33 Problem-Solving Products To Help You ~Fall~ Back In Love With Fall

1. A four-sided brush cleaner to help revive your fave fall boots that you haven't pulled out of your closet since you stepped into a pile of wet leaves last year 😖. You don't even need any additional cleaners to bring them back to life!
This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half-circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede.
Promising reviews: "I needed this brush for the suede shoes I've purchased this fall. It works perfectly! I like all the different sides of this little brush. I definitely recommend it to others who do not want or need a big bulky brush." —murr7
"Perfect for getting your Uggs ready for fall. It was easy to use and for the price, I could not pass it up. My family owns several pairs of Ugg boots (we wear them all year round, SoCal thing) and the kit from Ugg is virtually the same but three times the price. We were excited to use this to give our boots a little love and care. It worked; our Uggs don’t look as worn as they had been. Great product, glad I came across it." —Anastacia
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A pair of slippers that you can just pop in the microwave when your freezing little toesies need an extra dose of warmth. You may find yourself living in these all fall long.
Check out the microwavable slippers in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I did not know I needed these in my life but now can't live without them! Since I'm working from home, I'm sitting practically all day and my feet tend to get cold. With these, my feet stay warm and comfortable all day. Super happy and will be purchasing again." —Duran
Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
3. An adorable satin-lined hat to keep your head warm while also keeping your hair protected and static-free. Bonus — the faux-fur pom-pom is removable for the days you're not ~feeling~ those vibes.
Honest & Faithful is a Chesapeake, Virginia-based small business that also makes their popular satin-lined hats for kids!
Promising review: "I have purchased several of these hats for both myself and friends and family. We all love them. They are just what we need to protect our hair. I love the color options, too." —Adenah
Get it from Honest & Faithful on Etsy for $20.50 (available in nine colors).
4. Some silicone heel protectors perfect for breaking in that pair of fall boots you've been dying to wear but *dreading* putting on. These will help protect your heel from rubbing against the back and hopefully put an end to making the tough decision between pain and suffering and having to return what could've been your new fave shoe.
Check out the heel protectors in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I wore these for the first time, under socks, with a brand-new pair of boots. Normally, I tend to have a lot of rubbing and blisters on my heels, but at the end of the day, my heels were as happy as can be! I was worried these might be slippy-slidey in my shoes, but they did not budge and they added a nice, though strange, squishy feeling to every step. At the end of the day, my feet were not extra hot and sweaty (which was a worry of mine) AND I was blister-free. They washed very easily in my sink and are ready for another wear very soon. I told numerous co-workers about them, they are great." —heidis
Get two pairs from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
5. An insect repellent lotion bar to keep the nasty buggers away from you when you're just trying to enjoy a nice fall evening outside. And unlike so many other insect repellents, you'll *actually* like the smell of this since it's a mixture of beeswax, mango butter, sunflower oil, and citronella essential oil — and no, just because you like it does *not* mean mosquitoes do!
Seed Geeks is a small business based in Missouri that sells heirloom seeds and handmade skincare products.
Promising review: "I love the design embossed on the bar! It smells so good too! As someone who constantly gets bitten if I’m not wearing bug spray, I was excited to try out this more natural alternative. I’ve only tried it once so far, but it seemed to work really well! I highly recommend this!!" —Kelsey
Get it from Seed Geeks on Etsy for $6.49 (originally $12.98).
6. Plus an indoor insect trap because all those little bugs flying around the produce on your counter have gotten out of hand. I mean seriously, how can something that small be that annoying?!
Promising review: "Last fall I experienced a problem with gnats when I brought my house plants inside. I tried sticky stakes and placing vinegar and water in a plate to get rid of them. However, the gnats kept on coming back. I used the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for four consecutive nights and it completely eliminated the gnats. A bit pricey, but this product worked very well for me." —David C.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
7. A shoe stretch spray for those boots you were *SO* excited to whip out for the fall season only to realize they're a bit too tight. Well, it's your lucky day, this spray is here to save the day!
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Here's what she has to say about it:
"So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit *perfectly* now!!
The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up.
After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy. Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Dr. Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!"
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A pair of extra long silicone oven mitts to provide your arms a little extra protection since we all know fall = season of baking. And who hasn't come a littleeee too close to hitting their arm against the [HOT] rack in the oven?!
Promising review: "These have by far been the best oven gloves that I have owned. They are slightly longer than traditional ones, and so protect your arm when reaching into the oven. I do a lot of baking, and with previous mitts, I have always been able to feel some heat through them. But not these! These mitts are great! And they have great grip, and because they are not bulky, they are easy to hold onto things without the fear of dropping (an issue I had with past mitts). I love these and recommend them to fellow bakers all the time." —Rebecca Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in two lengths and 11 colors).
9. A set of two ceramic travel mugs that'll upgrade those boring travel mugs you've been using. We know, you cannot leave the house on a chilly fall morning without a warm PSL, so grab one of these insulated mugs with a cork bottom that won't scratch any surface *and* a splash-proof lid so you don't have to worry about spilling as you fumble to get in your car cause you're running a litttttle bit late to your appointment.
Just be sure not to put this in the microwave or dishwasher or the cork might bid you farewell.
Promising review: “I have been searching for something like this for A LONG time. I make myself a fancy-ish coffee/tea every morning. I am someone who when drinking a hot beverage actually likes it to stay hot. So I typically drank out of a 'travel mug' while at home. But this is so much more satisfying. The ceramic is great, as is the rich color, and the cork is not only aesthetic but functional (no ring marks on your wooden coffee table or nightstand). In fact, you could say that about the whole mug. Aesthetic and functional.” —Warrior Poet
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.39+ (available in four colors).
10. A set of hoodie hangers because sometimes you simply cannot resist buying another hoodie…seriously, there's something about wearing an oversized sweatshirt on a chilly evening that's just 👩🏼🍳💋. Now you can conveniently organize them in a way that'll look better *and* prevent any stretching.
Venalli is a small biz in Kansas that creates unique hoodies and accessories!
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with these hoodie hangers!! I have a really small closet, but I find these hangers are a great way to save space! They also make it super easy to throw your hoodie up in a rush or grab it on the go. I will definitely be buying more." —Sara
Get 10 hangers from Venalli on Etsy for $19.99 (available in two colors).
11. A Fellow electric kettle so you can brew the perfectly hot cup of coffee or tea at the ~exact~ temperature you want without needing a stove. Added bonus, this thing is gorgeous so you won't even need to find a place to store it — you can just let it sit out and serve as decor.
Promising review: "This kettle is beautiful. It adds a nice look to my kitchen. I love how it maintains its temp with a hold feature. I use it mostly for pouring over coffee and the occasional pot of tea. The handle fits comfortably in my hand for control of water flow. If you are looking for a well-made, good quality, solid gooseneck electric kettle... Then Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle is right for you." —Melinda P.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $165+ (available in 11 colors).
12. And a double-sided tea organizer that'll help you finally bite the bullet and get rid of the copious amount of mostly empty tea boxes that have been taking up your whole pantry.
YouCopia brand is a woman-owned small business!
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this... and when I took it out of the box... and when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
13. Some extendable roasting sticks so you can make some perfectly toasty s'mores without roasting your hand in the process. Plus everyone can have their own designated color so there's no fighting about who gets which stick!
Promising review: "These roasting sticks will get the job done. They retract easily and will be perfect for light use (roasting marshmallows) with our firepit. Not extremely sturdy but not flimsy either. The metal points are not sharp which is a good thing if kids are handling them. I like the storage pouch it comes with too." —Sheri J. O
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two lengths and multiple pack sizes).
14. A nut collector that'll help you easily clean up all the acorns, walnuts, and even apples in your yard so you can get back to mowing your lawn without worrying about rocket launching an acorn halfway across the block or having to constantly stop to pick them all up by hand.
Fun fact: the reviewer in the right image picked up 250+ pecans in only 25 minutes with this thing 🤯.
Promising review: "This works! I have two large red oaks and one live oak in the front yard. They produce garbage cans of acorns. It is time-consuming but I like my yard to be pretty. Another option for me is to reverse my electric wind blower, and it grounds whatever it picks up and goes into a bag attached. I’m afraid I could damage it as there are so many acorns in the fall, so I purchased this. Best!" —Currie Covington
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.