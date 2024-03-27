1. A discreet outdoor Wi-Fi extender so you can enjoy your backyard oasis during the work day while still actually working. It's designed with a weatherproof enclosure that'll keep it protected from the elements and you can easily mount it on a pole or wall so it's out of the way.
Promising review: "I must say, I was a bit skeptical when I first purchased this, but after setting it up, I was absolutely amazed. I hooked it up just outside the back door at our main house, and I have incredible service in the garage apartment. Can run all computers, TV. It really is a wonderful device and definitely worth the money!" —Texas
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
2. A multisurface, bleach-free Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner that'll help clear up moss, mold, mildew, or algae without anyyyy scrubbing required. Just spray it on and watch as the gross green stains get lifted away.
Once you spray this on a surface, it will clean over time with wind and rain helping it out. Green stains typically disappear within two weeks, but darker or more stubborn stains can take a bit longer. Once the stains are gone, this will continue to protect the surface to help prevent the buildup of future stains.
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
Get it from Amazon for $20.64+ (also available in a four-pack).
3. Easy-to-install interlocking Teak tiles to instantly elevate your space into something worthy of being at a fancy resort.
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt-proof, etc...In total, I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few left over to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
Get 10 square feet of tiles from Amazon for $80.47 (also available in end and corner pieces).
4. A set of outdoor string lights that'll create the perfect, twinkly ambience to keep the party going long after the sun has set.
Promising review: "These are so cute and perfect! I have a decent-sized balcony and have been looking to turn it into a relaxing area. I got my lights within a few days and I immediately opened up my package, everything was there, no broken bulbs and a spare bulb. I then tested out the power and these lights are perfectly bright and still set a very calming and intimate scene." —Domzzs
Get them from Amazon for $12.17+ (available in seven lengths, two colors, regular or LED bulbs, and a two-pack).
5. A four-piece furniture set to furnish your outdoor space just as well as your indoor living room. I mean come on — grab yourself a refreshing beverage, kick your feet up, and you'll never wanna go inside again.
The set comes with two single chairs, a double chair, and a coffee table, and the cushions are included!
Promising review: "Wow! Such a great set! It comes in a surprisingly small box — these people must be great at Tetris! It was easy to put together and they even made all the screws the same size! Super comfy and looks great on my new deck!" —Jennifer Cupkey
Get it from Amazon for $149.98+ (available in four cushion colors).
6. Or a three-piece wicker rocking chair and table set with super comfy cushions that might just convince you to move your WFH space outside.
This charming set includes two rocking chairs with bottom and back cushions and a matching side table with a glass top.
Promising review: "Put this whole set together myself in about two hours — clear instructions and well-organized packaging of the different tools/pieces. I've bought a similar-looking (but cheaper) porch set in the past and was disappointed with the quality of the cushions — I was worried that this set would have the same problem, but I was wrong! The cushions are VERY comfy, and the chair is wide enough for me to comfortably sit crisscross! Absolutely worth the investment!!!" —Katie Swimmer
Get it from Amazon for $85.98+ (available in four colors).
7. A stainless-steel firepit that'll have a little extra heat radiating while you grill your marshmallows over the open flames.
It includes a wood pack to help you get your fire started easily, and you can grab some refills here.
Promising review: "This fire pit offers all the ambience you need. It is super easy to start the fire, and the wood packs make it easier if that’s what you’re looking for. The fire gets going fast and develops a nice hot ember bed (all from one pack). I was very impressed and wasn’t expecting that. This could be used without the wood packs if you have your own wood. Either works perfectly. The pit sits off the ground and flames are contained well within the pit. The design was done very well. Lastly, the heat this throws off is amazing. I was sitting a couple of feet away and felt a lot of warmth. This isn’t one of those pits you have to hover over for heat." —Michele R
Get it from Amazon for $301.57+ (available in two styles).
8. And a flame colorant to add a little ~magic~ like no one has ever experienced before.
Note: You should not use this while roasting marshmallows or any other food as it can be dangerous to ingest.
Promising review: "This was a great addition to our camping trip! Just throw the packet in the fire and get a colorful show. It's mesmerizing! And the colors last a long time, longer than expected. I'll buy again." —Amazon Customer
Get six packets from Amazon for $6.40.
9. And! Some custom-engraved marshmallow roasting sticks because you're an adult now and you don't need to scrounge around for a literal stick to roast your marshmallows (plus like…yuck). Now everyone can have their own personalized one, which means everyone can be making s'mores at the same time, aka no fighting over who gets to go first.
Donebetter is a small business based in Dennis Port, Massachusetts specializing in personalized gifts.
This is a personalized item so be sure to leave your requested personalization in the text box.
Promising review: "Ordered these babies for my man’s birthday for the new camp trailer! The personalized roasters were a huge hit with the whole fam and I know it’ll be a part of our family memories. To each have our own and cleanly marked roasters — brilliant!! The quality, the selection of fonts, and the end product is gorgeous!! Thanks so much!" —Amy
Get a set of two from Donebetter on Etsy for $17.95+ (available in 20 font choices).
10. A Sun Joe pressure washer for any of your more stubborn cleaning tasks that are gonna take some extra oomph to get rid of. You'll be so satisfied watching your wood panels return to their normal color, you'll wanna walk around your whole yard to find more things to use it on.
It comes with five quick-connect nozzles so you can have the perfect spray for any job. There's also a built-in hose reel so you don't get all tangled up in it and an automatic pump shutoff when the trigger isn't engaged to help conserve energy.
Promising review: "Great product at a good price. Used this power washer to wash my stucco house for pre-painting. Unit worked as advertised. Fairly quiet yet powerful sprayer. Great customer service and would highly recommend this product to anyone." —Boy Wonder CTS
Get it from Amazon for $229.99.
11. An inflatable projector screen so you can host the most epic outdoor movie nights your cul-de-sac has ever seen! No more projecting movies onto the side of your house and wondering if you're looking at an important detail of the movie or just an impurity on your wall.
This comes with tethers, yard stakes, a professional built-in air blower, and a handy carrying bag.
Promising review: "I never write reviews but I had to with this product and I'm going to be very honest. I did so much homework on this product and I'm so glad I did because it was everything I wanted. The fan isn't loud at all, I forgot there was even a fan that's how good it was. It was very quiet. I will say invest in a speaker and use it for your sound, it's much better. Also, the clarity of the picture was great!!! Very crisp and clear. The setup was easy, I live in a windy area but if you use the stakes properly it won't blow at all." —Dre
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in seven sizes).