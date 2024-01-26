25 Products For Anyone Who Refuses To Let Their Pet Be Bored

Includes one square tent house and one tunnel that can be used together or separate.

Promising review: "My cat loves his tunnels and cubes! I ordered a second one so I can build a tunnel system for him to have even more fun. He'll jump on them, jump over them, run through them, lay in them....I'll dangle his wand toy on either end, and he runs back and forth through the tunnels to get his toy. He loves the cubes, too, whether they are attached to the tunnels or not. He likes to chew on the edges of the openings and has poked little teeth marks through the fabric, but it does not look like it will rip. This tunnel stays stiff and straight and doesn't make crinkle noise. I have a different tunnel from a different company which can bend and make crinkle noises which he likes just as much. They can all rip-rap together, so I can create all kinds of fun tunnel adventures for him. He likes the little ribbon dangle that is inside the cube, too. He seriously LOVES these things! It's a lot of fun to play with him with these as well as to watch him entertain himself with them." —W H

