1. Some reusable air fryer liners made of silicone to keep your chicken nuggies from getting stuck *and* to make cleanup faster than ever.
You can just toss them in the dishwasher when it's time to clean!
Promising review: "I absolutely love these liners. I love the fact that you get three in the package so you don’t have to immediately wash the one you’re using before you reuse it you can just simply use one of the other two; this was a brilliant idea." —Roxanne C
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $10.47+ (available in multiple sizes and shapes).
2. A set of button pins so you don't have to toss your jeans just because the waist isn't fitting perfectly anymore. With these you can take away an inch, which means you won't have to spend the whole night pulling your pants up. Or you can switch up where they fall on your waist orrr give your tried-and-true pair a trendy diagonal waistband for the night.
Promising review: "There are the best things ever. I have jeans that fit great but the waist is always too loose. So I saw these on TikTok, and I was so curious to see if they worked or not. But seriously, you need to buy these, the buttons are great material and just the most useful things overall." —Alexa Botello
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in two colors and two designs).
3. A keloid minimizer because sometimes no matter how well you take care of your new piercing, you just get hit with the keloid curse. This is designed to help reduce the size of the uncomfortable bump so you don't have to end up taking out your adorable new earring.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (also available in multipacks).
4. And some lobe support patches you stick on the back of your ear so your cute (but heavy) earrings don't weigh you down. Or worse, rip through your ear lobe. 🤢
Promising review: "These are amazing. They are literal lifesavers. I LOVE my heavy Kendra Scott earrings, but I’m pretty sure they’re the culprit of why my right earring hole has ripped slightly. Using these support patches, it’s as if the earrings don’t even exist. I am going to tell all of my friends to get these for their heavy statement earrings!!" —Donthemom50
Get a box of 60 patches from Amazon for $9.99.
5. An ingenious pair of gardening gloves to help prevent one of the biggest faux pas in gardening…digging with your hands and getting dirt allllll up under your nails. These gloves will keep you protected plus the attached claws will make it sooo much easier to get a hole made for your precious plant.
Promising reviews: "I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all." —cynthia Williams
"I was skeptical about how well these are made. I stand corrected. These are well-made and will stand up to years of gardening fun. Besides, even if you never actually dig any dirt with them, they are well worth the exclamations of 'what the heck are THOSE?' from everyone." —Regmanabq
Get it from Amazon for $7.96+ (available in three colors and as a pack of two).
6. A Door-Doc so you can easily prop open your front-load washer to help prevent mold and mildew from growing inside.
Check out a TikTok of the Door-Doc in action.
Door-Doc is a small business specializing in home laundry solutions.
Promising review: "I’d never had any issues with mold or any nastiness accruing inside my washer, until I did. I read a bunch of reviews and convinced myself I didn’t need such an item — after all, I could just prop the door open after every wash. The thing is, the way the washer is positioned in the laundry room, I’d hit the washer door every time I went in there. I gave in and made the purchase. Sooooo worth it! Easy to maneuver around and it’s a sturdy little gadget. Highly recommend!!!" —painterJane
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two colors).
7. A tube of Nerdwax to stop you from having to constantly push your glasses back up. Because no, your nose actually isn't a slide for your readers.
Nerdwax is a US-based small business that specializes in all-natural anti-slip eyewear products.
All you have to do it layer it directly on the nose pads and your glasses will stay in place!
Promising review: "I can see why it's one of the most successful products seen on Shark Tank. Truly a game changer. I thought I would forever struggle with my glasses moving down my nose all day long but this really keeps them put! One less annoyance to deal with while wearing glasses. I already know ill be a lifelong customer for this product." —M.L. Gomez
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A Migraine Stick for people who frequently suffer from headaches, but don't love taking Advil every time they come up. This blend of peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils will help soothe the pain so you can go about your business.
It's made by a small biz specializing in migraine relief products!
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: "I hate swallowing pills and they often don't do anything when I have a migraine or headache coming on, so I gave the migraine stick a try. This stuff is MAGICAL. It smells nice, is easy to take everywhere (doesn't leak), easy to apply, and works like a CHARM. My headache/migraines are either gone within minutes or the pain is relieved enough that I can fall asleep and sleep it off. It's 100% worth it. Buy this!!!" —Madison J.
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
9. Eyeshadow patches to achieve those ~crisp~ eyeliner and shadow lines that you can never seem to get perfect by just freehanding. Not to mention it'll help protect the rest of your face from fallen makeup.
These have adhesive on the back so nothing moves around in the process.
Promising review: "My prayers were finally answered. I’ve been looking for something like this for a long time. It keeps eye shadow from getting on the cheeks, which tends to happen every time I apply eyeshadow. These strips catch all the falling eye makeup. I’m glad I found them. Highly recommend." —Frequent shopper
Get a 120-pack from Amazon for $5.79.
10. And an eyeshadow color removal sponge so each color doesn't require it's own brush because you're afraid to accidentally contaminate your gorgeous nude color with the hot pink you used yesterday. Just rub the brush on the sponge for a few seconds and watch the pigment disappear. And you can use both sides before taking it out to wash it for endless reusing.
Check out what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord thinks of this awesome little tool: "I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful) and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"
Promising review: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next. Great buy. Super easy to wash. I'm not going anywhere anytime soon, but when I do finally travel again, I'm sure this will be excellent to travel with and make it so that I only need to bring one or two brushes." —Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in a two-pack).
11. Some seamless bra liners that will revolutionize your bra-wearing experience, especially on hot days. Not only does this absorb your dreaded under-boob sweat, but it also helps make a barrier between your skin and the underwire of your bra that digs in *so* uncomfortably.
Promising review: "These are game-changers. They not only absorb sweat but cushion any underwires or other annoying things for sensitive skin. Would 100% recommend to my fellow well-endowed chest people. They survive best if you wash them on cold and either air dry or gentle dry low, but I’m lazy so after a few months of getting washed and dried with everything else they start getting lumpy and I get a new batch. Love them. If you’re on the fence, try them." —K. M. Puhl
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes M–XXL, three colors, variety packs, and multiple pack sizes).