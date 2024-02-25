Hey Pet Parents, I Dare You To Make It Through This Post Without Getting Your Precious Fur Baby At Least One Thing From It

Promising reviews: "I used to throw my Pomeranian in my purse, but it was very uncomfortable for her. This is a genius idea, and my pup loves it !" —AC

"I initially bought this for my Pomeranian, and yes, I do use it for him since he prefers to be carried in crowded/noisy places (aka pet stores), however... Just for fun, I decided to see if one of my cats would get in it. To my surprise, one of them LOVES it. Whenever my Pom and cat see me pick up the sling, they both run to get put in it. I don't actually take my cat anywhere with it (other than out to the mailbox), but he loves hanging out in there while I do stuff around the house. The sling does a good job of supporting their weight without putting a strain on my back. Excellent value for the money!" —mandi smith



Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four reversible colors).