25 Products For Anyone Who Refuses To Let Their Pet Be Bored

1. A chew toy designed with a squeaker only your dog can hear. 🙌🏼 Now they can be having the time of their life playing with their fave toy without the sound driving you absolutely bananas. Plus with its chew-resistant lining, this toy will last more than just 20 minutes.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! We can’t hear the squeaker but our dog can from the other room and comes running to play. He also is an aggressive chewer and quickly rips through even 'tough' toys. This toy has lasted several months and he has only ripped off the felt accent pieces. No rips or tears! This is our dog's new favorite toy, and ours too! A must-have!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.28+ (available in two sizes and six animal characters).
2. A rolling cat kicker toy filled with a blend of catnip, valerian root, and silver vine, aka a magical concoction of a kitty's favorite things. This will keep your cat entertained for hours, and when (if) they get tired of it, it's surely just because they wore themselves out.
Hoff-n-Paw Pet Toys is a small business based in Illinois creating unique, handmade, and eco-friendly toys for cats.
Promising review: "Very happy with this! I got the small size, which works well as a roller toy. Both of our cats like it, but it works particularly well for our blind cat. The internal rattle helps him track it, and he can grab onto the textured sisal really well. Highly recommended, especially if your cat has sight issues!" —nutmegmeg
Get it for Hoff-n-Paw Pet Toys on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
3. A dog ball launcher for those days when your doggo has so much energy and you just can't keep up. You can even adjust the launch distance depending on how much your pup likes to run or how little their legs are.
Promising review: "Bought this for our 4-year-old baby. She loves to chase balls and can do it for hours (so it seems). To save our arm and shoulder sockets, we took a chance on this and L-O-V-E it. She has learned the sound of the machine gearing up for the throw and literally prances in place waiting for the ball to eject. We bought extra balls because sometimes she doesn't bring them back so we wanted to have a stockpile. EXCELLENT value for the price!" —Faith I
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
4. A hamster accessory kit so you can create a tiny kingdom that seems like a whole new world to your little buddy. Your hamster won't even know what to do with themselves when they see alllll this new space to explore.
This set includes loop-the-loop, outhouse, snap-on comfort wheel, fun-nel tubes, and rings.
Promising review: "The mice love this critter trail activity set. It increases their area to move around and they love the wheel. They're exercising on the wheel all the time! It's a great addition to the critter trail habitat. Putting it together was easy as each piece snaps together. The activity set is also easy to clean. Each section of the activity set comes apart so you can clean it and then you just have to snap it back together when done. I love it but more importantly, the mice love it!" —LittleK
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (also available in different variations).
5. A subscription to Dog TV because you're obsessed with watching TV, so why shouldn't your pup get to experience that too? There are different curated categories that range from relaxing to calming to entertaining, so no matter their mood, there's something they will love to watch.
Dog TV is available to stream on popular streaming devices like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, so you won't even have to buy any new equipment!
Channels include relaxation videos, stimulation videos, exposure playlists to help your pup get used to sounds like the doorbell, and a live feed that combines all these channels.
Get a monthly subscription from DogTV for $9.99 (also available as a yearly subscription for $74.99 or a lifetime subscription for $199).
6. A giggle ball designed to keep your dog entertained with its unique giggling sound (that doesn't require batteries or charging)! You don't have to worry about Fido getting enough exercise because they will love playing with this ball for hours on end.
Promising review: "My boxer absolutely loves this ball, this is the second one that I have purchased — the other one still works but she's had it two years and it's a bit chewed up. It lasts for a very long time with my aggressive chewer and keeps her entertained — I actually have to make her come inside from the patio. The sound it makes it so funny and I think that is what keeps her chasing it so much. I would definitely recommend for any medium or large dog breed." —Kristy J.
Get it from Amazon for $14.24+ (available in three versions and a two-pack).
7. An interactive dancing toy, because just look at how happy this cat is. This toy is naturally springy so you barely have to move at all to create the *most* fun your cat has ever had.
Promising review: "Instant hit with my two cats! The movement is delightfully erratic, and it's pleasantly quiet yet still immediately attracts their attention. I like that it's recyclable, and just metal and cardboard. While I wish the cardboard was refillable the price is low enough that I wouldn't mind buying again when it comes time." —compassstl
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
8. An interactive cat toy designed to keep them stimulated with the springy mouse toy or rolling the ball around the base. Let them get out their playfulness and hunting instincts on this toy instead of your toes under the covers.
9. An interlocking toy created with a unique design that can be used on its own or combined with another to play with your pup in so many different ways or to let them have some fun and engaging solo time.
Fable Pets is a family-run small biz creating innovative and intuitive dog products.
There are two cavities in this toy: one that can hold dry treats and one for spreadable treats (like peanut butter or pumpkin purée).
Promising review: "My dogs love this toy! Keeps them busy for far longer than other toys. Bought one at first to see if it was a winner and immediately had to purchase a second one. Seems super durable, as well!" —Rachel P.
Get it from Fable Pets for $23 (available in eight colors).
10. An activity mat with different sections of ruffles and pockets to keep your pup stimulated while they hunt for treats or to help them slow down and stop finishing their food .5 seconds after you put it in the bowl.
Promising review: "My puppy LOVES this mat! He gets super excited whenever he sees it. He sometimes doesn't like to eat his kibbles in his bowl, but he has so much fun finding and eating kibbles when I hide them into this mat. I heard nose work is also good for reducing separation anxiety in dogs, so I give him this mat whenever I need to leave more than two hours. He deals with separation way better with this. I'm 100% satisfied!" —Bom
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
11. A wooden chew toy for parrots and other large birds to keep them occupied instead of singing their songs all day trying to convince you they need fun toys too!
Promising review: "I have a blue-fronted amazon parrot, and he spends countless hours chewing and playing with this toy. As with other toys, a parrot's delight is in tearing and chewing up any toy I get him. I have trouble finding toys that will last more than a day or two, this one he has been playing with for a couple of weeks, and I think it will last him more than most toys." —Greta L. Oliver
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two color variations).
12. An interactive laser toy perfect for keeping your cat busy and your finger safe from cramping like it does when you use a manual laser. Just turn this on and the random laser motions will lure your fur baby in and keep them running around.
Don't worry, this will turn off automatically after 15 minutes to prevent overstimulation, plus by that point they'll be so worn out and ready for a nap anyways.
Promising review: "My cats love this. It sure beats finger pressing against the laser pointer! This can be hung from door knob or placed on a shelf. My cats quickly learned the light comes from the white ball and when I approach it they start to chatter and get ready. It moves around in a random pattern, which keeps them moving. Bought another for a friend's cat and they love it too." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four variations).
13. A pop-up, collapsible cat tunnel set so your kitty can ~zoom~ through and pounce on its toys (or maybe your other pets) on the other side.
Includes one square tent house and one tunnel that can be used together or separate.
Promising review: "My cat loves his tunnels and cubes! I ordered a second one so I can build a tunnel system for him to have even more fun. He'll jump on them, jump over them, run through them, lay in them....I'll dangle his wand toy on either end, and he runs back and forth through the tunnels to get his toy. He loves the cubes, too, whether they are attached to the tunnels or not. He likes to chew on the edges of the openings and has poked little teeth marks through the fabric, but it does not look like it will rip. This tunnel stays stiff and straight and doesn't make crinkle noise. I have a different tunnel from a different company which can bend and make crinkle noises which he likes just as much. They can all rip-rap together, so I can create all kinds of fun tunnel adventures for him. He likes the little ribbon dangle that is inside the cube, too. He seriously LOVES these things! It's a lot of fun to play with him with these as well as to watch him entertain himself with them." —W H
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
14. A spinning bird toy to keep your bird busy and entertained while enriching their environment with a new type of toy they are sure to be mesmerized by.
Promising reviews: "My conure loves to play with this and gets so silly rolling it around and around!! She uses her beak and sometimes even lays on her back and use her feet!! Lol. She’s absolutely adorable to watch and I am amazed with how much time she spends playing with this toy daily:)" —Terra Ardellini
"This is a very durable stimulating toy at a remarkable value. My cockatoo is very destructive with toys. They usually only last hours to a day. She loves it this interactive toy and it is still providing her entertainment after several weeks." —Susan Knox
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
15. A 24-piece cat toy assortment…I mean why would you get one toy when you could get 24? Plus, if your cats are anything like mine, you'll need to keep toys on a rotating schedule to prevent them from inevitably getting bored.
The 24-piece set includes a collapsible cat tunnel, a teaser wand, an interactive feather toy, a fluffy mouse, some crinkle balls, cat springs, and more.
Promising review: "My kitten LOVED the toys and tunnel in this package. The tunnel pops up and stays open for hours of fun. The fishing rod toy is awesome. I was very please with the diversity of the toys, how well made everything was, AND it was so inexpensive!" —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
16. A pack of catnip-infused felted balls because if there's anything a cat can entertain themselves with, it's something featuring catnip. Plus since these are ~infused~, you won't have to worry about all the cleanup that comes with using loose catnip.
Simply B Vermont is a small business from Montpelier, Vermont that specializes in accessories and toys for cats and dogs.
Promising review: "These little catnip scented balls are the perfect size and the perfect scent for my kitties. I bought some for me and some for my grand kitties and they all absolutely love them!! Shipping was fast and they arrived in perfect condition. I would highly recommend this product and this shop." —Jesselcat11
Get it from Simply B Vermont on Etsy for $9.25+ (available in three ball color varieties and refills of just balls or catnip with no tin).
17. A suction cup tug-of-war so your pup can continue to play their favorite game even when you aren't able to be on the other end of the rope.
Your pup should still be supervised while playing with this!
Promising review: "My pit bull is the master of destroying toys. Even Bark Box toys or toys made for aggressive chewers. When I buy toys I know that they won’t last more than a couple of days, so usually I don’t get upset when toys are ripped. I’ve just accepted I have a beastly little pit bull who has a strong jaw. However, I can finally say I found a toy that really worked. The suction is amazing and we can put it on the lower ceiling also so he jumps for it. It’s one of the only toys that hasn’t been destroyed and has been engaging for him. He loves tug-of-war but he is so dang strong, this is a good way for him to work that energy out. I recommended this toy to everybody!!" —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
18. Or, a retractable hanging tug rope with a bungee cord so your doggos can pull, swing, or yank on this for hours on end. And if you hang it high enough off the ground, you can get some extra entertainment watching them leap up for it.
Promising review: "This is a well crafted, very easy apparatus to set up. It has provided fun and interest for my big golden retriever on the occasions when we cannot interact with him in person. I especially like the fact that the metal parts are nowhere near his mouth or body — but instead wrap around the tree far from access by him. I am very impressed with the quality and the interest that my dog has shown in it. Tug-of-war is Murphy’s favorite game and my sore wrist is evidence of the frequency of our play. I’m glad to be able to take a break without denying my pal a tug partner. Worth the money! Murphy loves it!" —Family Nurse
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in four versions and five colors).