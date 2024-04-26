Enjoy Your Backyard Even More This Spring With These 33 Things

Once you spray this on a surface, it will clean over time with wind and rain helping it out. Green stains typically disappear within two weeks, but darker or more stubborn stains can take a bit longer. Once the stains are gone, this will continue to protect the surface to help prevent the buildup of future stains.

Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH

Get it from Amazon for $20.64+ (also available in a four-pack).