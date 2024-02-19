Get The Best Of Both Worlds With These 33 Kitchen Items That Combine Form And Function

1. A drip coffee maker wayyyyy prettier than the bulky thing you have on your counter right now. Not to mention much more high-tech — you can control it with Alexa or Google Home, use voice-to-brew technology to serve up your morning cup, or program it to make your ideal coffee every day before you've even gotten out of bed.
It has a 10-cup capacity and even stores your favorite settings for number of cups, temperature, and brew strength. You can brew to your favorite temperature every time thanks to a precision coffee maker that creates drip coffee from 185–205 degrees. BTW, you'll need cone-shaped filters for this!
Promising review: "After going through roughly six coffee makers in the last three years, we found a keeper. I thought he was going to cry drinking the first cup brewed using the Gold setting. Price is a little steep, but certainly cheaper than the total cost of all the fails we’ve gone through. I love the convenience of the app. It makes setting schedules so easy. I can set up the entire week based on everyone’s calendar. It’s amazeballs. We have yet to play around with the settings since Gold has been a win, but the ability to make the amount you want on demand is wonderful. We usually start out the day with the max of 10 cups (I do wish it was 12), then make additional smaller amounts on demand. Brew time is FAST, maybe six minutes. I keep meaning to time it and keep forgetting. This is a fancy-looking maker and looks amazing on the countertop. Even the box is high-end. My frugal husband gave me serious side-eye when opening it. I could see the 'What did you spend on this?' on his face. First cup and he was content and would possibly have sacrificed our first-born for it. It’s a keeper." —Hilary
2. And a cute set of glass coffee syrup dispensers to turn your kitchen into your own bougie Starbucks (and here a plain coffee doesn't cost like $6). Your boring cup o' joe will get quite the upgrade when you can add a few pumps of vanilla or hazelnut…or both!
Each set also comes with a variety set of labels and a funnel. Don't forget to grab some syrup!
Promising review: "I absolutely love the look of these dispensers on my kitchen counter. These dispensers have an expensive feel and look. Added so much class to my countertop and blended perfectly with the current decor and items on the counter. The only change I would make is maybe adding an outline for where the perfect placement of the label should be on the jar. You really want them to be even and at the same height, but once they are on they are on. I would still recommend this purchase to anyone! 10 out of 10. Gorgeous! These are stunning and I am in love." —Kevin
3. An Our Place oven pan that isn't just for your oven. This is gonna be your new go-to for roasting, baking, and even using on the stove as a griddle. Now you can make more than one pancake at a time!! Cute and efficient, we love it 👏🏼👏🏼.
It's oven-safe up to 450º. It is unfortunately not compatible with induction stove tops, so be aware of that if you're buying it in hopes of using it as a griddle.
Promising review: "A solid pan, and the silicone sheet is one of the best I have ever used. Easy to clean, and everything in the oven is baked to perfection. Love the color as well. It is a versatile pan that can be used on the stove. Cooked an entire breakfast, eggs, sausage, and potatoes all in one pan." —Mary N.
4. A six-piece set of whimsical pastel kitchen tools because who said knives had to be just black and silver?! This colorful set will bring you so much joy, it may even inspire you to cook more often.
Each set includes a chef's knife, a small cleaver, a bread knife, a paring knife, scissors, and a peeler.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I have now used them for five months and they are still like new. Very sharp, cut right through chicken, potatoes, and plenty of other things." —Wenlow
5. A wooden egg holder so you can easily see how many eggs you have left without having to dig out the annoying styrofoam container every time you wanna check if you'll be able to make the omelet you've been craving.
As shown above, you can also stack two of these on top of each other with eggs inside! Each one holds 18 eggs.
Promising review: "I love this egg holder. It’s simple but beautiful sitting on my counter with free-range eggs in it. I can look at their different colors, sizes, and shapes every day!!!" —Hazel J Gull
6. A nonslip clear food prep and cutting board you can leave out on your counter so you're always prepared for your next chopping session. Unlike most cutting boards, you will barely even notice it's there *and* you don't have to worry about wasting your precious storage space to put it away every night.
Promising review: "This piece is beautiful. I love how it's clear and shows what is underneath. I can have it on my counter all the time and it looks to be part of the kitchen. I've chopped many things on it and I have no scratches. Very easy to clean." —Amazon Customer
7. A set of glass storage jars with bamboo lids to not only keep your food fresh longer, but to give you that ~aesthetic~ kitchen pantry. I can't be the only one who dreams of having my pantry full of these containers, right?!
Promising review: "I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry but also contributed to my sustainability efforts. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." —Caroline
8. And some chic minimalist spice and pantry labels because let's be honest, we've all mixed up the powdered sugar and flour or the salt and the sugar, so let's end that struggle once and for all. Plus, these have a minimalist design and the vibes are just *chef's kiss.*
Quart and Pint is a Utah-based small biz on Etsy that sells high-quality vinyl labels that are water- and oil-resistant! They're pre-printed and sold in packs. Check out their store page to see the current offering of spice and pantry label designs!
Promising reviews: "These are exactly what I wanted, they came out beautifully and were easy to apply. This pack contains every label I needed and then some. 10/10 would recommend." —shannon buffo
"The labels are very pretty and feel high-quality! I love that I can re-adjust them too (as opposed to just being stuck forever in one position)." —Maddie
9. A pretty rose gold measuring cup set so you can upgrade your fresh-outta-college dingy plastic set for these, which are worthy of being in a professional kitchen.
The set comes with 1/4 tsp, 1/2 tsp, 1 tsp, 1 tbsp, 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup measures.
Promising review: "These are beautiful! It's a wonderful set! They are heavy duty and have a great expensive look without costing a fortune!" —K. LaNou
10. A sleek wine decanter, which is not only wayyy more aesthetically pleasing than the bottle the wine came in, but actually serves a purpose. It'll aerate your wine to help release natural flavors and aromas that may have been suppressed while in the original bottle. No one will ever guess the gorgeous, full-bodied red with hints of strawberry jam is actually a $12 bottle you got from Target.
Promising review: "My family loves this decanter. It improves the taste of all kinds of wines and looks very nice when displayed. It is much cheaper than many $100 or $200 decanters while looking and working just as nicely. While these can be a bit tricky to clean, I've been using a quick trick to make it look like new! 1) Rinse with warm water (if you have time, let it soak for an hour). 2) Fill about one centimeter with salt and add two centimeters of white wine vinegar. 3) Swirl the solution and CAREFULLY shake if stains are higher up. 4) Rinse with warm water. That should get your decanter ready for the next bottle!" —Jackson L.
11. And a whiskey decanter so you can get rid of those alcohol bottles that don't match the rest of your kitchen and instead display this beautiful, functional work of art.
Mira Gifts World is a Irvine, California based small business creating personalized keepsakes.
This is a personalized item so be sure to read the description throughly to know which aspects you can personalize.
Promising review: "I bought this for my stepdad and he has always wanted one but I wanted one that I could put his last name on, and this was just the perfect one for that. He absolutely loves it. Made him tear up and everything. So if you wanna make a grown man cry and they really want something like this, then this is definitely a must." —Maranda H.
12. A Le Creuset salt mill (and matching pepper mill) that'll singlehandedly turn your kitchen into a 5-star dining establishment. Go ahead and ask your guests if they would like some freshly ground sea salt and watch their jaws drop in awe.
Promising review: "We use this with sea salt and it works like a gem. Also looks really good paired with the red pepper mill. Note that these are tall mills. I like them on the table to accompany dinner but when cooking, I prefer the smaller ones. It's a matter of preference, though. This salt mill works perfectly." —Melanie N.
