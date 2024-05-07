Even If You’ve Got Gadgets And Gizmos Aplenty, You’ll Still Wanna Check These Out

Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these because the flexible ear loops lock them in place! The headphones can last for 12 hours, and the case provides an additional 30 hours! They are also water resistant.

Check out a TikTok of the open-air earbuds in action.



Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones, and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones — they tend to fall off — and the over-ear ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. Most importantly, you want to be able to wear them not only for audio but for calls, too, and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've done! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle

Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in four colors).