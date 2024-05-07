Even If You’ve Got Gadgets And Gizmos Aplenty, You’ll Still Wanna Check These Out

1. A toothpaste tube squeezer so you can get EVERY 👏🏼 LAST 👏🏼 DROP 👏🏼 instead of throwing the tube away when there's definitely still like a week's worth stuck inside.
Promising review: "My new favorite little gadget! I just got it. It’s easy to use and it works great so far. It does exactly what it’s intended to do. I’m hoping it’ll last; it does seem sturdy. I’m glad it came with two — I gave the other one to my mom, who has arthritis, and she loves it so far too. She has a hard time squeezing the tube of toothpaste, so this is perfect. It’s so much easier on her hands. We also like how it allows the toothpaste to now stand on the counter or in the closet when it’s stored." —Tanya
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 12 colors).
2. A glasses lens cleaner made with carbon microfiber pads to remove dirt and fingerprints like your cloth has never done before. Start by dusting your lenses with the retractable duster and then move to cleaning with the pads that won't scratch your glasses.
It comes with a convenient case so you don't have to expose the cleaning pads to the gross elements and then rub that all over your lenses.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses every day and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before, but they get weirdly oily and then leave smear marks. This does not. I love it so much, and I don't lose it in my purse." —Clair F
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in a variety of colors and quantities).
3. A set of wireless "floating" open-air earbuds so you can still take your calls hands-free or listen to your fave jams without the discomfort of having earbuds jabbing into you. These perch comfortably on your ears after they're adjusted horizontally and vertically to give you the perfect fit. This is also a great option for walking around the city when you wanna hear your music without fully blocking out the sounds around you.
Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these because the flexible ear loops lock them in place! The headphones can last for 12 hours, and the case provides an additional 30 hours! They are also water resistant.
Check out a TikTok of the open-air earbuds in action.
Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones, and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones — they tend to fall off — and the over-ear ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. Most importantly, you want to be able to wear them not only for audio but for calls, too, and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've done! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in four colors).
4. A stainless steel Thrifty ice cream scooper that'll create the ideal scoop to nestle perfectly between your two cookies to make the ultimate ice cream sandwich. If you're feeling a little ~extra,~ go ahead and roll the edges in mini chocolate chips…or mini M&M's…or sprinkles…🤤
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "My mom and I wanted this to make ice cream sandwiches because we thought it would make the perfect scoops for them, and IT DOES!!!! We both grew up on Thrifty ice cream, so there's the nostalgia of it too. So easy to use — easier than a regular scooper, especially when the ice cream is super frozen and hard. A+++++!!! —Nicki G
Get it from Amazon for $22.89.
5. An umbrella for your phone so you can 🎶 soak up the sun 🎶 while still scrolling and actually seeing what's on your screen. It can also help reduce heat on your device so you don't get the dreaded "Your phone needs to cool down" message.
Check out the phone umbrella on TikTok.
This attaches to your phone via the magnet on the back. If you don't have a magnet on the back, this comes with a little ring so you can still use it.
Promising review: "Pros: My phone no longer overheats, it doesn't dim anymore, and the umbrella is easy to fold up and pack away. Cons: The umbrella is a little bigger than I expected, but it does the job!" —Ashlee Zito
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
6. A duster sponge designed to cling to dust, pet hair, debris, etc., far more efficiently than when you just rub a paper towel across the surface. After your cleaning sesh, just rinse it with water and it'll be ready to tackle the next job.
Check out the duster sponge on TikTok.
In order for this to work, you have to soak it in water to soften it up before using.
Promising review: "I am a bit of a neat freak. These have been soooo useful for cleaning my baseboards, blinds, and fans. They can be used on really any surface, but they are specifically good in those spots. They can be submerged in warm, soapy water and reused over and over again. They are comparable to the Scrub Daddy damp dusters. There are a bunch of them in the box, and they are all individually wrapped. A great deal and a great product!" —Bryn
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three pack sizes and five color combinations).
7. A hands-free Bluetooth remote so you can easily scroll through TikTok while on the treadmill without having to worry about losing your balance. It also doubles as a camera shutter so you can get those model-worthy photos without a photographer.
It's also great to use while scrolling in the bath so you don't get your phone wet — check it out in action on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "The best purchase. Honestly, this is the coolest; it’s lightweight, and it’s easy. I’m glad I bought it." —Justine Laviolette
"TikTok made me buy it. I got it to use for my Anki decks, and so far I've been loving it. Makes changing slides so much easier." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
8. A portable retainer cleaner designed with UV light to clean your retainer even while you're on the go, because your toothbrush never fully gets all the ick hiding in the crevices.
I actually received this, and though I've only used it a couple of times so far, just having it has given me a lot of peace of mind. I have an ultrasonic cleaner at home, but obviously, I can't bring that with me when I travel, so I never feel that I'm really getting my retainer clean. With UVA and UVC light, it delivers an extra layer of sterilization, making me feel that I'm not putting gross retainers in my mouth after a few days of being out of town. And shockingly, this case is super lightweight. I feel like you'd expect it not to be, with all the ~science~ it's doing behind the scenes, but it's not, which is great, since you're obviously packing it and don't want to add a ton of extra weight. Highly recommend this for anyone who is afraid of all the germs collecting on the literal thing they put INSIDE their mouth!!
Promising review: "Always hated how dirty and unhygienic my old plastic case got. This thing is a revelation. It feels so good and clean being able to sterilize my Invisalign on the go; plus, the feel of the product is super premium. Totally recommend." —Elvie B.
Get it from Zima Dental for $89.99.
9. And a PhoneSoap sanitizer that kills 99.99% of germs in 10 minutes using UVC light. Just toss your phone in here when you get home, and you can feel muuuuch better about using it, knowing you've cleared away the nasty from the outside world.
PhoneSoap is a small business creating gadgets to make your life easier.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga has this and says, "I have one of these bad boys and can validate that it is SO easy to use. I pop my phone into it when I get in the shower and click the lil' button on the front to start the cleaning process. You can also charge your phone while it's inside the machine. Fellow germaphobes — you can thank me later."
Promising review: "Bought this along with a set of agar plates to test it for ourselves. We swabbed my daughter's and husband's phones before and after use. It does work. We are very happy with the product." —Ginger
Get it from Amazon for $71.95+ (available in five colors).
10. An UnbuckleMe car seat release tool so your older kid can gain a little more independence in getting themselves out of the car while you're desperately trying to wrangle the younger one. This is also great for anyone with long nails or hand weakness!
UnbuckleMe is a family-owned small business that specializes in car seat accessories. You may have seen them featured on Shark Tank.
Promising review: "I think I saw this product first being advertised on TikTok, so I bought it because my 4-year-old is really independent and was always trying to buckle and unbuckle her car seats by herself, but obviously having a difficult time. She loves being able to do this independently. Also, I was thinking about my mother, who has arthritis, and how this is gonna be so helpful for her as well. I would recommend 10/10; I think this product is amazing." —Mary
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five color combos).
11. An AirFly wireless transmitter because finally someone understands that pretty much nobody has wired headphones anymore, and the ones they hand out on the airplane just aren't cutting it. Now you can connect whatever headphones you have via Bluetooth and start your movie marathon — no, we won't judge that you're on your third movie of the flight. What else are you supposed to do?!
I recently went on an eight-hour flight, and I was super annoyed about the concept of wearing wired headphones that are stuck in my ears for that long. I knew the only way I was going to be even reasonably comfortable is if I was wearing my over-the-ear headphones, but of course the problem with that is they use Bluetooth. Thankfully, I've been writing about this product for a while, so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. It is honestly the perfect answer to being able to use your own Bluetooth headphones. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone going on a long flight!!
Promising review: "You don't know it yet, but you need this. A friend recommended it, and I decided to try it. It works well in flight. Huge improvement in comfort and sound quality over the airlines' headphones. Also used it for various tours when traveling. Again, far more comfortable than the typical tour listening equipment." —PJ14
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four variations and two colors)
12. The Nori Press, which is everything you want from an iron in a tool that's compact like a hair straightener. Now you can easily remove all the wrinkles your clothes will inevitably have, since you just shoved them all into your suitcase at the last possible second — and it'll be twice as fast because you can iron both sides at the same time!
Nori is a woman-owned small business based in Connecticut hoping to make your life easier with this all-in-one travel iron and steamer.
Promising review: “I am not an iron girl, but this product sold me. It is so easy to use. The Nori is portable, so I take it with me everywhere. It has helped me to look sharp at weddings and weekends away. At home, I can refresh my dresses and shirts before starting work and going out. I would highly recommend this product to anyone who might be thinking of a change. No more heavy irons and dry cleaning for me. Thank you, Nori!” —Elizabeth M
Get it from Nori for $120 (available in seven colors) or from Amazon for $105+ (available in four colors).
13. A foldable CarryAround cup holder so you can be the hero of your friend group when you surprise them by rolling up with a new round of drinks, and you didn't even need help carrying 'em!! And it easily folds up small enough to fit in your pocket so you're ready to whip it out whenever you need to.
14. A juicer designed to get 👏🏼 EVERY 👏🏼 LAST 👏🏼 DROP 👏🏼 from your lemons, limes, oranges, or whatever else you need to squeeze. It'll catch all the seeds, so you don't have to go fishing at the end, and it collapses down flat, so it won't take up a huge chunk of your drawer.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I don’t know why someone didn’t come up with this sooner. But to the person who did, you’re kind of my hero. This thing is amazing — just cut the fruit in half, drop it in with the cut side facing toward you, and squeeze the handle. Gets so much more juice out than the old style of juicers. Super-easy cleanup, too. I have some severe health issues, including bad arthritis in my hands, and this doesn’t hurt at all to use. I would 10/10 highly recommend!" —Kristen L.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three colors).
15. A retractable car mirror wiper, which honestly just makes so much sense because I truly do not understand why cars were designed with mirrors that can be covered in rain and snow with no way to clear them off?? Like, hello, I need to see out of those?! This thing has you covered (and your mirrors uncovered)! And since it's extendable, you'll be able to reach the passenger side without throwing yourself into the other seat.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I'm so happy I purchased this squeegee for my car. It has come in handy many times already. The telescopic function is great because I can reach the passenger-side-door mirror with ease. I recommend this item." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.29 (available in eight versions).
16. A Laundry Turtle designed to end the constant struggle of shoving like half your body into the washer trying to get every last sock out and into the dryer. Set the turtle in the drum on top of your clothes, spin it once so everything falls on top, and remove it — truly couldn't be simpler!!
Just don't wash or dry your loads with the turtle inside. Check out a TikTok of the Laundry Turtle in action.
Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion, so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the turtle and made transferring laundry so easy! I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." —Jeril
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).