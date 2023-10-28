Stop What You’re Doing And Add These 43 *Spectacular* Problem-Solving Products To Your Cart

1. A kids art frame for any parents of kids who hand them a new piece of artwork about every 30 minutes. This frame allows you to store multiple pages in one frame so you don't have to feel guilty for throwing away another work of art. The frame easily pops open and you can stick the paper in and put the rest behind the elastic straps.
Check out a TikTok of the art frames in action.
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid... or my second. Now I'm on my third and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in nine colors and multi-packs).
2. A DogBuddy pooper scooper to put an end to picking up hot, smushy dog doo doo with only a thin layer of plastic to protect you. This has built-in poop collect bags so when you use it they automatically come out and bag the 💩 up. Reviewers also love that you can use the same bag multiple times during one walk!
Check out a TikTok of the DogBuddy scooper in action.
DogBuddy is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers.
Promising review: "I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you’re taking multiples dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you’d think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
3. A Rubbermaid scrubber because your old toothbrush that you use to clean just isn't cutting it anymore. This electric power scrubber is small but mighty. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain, and instead, break out this scrubber that will do all the heavy lifting.
I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.
Promising review: "I'm going to be honest, y'all. I suck at housekeeping. Let me just say that this little battery operated scrubber is SO HELPFUL. The other day, I used it to clean my bathroom counter. I knew it had been messy, but I'd had no idea how absolutely filthy it was until I used this tool. This tool got off several years of caked on dust and hair. I was even able to clean under the rim of my sink, and what came out thanks to this brush was near barf-worthy. So not only does this little brush scrub powerfully, but it can get in hard-to-reach crevices, too. Do you have animals? If so, you know that sometimes, they throw up in hard to reach spaces. And sometimes, when we can't reach those spaces at that exact moment, we wait until we can... you know where I'm going with this. We were able to use this brush to scrub those stains off the floor from underneath our bed, which seems to be the cat's favorite place to puke. If you are like me and you're ultra lazy, this tool is for you. Or if you're the opposite of me and love having a really deep clean, this tool is also for you." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $17.38.
4. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad to help make that time of the month even just slightly less miserable. And for the other 40 weeks of the year, you can just pop it on to keep you warm and cozy.
Learn more about ways you can help treat menstrual cramps at Cleveland Clinic.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in nine colors).
5. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising review: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
7. A ChomChom roller to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch even after you've vacuumed — it's shedding season, you're about to find hair embedded everywhere. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I opted to buy the ChomChom in the hopes of at last having something practical that will help us remove black cat hair from upholstered and carpeted areas of our home. I've used several things over the years, but nothing really worked 'as advertised.' The ChomChom made short, easy work of cat hair removal! No electricity, no big complicated two- or three-part device...just a well-designed, efficient roller that gathers up hair as one rolls it back and forth and deposits it in a closed compartment that's easy to clear out for dumping into the trash. Now, if someone could explain to me how one small cat can continually produce and shed so much hair, I'm all ears." —Marilee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. Some reusable pads that you can just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through like six pads every time you clean your floors.
Promising review: "I love my Swiffer mop, and with two dogs I need to use it every day on the kitchen floor. I was bothered by the wastefulness of disposable swifter pads and these pads have solved that. The microfiber ridges are perfect for deep cleaning — and I simply toss them in the washing machine when they're dirty. No more expensive disposable pads for me!" —ann collins
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.68.
9. An outrageously popular Differin gel beloved by reviewers for helping get rid of existing acne *and* working to prevent new pimples from forming with its prescription-strength retinoid. Go ahead and order a couple of bottles, this is now a staple in your beauty routine.
Because of the prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:
"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.
2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.
3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"
You can read her full review in this post "11 Products We Use, Love, And Swear By So Much, We Had To Share Them With You" at #6.
Promising review: "This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" —KARTHICK RAVI
Get it from Amazon for $13.47+ (available in two styles and four sizes).
10. A back shaver perfect if you have a weeee bit more hair back there than you would like but for some reason can't convince any to shave for you (I can't imagine why?? 😖😖). Now you can take care of it on your own without ending up with a bunch of tissues stuck to all the nicks you made.
Promising review: "I would have my daughter shave my back so I shave it all the time and bought this since I’m overseas contracting and I couldn’t believe it. I’m one hairy dude and this got it all with zero cuts on the skin I’m very impressed. Used to do my back every two or three months but with this I might be able to do it every couple of weeks. I love it." —ybot
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and two variations).
11. A toothpaste tube squeezer so you can get EVERY 👏🏼 LAST 👏🏼 DROP 👏🏼 instead of throwing the tube away when there's definitely still like a week's worth stuck inside.
Promising review: "My new favorite little gadget! I just got it, it’s easy to use and it works great so far. It does exactly what it’s intended to do. I’m hoping it’ll last, it does seem sturdy. I’m glad it came with two, I gave the other one to my mom who has arthritis and she loves it so far too. She has a hard time squeezing the tube of toothpaste so this is perfect, it’s so much easier on her hands. We also like how it allows the toothpaste to now stand on the counter or in the closet when it’s stored." —Tanya
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in two versions and nine colors).
12. A kitchen food scale with a (removable) mixing bowl to help you accurately measure all your ingredients for baking so you don't end up with a sheet of one giant melted cookie instead of the 12 (properly formed) cookies you were trying to make.
It accurately measures wet *and* dry ingredients so your recipes come out perfectly every time. Plus wayyyy fewer dishes will have to be washed 🙌🏼. The scale easily converts between ounces, grams, and milileters.
This requires two AAA batteries, you can grab some here.
Promising review: "For anyone who does a lot of cooking and/or baking, this is a great kitchen gadget. It can take a lot of weight and the bowl is a more multi-functional vessel for holding whatever you might need to weigh, as opposed to a flat scale. I use this thing multiple times per week and love it." —MistressViolet
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
13. A tush swiper so you don't have to worry about getting diaper cream under your fingernails when you're in a rush to get your baby dressed again.
Check out a TikTok of the cream applicator in action.
Promising review: "We ordered this a couple of weeks before we had our first child and so glad we did! It does exactly what you would want it to and does it with ease. I'm a fan of good design and attention to detail and with this product, there was absolutely nothing that I would change... and that's saying a lot! Well done!!" —Scott
Get one from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and multi-packs).
14. A color corrector that is a ~magical~ pen to help neutralize dark spots and circles under your eyes and on your lips and cheeks. Just color this on underneath your foundation or concealer and watch that hyperpigmentation *boom* disappear.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising review: "I can't believe I've lived without this product for so long! This is SOOOO much better than the concealers I've used in the past because it really covers up my dark circles. This product is a staple in my makeup routine! Can't live without this!" —Undisclosed
Get it from Ulta for $24 (available in five shades) or from Amazon for $18+ (available in 12 shades).