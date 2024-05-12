I’ll Tell You What I Want, What I Really, Really Want…And It’s These 15 Products

With summer coming up I feel like I need to find a new shoe that can be dressed up or down. I am not a heels girly and I don't even wear sandals that often, so I feel like a versatile white sneaker is the route to go. These seem like they would be cute with leggings or even a summer dress. I have seen Vejas around for a while but never really entertained them seriously, but IDK after looking at these more they look freakin' cute and comfy so it might be time!!

Promising review: "I normally don't write reviews but felt compelled! I'm a wedding and event photographer and was searching for an all-day comfortable sneaker that also looked chic enough for formal gigs. I initially went to a store and tried on every brand from Vans to Puma to Nike. None of them were comfortable. Stiff and over-padded. I googled 'most comfortable sneaker' and Veja was a brand I'd never heard of but they kept coming up in my searches. I normally don't spend this much on sneakers but I took a chance and wow, they're lightweight and flexible but sturdy, high-quality materials, sooo cute and comfy! I have slightly wider feet in the toe area and was worried about the fit but they're roomy and would work with thicker socks. I'm super picky with my footwear and am really happy with these. Totally worth the price point." —Stephanie J.



Get them from Amazon for $175+ (available in women's sizes 4–13 and eight styles).