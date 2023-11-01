33 Problem-Solving Products To Get Your House Back Into Tip-Top Shape

1. A foaming cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from years of testing new recipes.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions, and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten Garbage Disposal Freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
2. An indoor insect trap because all those little bugs flying around the produce on your counter have gotten out-of-hand. I mean seriously, how can something that small be that annoying?!
Promising review: "Last fall I experienced a problem with gnats when I brought my house plants inside. I tried sticky stakes and placing vinegar and water in a plate to get rid of them. However, the gnats kept on coming back. I used the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for four consecutive nights and it completely eliminated the gnats. A bit pricey, but this product worked very well for me." —David C.
3. A reusable pet hair remover that'll help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion, and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
4. An eight-piece stackable bakeware set with nonstick coating so you can create delicious treats and store it all away into just the footprint of the largest pan when you're done. Buh-bye cabinet full of baking sheets, muffin tins, and pans that causes a ~racket~ every time you go through it.
This set contains two sheet pans, two muffin pans, a round cake pan, a loaf pan, a square cake pan, and a deep baking pan.
Promising review: "This makes so much sense. I have a variety of bakeware. It takes up a lot of precious storage space for the amount of baking that I do. This is awesome. Everything becomes neat into the footprint of the largest item. It has everything I need to keep on hand in my kitchen for everyday baking. I am so impressed with the quality too. The stackable storage is only secondary to the materials in these pans. They bake great; don’t warp; and they actually wash up very easily. Honestly, I hate scrubbing baked messes. The ceramic coating on these makes tackling the lasagna clean-up so much easier than any casserole or baking dish I’ve ever used. I love the fact that I can still have the convenience of nonstick bakeware without the chemicals and harmful substances that my older sets had. I am finally able to bake without guilt and clean up without a chisel." —Will-Review4u
5. A set of ~luxe~ velvet slip covers that will give your living room the refresh you've been wanting by making it seem like you bought a whole new couch. And you don't have to shell out a small fortune to have them reupholstered.
The four-piece set comes with a base cover and three individual cushion covers. AND these covers are also available in a smaller version for armchairs!
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
6. A mold and mildew removal gel you simply layer on, leave for a few hours, and wipe clean. Yes, that means NO SCRUBBING.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it; it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions, and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
7. Affresh dishwasher tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod, and marvel at the results.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for a while, and I’ve started to rely on it. I first used this out of desperation. My dishwasher was broken from a fried control panel. I eventually replaced the panel. I opened the dishwasher, and it was fairly gross. A little stagnant water gave way to some mold. I found this product and figured I’d give it a shot. I did need to use this two or three times before the dishwasher was cleaned and usable. But I find that a major win considering the shape it was in beforehand. Now I use it every month or two, and I have to say it's easier than cleaning by hand. Definitely worth the price I paid." —Justin
8. And some for your washing machine because I feel like we never remember to clean the things that are supposed to be cleaning other things…Like, of course our clothes come out stinky when we've literally never thought to clean the actual machine.
Promising review: "So impressive! These tablets really get rid of the funk smell in your washer. I use one on the factory setting for tub wash on my washer and then after that, run a regular cycle to make sure all the tablet residue is gone. Once a month is all it takes! Big difference!" —Bendy W
9. A miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising reviewing: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
10. Or if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
11. A create-your-own countertop kit that'll change them up and make them *look* like granite instead of spending a small fortune and far too much time actually replacing them.
Promising review: "I used this product to transform my guest bathroom and it came out amazing. It is so easy to use and the step-by-step instructions are easy to follow. Now I am going to do my kitchen countertops. This product is amazing!!!" —Melissa
12. A stackable cutlery organizer with a unique design to create extra space, even in those small drawers you never know what to do with.
One tray fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.
Promising review: "THE BEST silverware storage organizer compartments I’ve EVER had in my entire life! We have a large family and therefore have the need for a lot of silverware. Unfortunately we have a small, shallow, and narrow drawer in our house and it was always full! Constantly disorganized before, and now amazingly organized. The only reason I would hesitate would be if your drawer is not adequately deep, but from reading reviews people said if they had 3.5 inches of depth it would be just fine which is exactly what I have and there’s adequate drawer depth for me. I measured my skinny drawer and realized I still had space for two units and took the plunge and am so glad I did! Silverware goes quickly from the dishwasher straight into the drawer and you don’t have to stack perfectly to put a lot in!!! ADD IT TO YOUR CART NOW, you’ll be glad you did if you have the same problem as we did!" —oceantiff
