Even If You're Online All Day, You Probably Missed These 30 Ingenious TikTok Products

1. A "Laundry Turtle" designed to end the constant struggle of shoving like half your body into the washer trying to get every last sock out and into the dryer. Set the turtle in the drum on top of your clothes, spin it once so everything falls on top, and remove it — truly couldn't be simpler!!
Just don't wash or dry your loads with the turtle inside. Check out a TikTok of the Laundry Turtle in action.
Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion, so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy! I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." —Jeril
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. The Crop Top Band so you can ditch the unnecessary sports bra on top of your dress when you just wanna tuck your sweater for that ~trendy~ look.
Check the Crop Top band out in this helpful TikTok.
The Crop Top Band is a woman-owned small biz!
Promising review: "The Crop Top Band is a helpful accessory to many outfits! It stays in place better than I imagined it would and it kept my shirt tucked all day!" —Alexi B
Get it from The Crop Top Band for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL).
3. A digital scale dispenser that stores your dry ingredients (sugar, flour, rice, etc.) *AND* dispenses them in the exact measurement you need!! This will save you time, effort, dishes, and the struggle of trying to get exactly 3/4 of a cup.
You'll get nine containers with it.
And see it on TikTok!
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Having the storage containers conveniently connect to the machine makes it very easy to use. Love how the containers look, plus, they keep everything fresh and I no longer have to use measuring cup after measuring cup for every single ingredient saving time and requiring less dishes to clean. The entire process is very mess-free and has made baking/cooking much easier. Not to mention the machine's accuracy, which ensures that as I follow a recipe I don’t have to worry about using too much or too little of an ingredient." —olfa kallel
Get it from Amazon for $399.95.
4. A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet pins so your duvet doesn't get all lumpy shoved up into one corner, leaving your partner to freeze with just the cover. Just attach your duvet to the cover and this'll lock in place, and when you need to get it undone you just use the magnetic key to open it right up.
Checkout a TikTok of the duvet clips in action.
Pinion Pins is a small business trying to solve one of the more annoying bedtime struggles.
Promising review: "I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart. Other duvet tools I’ve seen just plain suck. The clips are never reliable and the ties just don’t stay. This handy dandy tool ENSURES nothing will move. I placed one on each corner of the duvet and then I put one on the middle edge between each corner. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." —Abigayle Mishler
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17.95 (also available in a 16-pack).
5. A glasses lens cleaner made with carbon microfiber pads to remove dirt and fingerprints like your cloth has never done before. Start by dusting your lenses with the retractable duster and then move to cleaning with the pads that won't scratch your glasses.
It comes with a convenient case so you don't have to expose the cleaning pads to the gross elements and then rub that all over your lenses.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses every day and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before but they get weirdly oily and then leave smear marks. This does not. I love it so much and I don't lose it in my purse." —Clair F
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in a variety of colors and quantities).
6. Beauty Pops, which are basically portable facials in ice pop form. They're made from a blend of turmeric, aloe, papaya, and banana to help de-puff and refresh your skin. Just don't be tempted and take a bite...
Love & Pebble is a small Shark Tank–featured business that specializes in skincare products.
Each kit comes with a mask jar, an ice tray, a mixing spatula, and a measuring spoon.
Promising review: "I’m not going to lie…TikTok made me by this. AND I'M SO GLAD I DID. I use them every other morning and it feels incredible. I love rubbing it under my eyes. It just feels so...wow. After I let it sit and wash it off my face is glowing and it really does de-puff." —Brittany Thorton
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
7. A turn table so you can stop knocking over all the stuff at the front of your fridge when you need to get the ketchup from the back. And it's not limited to just the fridge — you can use this in your pantry, bathroom, or anywhere else you find you may have a liiittttle too much stuff and not enough space.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "So my fridge is usually packed, which means if something I need is in the back, I'm either unloading the stuff in front while trying to get to it or I try to magic claw it while trying to maneuver it over the top of everything else, while knocking over everything I so brilliantly decided not to take out. Anywho, this eliminates my bad decision-making because it spins around (keep in mind it's a rectangle) in a unique and brilliant heart-shaped track design which makes it possible. It's simple and though my words may not describe well enough, it works great and saves on a little aggravation. Every little bit helps!" —Jay Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a two-pack).
8. An anti-colic self-feeding baby bottle perfect for babies who struggle to sit still or any parents who may be juggling like 10 other things and just need them to have their snack right now. It's also made with leak-free technology to help reduce air buildup which can lead to colic.
Check out a TikTok of the self-feeding bottle in action.
Promising review: "I love these bottles so much! My baby loves to move around and kick and doesn’t like to really be held while eating. This is the best thing ever!!! Also when on car rides, it's super useful. Of course, always watch your babies. I think this is best for older babies maybe over 3 months. :) But other than that, I love this product!!" —Andrea Land
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
9. A couch caddy, which is gonna become your new BFF and what you want next to you at ALL TIMES. This will give you a convenient place to store your drinks, snacks, remote, and charge your phone. *And* it has some wizardry going on cause the cupholder tilts to always have your drink upright, so you never have to worry about your refreshing beverage spilling everywhere.
The snack cups come with lids and are microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. The charger ONLY works for phones that can be charged wirelessly and there are also USB ports on it.
And see why it's worth the hype on TikTok!
Promising review: "Great product! I love that all the compartments are removable and it holds way more than it looks like it would. We keep the remotes, napkins, disposable cutlery, a USB cable, and headphones on the inside. The charging pad is great, and lasts way longer than I expected it to before needing to be plugged in. I also love the cup holder and how it tilts to avoid spills. It has successfully defended many of drinks from my curious toddler so far (LOL). Would definitely recommend this if you’re a couch potato like me, or have one in your life!" —Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in five colors).
10. A juicer designed to get 👏🏼 EVERY 👏🏼 LAST 👏🏼 DROP 👏🏼 from your lemons, limes, oranges, or whatever else you need to squeeze. It'll catch all the seeds so you don't have to go fishing at the end, and it collapses down flat so it won't take up a huge chunk of your drawer.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I don’t know why someone didn’t come up with this sooner. But to the person who did, you’re kind of my hero. This thing is amazing, just cut the fruit in half, drop it in with the cut side facing towards you, and squeeze the handle. Gets so much more juice out than the old style juicers. Super easy cleanup too. I have some severe health issues including bad arthritis in my hands, and this doesn’t hurt at all to use. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Kristen L.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three colors).