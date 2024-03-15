37 Gag Gifts Perfect For April Fool’s Day

**Of course if you are going to trick someone, do not let them actually take a bite, these are not edible.**

Please Don't Eat The Soap is a small business based in Michigan creating unique soaps, including realistic food soap.



Promising review: "Lisa's craftsmanship is out of this world. These honestly look like wings you get at the local wing joint. I asked Lisa about making a specialized soap and she could do it and it looks fantastic too. I just placed a second order so yes, I would definitely order from this shop again." —Darin

Get it from Please Don't Eat The Soap on Etsy for $8 (available in BBQ scent, unscented, or many other scents you can request through the special request option).