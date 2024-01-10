41 Products Found On TikTok That Will Massively Upgrade Your Home

1. A weekly shower cleaner that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go clean the rest of your house. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the results.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two sizes, two scents, and multipacks).
2. A set of easy-to-install fake garage windows you can add to your garage doors to give them an entirely new look, without actually having to get a new door — and they don't require any drilling or tools. Just stick them on and watch your neighbors stare with envy.
Check out a TikTok of the magnetic garage windows to see them in action!
Promising review: "Changes the whole look of my house! So easy to put on, and so far haven't moved one bit, and they don't seem like they're going to! For something so simple it really makes a statement." —RBlake
Get the 32-piece set from Amazon for $17.99 (this set includes only panels; if you're looking for the hinges, you can get them on Amazon for $11.99).
3. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that ~magically~ turns frozen fruit into a delicious, creamy sorbet. So, order this and then start stocking up on all your favorite fruits. Will strawberry or pineapple be the flavor of the month? IDK, you'll have to get this to try 'em out.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
4. An oven cleaner so when the cheese off of your frozen pizza melts onto the bottom of the oven you don't have to live with it there forever. Simply spray this fume-free cleaner on, come back in a few hours, wipe, and be amazed.
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!" —Amy L Viau
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
5. A stuffed waffle maker that will let you experience waffles in a way you may have only thought possible in your wildest dreams. We're talking jam, eggs, bacon, chocolate, peanut butter, PIE FILLING, literally whatever you can think of can be stuffed inside your waffles…let your imagination run wild.
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker for recipe inspiration!
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
6. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically so you can *actually* use all the plugs because you won't be blocking them with your other chargers. Plus, it comes with USB ports (for those cables where you just cannot seem to find the charging block) and doubles as a night-light!
7. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease!!).
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. *Plus* The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray for a tough-on-grime and streak-free clean. Just like its ~pasty~ sibling, this stuff works hard so you don't have to — counters, floors, ceramic, tile, pots and pans, grills, and any other hard surface you can think of will be looking fresh and clean in no time.
Promising reviews: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
"This stuff would clean the white off rice. It cleans so good. One spray and it cuts through tough stains and stuck-on food. My aluminum sink is sparkly clean and even cleans shower stalls and toilets. I love the pink stuff spray and paste. Will buy again!" —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from years of testing new recipes.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78+ (also available in multipacks).
10. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky lint roller sheet because one quick swipe typically fills those up (at least it does when I try to use one to clean my clothes...).
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
11. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a cult following of parents, pet owners, and clumsy people. This compact device gets alllll the stains (grass! pet accidents! food! mud!) from almost any surface. Now you can finally feel comfortable inviting your accident-prone friend over again.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "I love this thing. I bought it on a whim after seeing so many TikToks about it and can now say I am obsessed with it. As soon as it arrived, I wanted to try it out, so I started on an old, old stain on my rug, and imagine my surprise when it instantly came out. (I had tried every cleaning product prior to this.) Then I thought I would try my couch, and it now looks brand new. Next was my car. I've owned my car for 10 years, and it has fabric seats. Honestly, I was grossed out by how much brown liquid and dirt came out of those seats, but my car looks and smells amazing now. I would highly recommend this, easy to move around and clean rugs, couches, cars, chairs, and more. Wish I had taken before and after photos because they would have been so good." —Zoey
Get it from Amazon for $116.23.