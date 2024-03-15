37 Gag Gifts Perfect For April Fool’s Day

1. Some dehydrated water for the times when they are packing light but know they are bound to get thirsty. Instead of carrying a heavy jug of water, they can just carry this little can and fill it with water to rehydrate it whenever they need!
Promising review: "Gave this for a Christmas gift to a relative…he is still speechless…from laughing! He shows it to everyone he knows. I would give this 10 stars if possible…yeah, a bit pricey for an empty can but more fun than giving a pair of socks for sure!" —B burton
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A Shrek toothpaste cap they can attach straight to their tube so they can tell all their friends they've been brushing their teeth with Shrek's 💩.
Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.
Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney
Get it from Casual Chicken on Etsy for $9.99.
3. A screaming goat so they can express all their feelings by pressing it and letting it do the screaming for them. Needless to say, there will be a loooottt of laughing caused by this little guy.
4. A zap pen for a classic gift that'll ~shock~ your friends as soon as they touch it.
Promising review: "This is a really fun and funny product. My son bought it for himself and he and his sister have been shocking each other silly. They are 8 and 11, and the shock isn't too much for them — but just enough! They do actually write, though the fake marker tip is hard plastic (can't tell from a distance)." —Rebecca Federspiel
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
5. An anti-stress desktop punching bag so they can take out all their rage against Kevin, the office pain-in-the-butt, in a safe and controlled manner that won't end with a trip to HR.
Promising review: "I bought this as a white elephant gift for Christmas in the office. I anticipated it to be thin, flimsy, and cheap. However, it was just the opposite. My coworker has it sectioned to her glass wall and people use it all the time. The section is strong, and the item itself feels very sturdy. I was pleasantly surprised, and it was one of the favorite gifts of the day." —Vicki McClain
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in two colors).
6. A container of nothing, perfect for someone who already has everything. Or for those people who always say "nothing" when asked what they want. Now you can finally grant their wishes!
Promising review: "Got a few of these for Christmas. A few people said they wanted nothing, so that's just what I got them, NOTHING. LOL. We did buy them real gifts, but they loved their nothing. Everyone who received one thought it was funny. I suggest getting this for anyone who asks for nothing. The reading part on the nothing is funny too, strongly suggest this!! Worth the laughs!!" —CatsMeow
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A delicious four-pack of chicken wings, except they aren't actually edible...they are soap! But boy would you be able to get a good laugh watching someone put this up to their mouth only to be confused as to why they smell like cinnamon or Fruity Pebbles or another flavor of your choice!
**Of course if you are going to trick someone, do not let them actually take a bite, these are not edible.**
Please Don't Eat The Soap is a small business based in Michigan creating unique soaps, including realistic food soap.
Promising review: "Lisa's craftsmanship is out of this world. These honestly look like wings you get at the local wing joint. I asked Lisa about making a specialized soap and she could do it and it looks fantastic too. I just placed a second order so yes, I would definitely order from this shop again." —Darin
Get it from Please Don't Eat The Soap on Etsy for $8 (available in BBQ scent, unscented, or many other scents you can request through the special request option).
8. A toilet timer to help them remember there is a whole world outside of the bathroom and they shouldn't be sitting on the commode until their legs are numb.
Promising review: "It was a great Father's Day gift! My 3-year-old loves playing with it. I'm not sure my husband actually uses it for its intended purpose because he still takes forever! :D" –katherine viens
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9. And some no-rip toilet paper that'll leave them flustered and confused when they do finally decide bathroom time is over, only to realize they are stuck there a little bit longer. Be warned, once you mess with someone in their most vulnerable state, you'll certainly be in the middle of an ongoing prank war.
10. And! A talking toilet paper holder so you can really scare the 💩 outta them (thankfully they're on the toilet so there won't be any mess). Record whatever message you'd like them to hear when they go to pull the paper.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. I don’t know how something so simple can bring so much joy in my life. Just a tip if you’re going to get this, don’t keep it on the toilet paper roll all the time. Just do it every once in a while. That way they don’t know it’s coming. The other great news is you can remind your children to wipe their butt all the way every single time they go to the bathroom." —Ecow
Get it from Amazon for $15.
11. A pair of Boot Bananas that'll help deodorize even their stinkiest pair of shoes using plant extracts, activated charcoal, and minerals. The best part is that as they absorb more ~funk~, they'll turn brown just like real bananas so they know when it's time for a new pair!
One set can last 6–12 months!
Promising review: "I'm really impressed by how well these worked on my daughter’s soccer cleats. I thought they were beyond saving due to the awful odor. These tamed it to a tolerable point. Plus, it’s soooooo cool how the bananas ripen as you use them. The next pair of cleats will have bananas from day 1! Buy these! You need them if you have stinky shoes!" —Christina Heinroth
Get a pair from Amazon for $20.