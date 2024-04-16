I Spent *Hours* Scrolling Tiktok To Find These 35 Elite Products So You Don’t Have To

1. A set of snail mucin essence face masks from the cult-favorite skincare brand Cosrx you should def give a try if you've been loving the snail mucin repairing essence. (And if you haven't tried either yet, have you been living under a rock?!) These masks will help repair damaged skin while providing you some ultimate hydration.
Promising review: "I love this Cosrx sheet mask. When you take it out of the package it can be a little daunting. However, carefully separate the face mask and place it on your face. There is ample snail mucin on the mask. Not to disappoint! It feels cool once on your face and works amazingly. I also purchased the Cosrx moisturizer and hydrating serum and LOVE them both as well! If you are on the fence about purchasing these products, don't be." —JoAnne
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $25.
2. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer to really lock in all that hydration so your skin will feel revitalized. This gel-like cream is beloved for soothing irritation and helping to strengthen the skin's barrier.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone), and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5–10 minutes the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Get it from Amazon for $16.
3. A laptop bed desk tray with every feature you could ever desire — an adjustable brightness LED lamp that can be positioned in different angles, a tilting table, height-adjustable legs, a hidden drawer, and a book stand. WFH may forever be changing to WFB (bed) since you can finally get the perfect angle to do your work while still being comfy as heccck.
The light is recharable and should last 10 hours on one charge.
Promising review: "I got this for myself. I work from home and sometimes prefer to work from the comfort of my bed. I also work on diamond paintings and this is perfect. It adjusts up and down and it tilts. It is pretty large in size but can see this being perfect for someone who is bedbound. It has a stand for a book or tablet that is stored under the tabletop. There is a small drawer on the side to hold pens, medication, etc. The packaging was very nice. When you first get it out of the packaging, the manual and charging cable for the light are in the little side drawer." —Jessica Battle
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in two colors).
4. A duster sponge designed to cling to dust, pet hair, debris, etc. far more efficiently than just rubbing a paper towel across the surface. After your cleaning sesh, just rinse it with water and it'll be ready to tackle the next job.
In order for this to work, you have to soak it in water to soften it up before using it.
Promising review: "I am a bit of a neat freak. These have been soooo useful for cleaning my baseboards, blinds, and fans. They can be used on really any surface, but they are specifically good in those spots. They can be submerged in warm soapy water and reused over and over again. They are comparable to the Scrub Daddy damp dusters. There are a bunch of them in the box and they are all individually wrapped. A great deal and a great product!" —Bryn
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three pack sizes and six color combinations).
5. A waterproof, battery-operated lamp you can put in your shower (!!) to set the ~ultimate~ ambience. Be warned, you may find your water bill increasing when you never wanna leave your cozy, warm shower.
There is a button to turn it off and control the brightness. The battery is designed to last up to 16 hours on a full charge. This is also great for using outside since it can hold up against rain!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this lamp. I mainly bought it to use inside my shower (on the top shelf of my shampoo caddy) I’m someone who does not like the BIG BRIGHT lights in most rooms, especially the bathroom. I love the fact that you can dim the light to your liking, it’s cordless, and lightweight. I now use it in my bedroom for softer lighting when falling asleep. Or in my living room, so I’m not consumed by the bright TV light. 10/10 recommend, and I’m buying a few more." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two sizes and five colors).
6. A set of delightful self-heating masks that'll soothe your feet with Epsom salts, shea butter, lavender, and peppermint to give your dogs the break they deserve.
To use, simply open the bootie, slip your foot inside, remove the backing from the tab to secure it around your ankle, and wear 'em for 30 minutes. When times up, massage the treatment into your feet and wipe the excess away with a towel.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has these and says, "I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!"
Get three pairs from Amazon for $17.97.
7. Some folding hangers designed to prevent creasing and stretching because you can simply push a button to make the sides go down for easy access to your top. Gone are the days of awkwardly trying to shove a bulky hanger through the neckhole just praying you aren't actually ruining your fave sweatshirt.
Promising review: "Aside from folding up and therefore making it easy for travel, the width is great for ensuring no creases in my shirts. I also love how easy it is to remove shirts from the hangers by just pressing the button - the hanger then folds and the shirt slides right off. Definitely buying more!" —Adi
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $9+ (available in three colors).
8. A Screen Daddy, aka a self-sticking, reusable microfiber pad so you can wipe away dirt, grime, and fingerprints on the go and never have to worry about keeping track of those little cloths that seem to have magical disappearing powers.
The back side is a silicone gel adhesive so you can store this directly on your device. To reactivate it, just wipe it with warm soapy water and let it air dry.
Promising review: "So seriously, I think there needs to be a group for people who are obsessed with Scrub Daddy products! When I found these, I thought no way — but these are hands down my favorite Scrub Daddy product! I HATE and I mean HATE smudges on the iPad screen and my phone, but always lose those little cloth towels. Well, Scrub Daddy did it again and created a product that works great and best of all I can't lose them!!!! I thought these were a little pricey but once I used them I quickly knew they were worth every penny! Plus in the long run, I save because I’m not buying those silly cloths anymore." —Theresa Bartholomew
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $16.45.
9. A progress-tracking jump rope so you can see your time and number of jumps at a glance which means you don't have to try to remember all those nursery rhymes to keep track of how many times you've skipped.
Promising review: "It should come as no surprise that I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym, and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." —Nicole O
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
10. Some collapsible bottles that can grow with your little one just by changing out the lid attachment. Annnd since the little silicone part inside is removable, you can pack several to have a few bottles for the day, but you only need one of the outer shells. So now your bag won't just be a collection of bulky bottles.
These are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning! Be sure to look at the different top options so you can see which works best for your kiddo, and grab some holders for easy transportation. These are also designed to help reduce the amount of air consumed because the silicone section shrinks as your baby drinks, which may help prevent excess air buildup in their tummy.
Promising reviews: "Love that these bottles fit my aesthetic. Also love how easy they are to store and clean! The silicone sleeve allows you to flip inside out for easy cleaning. Also love that it grows with your baby into a sippy cup and then a snack cup! These are the only bottles we use now." —Emily K
"We have tried so many bottles and let me tell you, these are the best! My son has less spit up, he is less gassy and they don’t have a ton of tiny parts to clean. I haven’t had any leaks either, just make sure the silicone cup is all the way on. I could not be happier with this purchase!! I will be getting these for all the baby showers I attend from now on!" —Jenni T
Get a three-count from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in seven color combinations and five quantities).
11. A set of safe-locking magnetic duvet pins so your duvet doesn't get all lumpy shoved up into one corner, leaving your partner to freeze with just the cover. Just attach your duvet to the cover and this'll lock in place, and when you need to get it undone, you just use the magnetic key to open it right up.
Checkout a TikTok of the duvet clips in action.
Pinion Pins is a small business trying to solve one of the more annoying bedtime struggles.
Promising review: "I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart. Other duvet tools I’ve seen just plain suck. The clips are never reliable and the ties just don’t stay. This handy dandy tool ENSURES nothing will move. I placed one on each corner of the duvet and then I put one on the middle edge between each corner. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." —Abigayle Mishler
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17.95 (also available in a 16-pack).