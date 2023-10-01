You'll Want These 28 Products If You Want To Throw The Most Epic Halloween Party Ever

This comes with the bags, labels, clips to prevent leakage when storing, and a syringe for filling the bags.



Promising review: "These were a lot of fun!!!! Would definitely get them again. Filling them up takes some time but was not hard at all. My mom was so freaked out by how realistic her wine looked in it that she couldn’t drink it, she switched back to a glass 😂 hahahah" —Mariosny

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four pack sizes).