I Searched TikTok To Find These 23 Elite Spring Products So You Don't Have To

1. A clever silicone "Broombi" AKA the perfect love child between a broom, mop, squeegee, and pet hair remover. This thing will be a godsend when your pet starts shedding their winter coat and your carpets get an entirely new layer you didn't ask for.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair removing products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
2. A pair of sandals that look a whole lot like the popular Dior ones except these won't cost you over a grand. With adjustable straps and a squishy, comfortable sole, you'll be reaching for these to finish off every outfit.
3. A Meridian "Manscape" trimmer, which, despite its name, isn't only for men! It's actually great for anyone shaving sensitive areas — a must-have now that temps are warming up and you might feel more inclined to shave before throwing on a new pair of shorts.
And this bad boy is waterproof so you can use it in the shower! It's also worth noting this tool is a great option to help avoid nicks, ingrown hairs, and razor burn!
Promising review: "I never thought about getting something like this until someone on TikTok was talking about how this changed her life. Literallyyyyy it’s so easy to use, it doesn’t take me an hour to shave anymore, so I save so much time. I hated shaving so much because it took so long and was to tedious but now it’s so easy????? Please buy this thing, it is probably the best thing I’ve purchased on Amazon ever. I’ve never cut myself with it, it’s very simple, just has one button to turn it off and on, and it comes with a charger. Like Y'ALL, it’s so good." —grydneybean
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).
4. A glass purse vase that doesn't have to just hold flowers — load it up with crystals, give your fish buddy an upgraded home, or fill it with a stash of candy.
Check out the purse vase on TikTok.
Promising review: "I ordered this for someone else’s birthday…it came today and I had to open it to take a peek. However, now I think it needs to be for MY birthday! It’s so pretty! I love the bubbly glass; the vase has a nice sturdy weight to it. It came beautifully packaged with a fantastic amount of protection in an attractive box. I guess I’m going to have to turn right around and order another!!" —SheriShinnyvert
Get it from Amazon for $39.88+ (available in three colors).
5. Or a book-shaped flower vase for any book lovers who want to incorporate their favorite pastime into their gorgeous decor. Now you can store all your favorite springtime flowers in this incredibly unique vase.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
6. E.l.f.'s sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused "Squeeze Me" lip balm will help moisturize your lips — it's perfect for anyone that *hates* how chapped their lips get when the seasons change. It's available in delectable flavors like vanilla frosting, peach, and strawberry that just might tempt you to eat it from the tube (plz, don't.)
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries."
Check out a TikTok of the lip balm in action.
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
7. An electric bottle cleaning brush set because your spring cleaning should extend to the water bottles you haven't properly cleaned in…weeks? Months? However long, they deserve an appropriate deep cleaning sesh.
Check out the brushes on TikTok.
This comes with three brush attachments: a bottle brush, a pacifier brush, and a little brush, in addition there's a small straw brush.
Promising review: "After washing bottles with a manual brush for a few months, I was so tired of standing over the sink for an hour cleaning bottles a couple of times a week. I found this electric bottle brush scrolling through the 'Today's Deals' tab and knew this was exactly what I needed. This has sped up my bottle cleaning by at least half. It is the perfect size with the perfect attachments to clean every bottle part possible. The battery holds a charge for quite some time. I have had this electric bottle brush for about two months or so and I have only had to charge it maybe four times." —brittany
Get it from Amazon $26.99 (available in four colors).
8. A pair of shell earrings to give you a beach time state of mind, even after you've come home from spring break.
Check out the earrings on TikTok.
Promising review: "Very cute. Good quality and hasn’t made my sensitive ears infected. Wore them in the pool, shower, and outside the past few weeks and they still look brand-new." —Cmazon Austomer
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
9. A three-pack of headband bandanas with an adorable daisy pattern so you can keep your hair out of your face and off your neck now that it's getting toasty outside. It's *also* a great option for days you probably should've washed your hair but didn't have the energy.
Check out the bandanas on TikTok.
These bandanas have two clips in the front to keep it in place so you don't have to fuss with it all day.
Promising review: "I have really straight hair! Most headbands and bandanas will fall off my head and slip up the back of my hair or slip off my head. But this has been in my hair all day out in the hot sun and I have not had to readjust my hair all day! And most clips I have to redo at least 10 times a day. This is better than any other clip bandanas on Amazon. This product has a double layer which makes it lay naturally to your hair flow and does not wrinkle like others do!!!! So great!!!" —Carol H
Get them from Amazon for $12.49 (available in 22 other designs).
10. An adorable Peeps floral arrangement to elevate your tablescape to a whole new level and you don't have to worry about using the real deal and ending up with a whole colony of ants in your plants.
Check out the Peeps sponges on TikTok.
This comes with 45 Peeps bunnies in purple, yellow, and pink and 15 yellow tulips. A vase is not included, but if you need one you can grab it here. You will also have an easier time getting the Peeps to stay upright if you set a smaller vase inside to hold them up and then you place the flowers inside the smaller vase.
Promising review: "First, let me say, I have done a Peeps centerpiece for probably the last three or four years with the real thing, and jelly beans. When I saw this, I had to give it a try because I'm tired of buying new candy every year just to toss after the holiday. This set is great! Much better than I expected. The bunnies are little sponges but look so close to the real thing. The tulips are awesome as well. For the price, you can't go wrong!" —Stacy
Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
11. A pair of oversized sunglasses that are polarized so you can stop straining your eyes looking at the sun now that the days are getting longer. A bonus? You'll look look cute as heck wearing 'em!!
Promising review: "I saw these sunglasses on TikTok a couple of months ago and finally ordered them. I’m so glad I did. I LOVE them!! They’re such good quality! And I love the way they look. I’d definitely buy them again!!" —Sammie Batey
Get them from Amazon for $12.79 (available in 13 colors).
12. Or a pair of oversized square sunglasses if you're looking for a chunkier, statement piece. They come in a bunch of colors so you can use them as a way to elevate an otherwise simple outfit.
Promising reviews: "I saw these on TikTok and took a chance because I don’t normally wear sunnies but they looked so nice. They are just like the picture and good quality, so cute!" —Allahna
"BEST SUNGLASSES EVER!!! Randomly heard about these from an influencer I don’t even follow but now I’m forever indebted to her. I won’t buy designer sunglasses because I lose them. These look and feel designer! I always get compliments on them. They’re so inexpensive I’ve purchased extra to keep around the house and car." —Jenny
Get them from Amazon for $12.74 (available in 11 colors).