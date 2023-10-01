You'll Want These 28 Products If You Want To Throw The Most Epic Halloween Party Ever

1. A pack of blood bags for your signature drink, because regular cups are borrrinngggg. Warning: your guests might end up running around screaming "I vant to suck your blood!"
This comes with the bags, labels, clips to prevent leakage when storing, and a syringe for filling the bags.
Promising review: "These were a lot of fun!!!! Would definitely get them again. Filling them up takes some time but was not hard at all. My mom was so freaked out by how realistic her wine looked in it that she couldn’t drink it, she switched back to a glass 😂 hahahah" —Mariosny
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four pack sizes).
2. Some creepy yard signs so everyone knows which house the party is at, or, if they just follow the signs, which house to stay the heck away from!
Promising review: "I put these up in early October and left them until December 1. They went through two flooding rains, a wind storm, and a 6- and 8-inch snowfall during that time. I finally put them away, and they are just as good as when they came out of the package. They'll be used year after year." —M Lane
Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes and two quantities).
3. Floating candles that'll ~elevate~ your ambiance, plus these are wayyy cooler than normal candles cause you control them with a magic wand!!
You'll need some AAA batteries for these!
Promising review: "These floating candles are so cool. They flicker like real candles and add just the right amount of spooky to our decorations." —Paula Kinggard
Get a 12-piece set from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three colors, two versions, and four quantities).
4. Some fall-inspired hand pie molds because obvi the food has to be on theme too!
This set comes with pumpkin, apple, and acorn-shaped molds.
Promising review: "These are easy to use. Makes cute little pies. You can use different pie fillings to make what you like." —valerie wimberly
Get a three-piece set from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in four variations).
5. A set of realistic battery-operated Halloween candles you can set up and forget instead of being ~haunted~ by the thought of whether or not you actually blew them out before you left the house. Bonus points if you can trick one of your guests into thinking there's an actual spider crawling on the candle 🕷️.
Heads up: you'll need some AA batteries!
Promising review: "A must-have set for people who decorate their house like it's Halloween all year." —Kyle
Get a set of three from Amazon for $13.59+ (available in seven styles).
6. Some ~gourd-geous~ Mackenzie-Childs decorative pumpkins to warn your guests to beware of entry, but like, in a cute way. Cause not all Halloween parties have to be over-the-top spooky, ya know?
Promising review: "This collection is adorable. Looking forward to the fall so that I can display them." —Judith Morrison
Get a set of six from Amazon for $98.
7. A versatile skull you can use to hold your cutlery, straws, or other tall items if you need something more festive than a clear plastic cup. Reviewers praise how intricate the designs are, saying pictures do not do it justice!
8. A raven candelabra to beautifully showcase your candles or be the perfect centerpiece of your dinner tablescape. Yeah, this may be a wee bit expensive, but sometimes you just gotta [trick or] treat yourself!
9. A downloadable bundle of festive art with 135 Halloween and autumn files for a Samsung Frame TV. Pretty sure this is the new decorating cheat code — you don't even have to worry about hanging stuff and damaging your walls, your TV will do all the work for ya!!
88Prints is a small business based in Ontario, Canada that sells digital and printed art.
Promising review: "Easy instructions. Easy to add to my Frame TV and each one fit perfectly. Great autumn/Halloween art collection." —babybeastjr
Get them from 88Prints on Etsy for $16.39 (originally $27.31).
10. A stack of books for a more subtle touch of ~spookiness~ to add to your bookshelf or coffee table. Minimalism but make it creepy 💀.
Has Design Studio is a small business that sells handmade home decor.
Promising review: "These books are SO GREAT! I love that they use old books to make these (I'm all about reusing things and recycling them!). I have had many compliments about the books and they go great with my spooky Halloween decor." —Lauren Olander
Get a set of three from Has Design Studio on Etsy for $80 (also available individually).
11. A Jack Skellington bathroom tin sign because obvi the decor has to make its way into the bathroom and what's better than a spooky sign that incorporates some potty humor?!
Promising reviews: "I just needed one above my toilet. It’s funny when you think about it." —Jilly Napier
"Love this product. Easy to hang with the already cut holes. Fit perfectly in my space." —Kendralynn
Get it from Amazon for $7.88+ (available in three sizes and 25 other styles).
12. A Halloween corner sign you can set up on the edge of windows, doors, frames, or any other corners to spookify and add some ~fa-boo-lous~ vibes to your regular decor.
Wood N Moon Co is family-owned small business based in Newark, Delaware that sells wooden signs, ornaments, and more.
Promising review: "Love them! They fit on the door frame so well and they came so well packaged!" —RACHAEL L VONENGELN
Get it from Wood N Moon Co on Etsy for $11.99+ (originally $15.99+; available in eight designs and mix-and-match sets of five or eight).
13. A set of raven wall lamps that might be creepy enough to give Edgar Allan Poe some goosebumps when he walks into the room. Add some bird sound effects and you might be able to trick your guests into thinking you have the most well-trained bird, ever.
Promising review: "I love this quirky light fixture. I have seen the same in high-end stores here that sell them for four times the value. Highly recommend. —jay calabig
Get a set of two from Amazon for $52.88+ (available in two styles and individually).