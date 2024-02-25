Hey Pet Parents, I Dare You To Make It Through This Post Without Getting Your Precious Fur Baby At Least One Thing From It

1. A sling so you can keep your small pup or kitty as close to you as possible (which is obvi exactly where they belong). Now you can always have your much-deserved cuddles while still going on walks, checking things off your to-do list, or maybe even pushing a stroller with your ~human~ baby inside.
Promising reviews: "I used to throw my Pomeranian in my purse, but it was very uncomfortable for her. This is a genius idea, and my pup loves it !" —AC
"I initially bought this for my Pomeranian, and yes, I do use it for him since he prefers to be carried in crowded/noisy places (aka pet stores), however... Just for fun, I decided to see if one of my cats would get in it. To my surprise, one of them LOVES it. Whenever my Pom and cat see me pick up the sling, they both run to get put in it. I don't actually take my cat anywhere with it (other than out to the mailbox), but he loves hanging out in there while I do stuff around the house. The sling does a good job of supporting their weight without putting a strain on my back. Excellent value for the money!" —mandi smith
2. A banana-shaped bed with a ~peel~ that can close on top of them so they can feel super protected and comfy. I've gotta warn you though, your camera roll will definitely be filling up with adorable pics of your fur baby napping in their new fave spot.
Promising review: "My friend really loves his new bed...super cute!! Buy one now!!!!" —Stacy Lynn
3. An activity mat made with different sections of ruffles and pockets to keep your pup stimulated while they hunt for treats or to help them slow down from finishing their food .5 seconds after you put it in the bowl (and then puking it all up five minutes later 🙄).
Promising review: "My puppy LOVES this mat! He gets super excited whenever he sees it. He sometimes doesn't like to eat his kibbles in his bowl, but he has so much fun finding and eating kibbles when I hide them into this mat. I heard nose work is also good for reducing separation anxiety in dogs, so I give him this mat whenever I need to leave more than two hours. He deals with separation way better with this. I'm 100% satisfied!" —Bom
4. A tooth-cleaning toy with all the fun of a traditional toy (bouncing, squeaking, holding up against their powerful teeth) combined with the added benefit of helping make your pupper's breath at least a little less stanky.
Be sure to supervise your pup while they're using this as there are small bits that could break off.
Promising review: "This toy is very durable; we’ve had it for about two months and it’s in still completely intact. Every single toy is ruined within minutes. But this one is winning the battle. And it keeps her entertained for a good while! It’s a must-buy!" —Hector Flores
5. An organic cat grass growing kit for your kitty who longs to explore the outside world or has a bad habit of chewing on everything in sight. This fiber-rich grass contains a variety of nutrients for your fur baby, including wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye.
This comes with an adorable cat face mug to plant in, seeds, and a soil dish. You can also buy refill kits. Add the soil disk, a splash of water, and a sprinkling of seeds, and watch your new plant grow.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising reviews: "I went and bought another one so I could rotate them and have a constant source of grass for my cat. Also subscribed for the refills. I can't grow anything so was stunned by how easily this grass grows." —Maryann Wells
"As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
6. Some mouse-shaped feeders great for kitties who may be prone to eating too fast or just eating too much when they're bored. These will help keep them engaged and utilize their natural hunting instincts. Fill 'em up with some kibble, hide them around the house, and let your kitty start the hunt.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower has this and says, "I started a hunting system for my cats when I felt like they were getting lethargic. One of our cats was overweight because he would sit and eat the dry food left out when he was bored. With these he'll 'hunt,' eat one, and not eat again until he's ready to go hunting. I've written a full review on this clever feeding system before because I refuse to stop recommending it!"
Promising review: "YOU MUST BUY THIS RIGHT NOW. I heard about this product on a cat podcast (yes, I’m that type of cat mom) and this has helped my girl in so many ways. She’s a Siamese and she gets pretty chunky, and I work long days so I’m not there to supervise or give her regular meals. On the very first night I filled the mice she started to understand that food came out when she picked them up by the tail. This has helped me and her so much; she isn’t bored at home, she isn’t overeating (and pooping), and she isn’t driving me bananas in the middle of the night for more food." —Emi Kusak
7. A hamster accessory kit so you can create a tiny kingdom that seems like a whole new world to your little buddy. Your hamster won't even know what to do with themselves when they see alllll this new space to explore.
This set includes a loop-the-loop, outhouse, snap-on comfort wheel, fun-nel tubes, and rings.
Promising review: "The mice love this critter trail activity set. It increases their area to move around and they love the wheel. They're exercising on the wheel all the time! It's a great addition to the critter trail habitat. Putting it together was easy as each piece snaps together. The activity set is also easy to clean. Each section of the activity set comes apart so you can clean it and then you just have to snap it back together when done. I love it but more importantly, the mice love it!" —LittleK
8. A natural wood roller toy for any ~aesthetic~ pet parents who cannot stand the look of the overly colorful plastic versions. Plus this one is more heavy-duty and sturdy so you can feel good knowing it'll be around for a long time.
Promising review: "My 3-month-old rescue Russian Blue brother and sister kittens have been mesmerized playing with this since I opened the box as it’s good to go! Noise level is almost soundproof and maybe even soothing or calming due to the wood material and perfect engineering design. The size is perfect, not too small but not too big either. Going to buy more as gifts for friends with cats because it’s so great. Plus, it looks nice, too, and is fun for humans. The manufacturer hit this one out of the park!" —RoseAnne
9. A chew toy designed with a squeaker only your dog can hear. 🙌🏼 Now they can be having the time of their life playing with their fave toy without the sound driving you absolutely bananas. Plus with its chew-resistant lining, this toy will probably last more than just 20 minutes.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! We can’t hear the squeaker but our dog can from the other room and comes running to play. He also is an aggressive chewer and quickly rips through even 'tough' toys. This toy has lasted several months and he has only ripped off the felt accent pieces. No rips or tears! This is our dog's new favorite toy, and ours too! A must-have!" —Amazon Customer
10. A 24-piece cat toy assortment…I mean why would you get one toy when you could get 24? Plus, if your cats are anything like mine, you'll need to keep toys on a rotating schedule to prevent them from inevitably getting bored.
The 24-piece set includes a collapsible cat tunnel, a teaser wand, an interactive feather toy, a fluffy mouse, some crinkle balls, cat springs, and more.
Promising review: "My kitten LOVED the toys and tunnel in this package. The tunnel pops up and stays open for hours of fun. The fishing rod toy is awesome. I was very please with the diversity of the toys, how well made everything was, AND it was so inexpensive!" —Mary
11. A dog ball launcher for those days when your doggo has so much energy and you just can't keep up. You can even adjust the launch distance depending on how much your pup likes to run or how little their legs are.
Promising review: "Bought this for our 4-year-old baby. She loves to chase balls and can do it for hours (so it seems). To save our arm and shoulder sockets, we took a chance on this and L-O-V-E it. She has learned the sound of the machine gearing up for the throw and literally prances in place waiting for the ball to eject. We bought extra balls because sometimes she doesn't bring them back so we wanted to have a stockpile. EXCELLENT value for the price!" —Faith I
12. Or a ChuckIt ball launcher so you can add a little extra distance to your toss *and* you don't have to keep grabbing the slobbery, wet ball with your hands. Honestly, that is SO ~fetch.~
It comes with a ball, too!
Promising review: "First and foremost, the ball thrower is well-constructed and built to last. Its durable design means it can handle the force of repeated hits without showing any signs of wear and tear." —Meghan Brown
13. A rolling cat kicker toy filled with a blend of catnip, valerian root, and silver vine, aka a magical concoction of a kitty's favorite things. This will keep your cat entertained for hours, and when (if) they get tired of it, it's surely just because they wore themselves out.
Hoff-n-Paw Pet Toys is a small business based in Illinois creating unique, handmade, and eco-friendly toys for cats.
Promising review: "Very happy with this! I got the small size, which works well as a roller toy. Both of our cats like it, but it works particularly well for our blind cat. The internal rattle helps him track it, and he can grab onto the textured sisal really well. Highly recommended, especially if your cat has sight issues!" —nutmegmeg
