give parents peace of mind throughout the night by monitoring baby's pulse rate and oxygen levels. If anything falls outside of the normal ranges an alert will be sent to your phone so you can make sure everything is okay.
I am about halfway through my pregnancy which means I've officially started the registry journey (which BTW is wayyy more difficult than anticipated). I have been recommended this countless times for added peace of mind, especially for a first-time mom. I already deal with anxiety in my everyday life, so if there's something out there that could give me peace of mind that my baby is safe while they sleep you can bet I'm gonna get it.
Promising review: "After using this for almost three months now I absolutely love the Owlet! As a new mom who's been afraid of SIDS as I have a family member whose baby brother passed away from SIDS before all of this technology to prevent it, I was afraid of the possibility and this product has helped me to sleep at night. I had pre-partum and now postpartum depression and one thing I have never worried about every single night is my baby sleeping soundly all throughout the night. I do still check on him but I'm not panicking trying to figure out if my baby is breathing. I love being able to see his sleep cycle and keep up with his movements! To anyone looking for a great gift for a new mom to be able to use for a long time as well as for several children, this product is the one to go with. I feel that in this day and age, this is not a want but a need, especially for parents with anxiety!" —Alice Wood
4. An Apple Pencil with USB-C, which is actually compatible with newer versions and you can ditch the little adapter you needed in order to charge the previous style. It even attaches magnetically to the side of your iPad so you always know where it is.
I recently got the iPad 10th generation and I already had an older version of the pencil, but unbeknownst to me, those two things are not compatible, which means I have to have a little doohickey to make it fit into my iPad in order to charge it. Now that may not seem like a big deal, but what it really means is that my pencil is almost always dead because I never remember to bring the adapter because it's tiny and I don't wanna lose it. They finally released this version that would actually plug directly into my iPad and save me the stress of realizing my pencil is dead or worse, taking the adapter and losing it somewhere. 😓
Promising review: "People always think regular styluses work just the same but they definitely don’t! The precision of this pencil is amazing!" —Tanaka
5. A personalized cat blanket so you can always snuggle up with your fur babies. This is also a great way to remember any of your kitties who have passed but you will never forget. 😇
Soxy Studio is a small biz based in Bulgaria creating unique, personalized blankets and t-shirts.
Anyone who knows me knows my cats are my literal children and I am obsessed with them. They probably also know I have a slight problem with buying blankets on the reg even though I certainly don't need any more. So obvi this is on my wish list. Like at least if my actual cats won't cuddle with me I can curl up under a blanket with their faces all over it. 😻 If you're a dog person, I guess you could also submit a photo of your pup, too.
Promising review: "My cat recently passed away, and I decided to purchase a blanket to remember him. His face is absolutely perfect! The seller even provided me with proof to ensure I was happy with the result. The blanket is also extremely soft." —Jared Fantasia
6. A pair of compression socks perfect for anyone whose feet tend to swell on long flights. Throwing these on will be especially helpful when it's hard to sneak out of the middle seat to get a couple of laps in when your feet start hurting.
I'm a few weeks out from taking four loooong flights to and from Africa so this is really a practical purchase. I've never personally worn compression socks on a flight before but I think these are going to be long enough that I should grab a couple of pairs, especially since I am pregnant and that's recommended for some pregnant people. (Read more about pregnancy and compression stockings at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists). I've heard great things about the benefits, so I think it's time to try 'em out myself.
Promising review: "I used these socks for travel recently as I would have had several connecting flights and waits in airports which would have exceeded 24 hours. In such situations my feet and ankles swell to the point where it is uncomfortable by end of a trip of less than 12 hours. After wearing these compression socks for over 24 hours my feet and legs felt no fatigue, soreness or discomfort as there was no swelling. I was amazed. I shall unhesitatingly recommend this product to anyone. The fabric quality of the socks is superb." —Alana
7. Some bamboo, zippered onesies beloved by parents and babies alike. They are designed to be appropriate for any season, keeping them cozy in the winter and cool in the summer. And they stretch to last up to three times longer which is huge since babies grow *fast* and you don't want to constantly be buying new clothes.
So like I said, building a registry is hard and I have been doing extensive research into what kind of clothes a newborn has to wear. Do I still have questions about that? Absolutely. Would I believe you if you told me I should buy 35 onesies? Probably. But what I do know is that footie pajamas are going to be a staple in her first couple of months, especially since it'll be a little chillier when she's born. I have seen this brand all over and people rave about how comfortable they are since they are made of bamboo. I also love that they are designed to grow with the kiddo by stretching as they grow because they grow fast and I'm not trying to buy a new wardrobe every couple of weeks. I've also been told the zippers that start from the bottom are a Godsend for nighttime changes when you don't wanna have to completely undress them. And I love that you can unwrap the foot part to make them into regular pajamas. These just seem like such a versatile option which is amazing since I'm going to be learning as I go and want to get the most out of everything I purchase.
Promising review: "Love LS so much. So much room to grow and super comfy for the little ones. It’s a go-to now for new baby gifts." —Erika K.
8. Some expandable drawer dividers to revamp your junk and underwear drawers by finally giving them the organization they deserve. Now you can line all your clothes up perfectly and section them off with these dividers so they actually stay in place instead of inevitably turning into a chaotic, seemingly bottomless pit where you cannot for the life of you find the nude pair you need to wear with your white pants.
I am an organization junkie and truly get excited when I get a new organization item (hellooooo pantry organization containers). I feel like I've just avoided buying these cause as much as I love my stuff to look clean, I am a notorious procrastinator when it comes to doing the organization. But who knows, maybe this will kickstart my next closet cleanout and I'll get the motivation to organize the heck out of some drawers.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with these! We used to have those bamboo extendable drawer organizers and switched to these. These are so much better. I love that they have extendable longer dividers as well shorter ones you can use that clip on to the long ones. These make it super easy to customize your drawer organization just about any way you want. They feel sturdy and of good quality. The foam padding at the ends helps hold them in place and keep them from shifting. Wish I would have bought these years ago." —Amazon Customer
9. A pair of Vitality maternity leggings with the perfect amount of compression to support that growing belly. Reviewers rave about how freaking soft these are and say they are perfect for working out or just running errands.
I have basically convinced myself that I am not going to buy any maternity clothes because TBH it feels really dumb to me to buy clothes I'll wear for a couple of months then never again. Plus, basically my entire wardrobe consists of stretchy leggings and oversized sweatpants already, so surely those will keep fitting me, right? But I have been seeing this specific pair of maternity leggings allll over TikTok and I feel like it couldn't hurt to have one pair of pants that are actually designed to fit over my soon-to-be large belly. People say these are soft as heck and have the perfect level of support for their growing stomachs, and that honestly sounds pretty nice.
Promising review: "When I say I now LIVE in these!!! They are so comfy on my 6-month bump, and I find myself washing them constantly because they’re all I want to wear! Highly HIGHLY recommend them if you are expecting! Treat yourself!! 💓 I got my regular size!" —Savannah M.
10. A cat running wheel so your kitty can exercise and burn some pent-up energy without having zoomies all over your house and risking knocking over anything (or anyone) in their path. We have these for hamsters and they ~love~ 'em, so why are we just now expanding running wheels to other animals??
This would be a purchase the whole family could enjoy. My little monsters could get alllllll their energy out on this and me and my husband could get daily entertainment watching them. This honestly seems like it would be a blast for them and they have soo much energy that they could def use a way to burn it all. I think this may be something I finally purchase once we move into a bigger house and I don't have to convince my husband to cram another cat item into our fairly small living room. 🤷🏼♀️
Promising review: "In order to get him to understand the dynamics of this exercise wheel, we picked up a laser for cats for a couple of bucks, designed to entertain cats as they chase it wherever you point the light. I ran this up the inside of the wheel and he chased it and made the wheel turn. He still loves the laser light but doesn't need it anymore to use the wheel. He's on it at least five times a day and runs faster each time. He's a little pro runner on it now. There are predator hawks and things in the skies above outside so this is a lifesaver for our active, curious cat who is safest indoors." —AB
11. A Samsung Frame TV you can switch from your latest binge obsession to a beautiful work of art in seconds. You may even find your guests questioning if you own a TV.
I feel like this one is self-explanatory because it's a reallyyyy cool TV that can turn into art so it's not just a giant black rectangle on your wall when you aren't watching. I LOVE the look of putting it amongst a gallery wall and then literally not knowing it's not just another piece of art. This one is a splurge, but definitely worth it for a more cohesive look!
Promising review: "I don't know how best to describe the quality of the art work except to say it is amazing, mesmerizing... the paintings stand out with the appearance of actual paint strokes. I wasted no time and paid to gain access to the database... well worth it. I have found the choices extraordinary... from classic paintings, to modern ones, and quality photographs. The impressionist paintings with their vivid colors stand out the best in my view." —deuxamis
