If They're Constantly Shivering, These 29 Gifts Will Feel Like A Warm Hug

1. A Barefoot Dreams blanket because now is the perfect time to upgrade their emotional support blanket to one of these ~forever~ soft (even after being washed!) blankets. Trust me when I say these things are soo cozy, they'll struggle to get themselves to unbundle from it.
OK I know, these are expensive, but let me tell you, the hype is real. I got one off my wedding registry and thought it was going to be *my* new favorite blanket. Little did I know my husband would soon discover it and claim it as his own. Because we couldn't decide who was more worthy of this amazingly soft and cuddly blanket, we GOT ANOTHER. Yes, that is how great they are, we had to get two so we wouldn't have to fight over it. This one is definitely worth the splurge. But if you're not into the price tag, check out this comparable blanket (only $28.99) reviewers have been loving.
Promising review: "Wow!! This is just like the Barefoot Dreams robes and it is luscious! I live in the Midwest and my house is always cold. I use a blanket daily and I needed a new one. I tried a couple of other super store brands and all were inferior to what I was used to. I’ve seen the Barefoot Dreams throw for years but who spends $180 on a throw!?!? Well, I guess: me. I was desperate and so so happy with my purchase. No smell, great size (a little bigger than most throws) and so soft. I hope they never change this style!!" —M. Swatek
2. Or, a large chunky-knit wool blanket that just looks so inviting. I personally think you would have to fight me daily to get me to come out from under this thing. Plus, there is so much thick wool that it provides a slightly weighted blanket experience, which just adds to the coziness.
This blanket is very large — 40" x 60" to be exact.
Shep's Wool is a North Carolina-based small biz that specializes in spinning, felting, and other wool crafts.
Promising review: "I just received my package in the mail. When I opened it and took it out of the cute tie bag, I was so excited because it was so heavy and I knew it would be perfect on a cool rainy evening to curl up under. It is so soft. I already have it on the end of my bed. I just love it, it's made so well. Thank you so much for putting your care and love into making this for me.🤗" —Roxanne Gillson
3. ORR (last one), an extra large blanket, which would not only be incredible to snuggle up with their whole family but would make an incredible blanket fort. This bad boy measures in at 10 *feet* by 10 *feet,* like, my brain can't even comprehend how amazing it would be to have a blanket that ginormous.
Big Blanket Co is a small business that specializes in selling absurdly large blankets.
Promising review: "I got this for my husband who is always cold and always complains about our small throw blankets. When I say this thing can easily, and with blanket to spare, cover my entire sprawled out family of five, that’s no exaggeration! It’s also SUPER soft and cozy. One thing to note is it is VERY heavy — as in I have trouble picking it all up and folding it is a challenge. Lol but I hardly fold it anyway and being that large and cozy it can’t be light, so I don’t have a problem with it. 10/10 would recommend and such a great gift!" —Andrea Gray
4. A heated jacket so even the coldest of people (🙋♀️) can be warm enough to enjoy the time outside with friends. Personally, I know the struggle of wearing like four layers and still freezing even while everyone else seems to be living their best life, so this honestly would be a game changer.
Check out the heated jacket in action on TikTok!
The jacket has a rechargeable battery that will last 10 hours as well as three heat settings so they can decide if it's just a brisk wind or they're basically in the arctic. Plus it's machine washable and has a detachable hood.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
5. A pair of fuzzy socks for the ultimate comfy and warm feeling wrapped around their feet. Plus socks are basically a standard stocking stuffer, so you may as well give them nice socks instead of boring normal ones.
Promising review: "These socks were a great value. My husband found them pretty quickly upon me saying I needed to buy socks because the weather was getting colder. I love them! They’re thick, but not so thick that they’re uncomfortable to wear. Good for lounging in the house." —Michael W.
6. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt that'll give them that warm hug feeling they want while still looking fabulous as part of their cute 'fit.
Promising review: "This totally exceeded my expectations. It’s super cute and stylish. The only issue is the arms are short! It’s not too bad though. Overall super cute shirt, I ordered more colors!" —Taylor
7. A chic sweater with an asymmetrical hem that is long enough to cover their bum. This means they don't have to worry about their cheeks getting cold while their whole upper body is toasty.
Promising review: "Ordered a small in the white version of this sweater and holy cow! I intend to buy this in black as well, so impressed. This sweater is incredibly soft and stretchy and comfortable. It does run slightly large in my opinion, however, I wouldn't order a size down. This has been washed several times since I ordered it and I am impressed with how it's held up. 10/10 would recommend to a friend! Great value for the money spent." —Elizabeth
8. A towel warmer to make shower time the most luxurious thing they've ever experienced — end it with a perfectly warmed towel so they don't get hit with the cold air when they get out, ruining allllll the relaxation. It'll remind them of the good ol' days when their parents used to hold their towel open for them and wrap 'em up in it.
It has a built-in timer to heat their towels for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes before it automatically shuts off.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this! My husband and I use it every day to have fresh hot towels when getting out of the shower. We also use it on blankets before bed if it’s really cold. 100% recommend getting this!!!" —Stephanie
9. A half-zip, pullover sweater featuring some super cute ribbed detailing to add a little flair to their sweater collection.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this pullover. It’s the perfect layer when I start teaching. It’s lightweight and the perfect length. New favorite!!" —Knapperoo
10. A faux shearling moto jacket that combines the style of a pleather jacket with the luxurious warmth of faux fur to keep them extra bundled up. The diagonal zipper and belt detailing are just the icing on the cake.
Promising review: "Really an excellent steal! Just like the one from Zara but more comfortable, half the price and warmer. Wore it a few times and already got a dozen compliments." —Aleksandra Teichman
11. A cozy blanket sweatshirt for those extraaa chilly days when the cold is seeping its way into their house and regular blankets just aren't cutting it. They can toss this on and fully cocoon themselves into it — this is the best way to experience a movie marathon.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has one and says, "I LOVE this thing. It allows you to literally wrap yourself in a blanket, but still be able to use your hands, without your poor arm suffering in the cold breeze. I wear this while working from home, watching Netflix, and while taking naps. It's so comfy that there have been times I don't want to take it off when I have to run to the store — the only reason I do is because I don't want it to get dirty. I can't imagine one person who wouldn't be happy to have this wonderful bundle of coziness."
Promising review: "My husband is terribly hard to buy for, so most gifts end up returned or exchanged. Because he is always cold due to health issues, I thought this Comfy might be just the thing to make him — well, more comfy! I read the reviews, and with high hopes, I bought him one. It arrived in the mail the next day, and he was pretty skeptical as we opened the box. I insisted that he try it on for at least a little while, and it turns out he couldn't be happier with it! He tells me he hasn't been so warm and cozy for years now. This is a double bonus for me — not only is he more comfortable, but it is the first gift in a long time that isn't being shipped back! The Comfy is super soft, just the right length to not tangle around his legs, and with the front pocket and hood, it keeps him warm no matter how cold he was when he put it on. This is a terrific product for yourself or someone you love!" —Dee Heinrich
