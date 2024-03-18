Just 35 Useful Kitchen Products You Can Safely Throw In The Dishwasher After Using

1. A 2-in-1 lemon juicer perfect for getting every last bit of juice from lemons *and* limes while keeping the seeds away from your freshly squeezed lemonade.
Promising review: "I love this item. All these years I have been squeezing lemons and limes for recipes. I saw this one day while scrolling through kitchen gadgets on Amazon and I liked that it was going to keep the seeds from getting into my food. It is AWESOME! I wish I hadn't waited so long to get it. What I love the most is that it squeezes SO MUCH of the juice out. I had an older lime that was as hard as a rock and very difficult to cut in half. Normally I would just throw limes like this away. But, I decided to try it with this tool. I couldn't believe how much juice came out! I love this and I am going to buy some more as Christmas gifts." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven colors).
2. A silicone freezer tray with a lid so you can easily prep and store soups instead of having to eat wayyy more than you wanted for dinner or dumping half your newly perfected chicken noodle soup down the drain. There are marks indicating 1 or 2 cups so you can make sure you know how much you're putting in each serving.
Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.
Reviewers also recommend freezing these until the food is solid and then transferring it into a baggie so you can continue to reuse the tray instead of waiting until you've eaten the last batch! And you don't have to use it for just soup — you can use it to freeze casserole, spaghetti, or any other leftovers you wanna portion out.
Promising review: "Every time I pop one of these out of the freezer, my love grows a little deeper. I cook a lot of soups, and it’s such a pleasure to stack them in the freezer and when ready for a quick meal, easily pop them out into a bowl. No muss, no fuss! Brilliant. Thank you! Super sturdy, easy to clean." —NiksterD
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three colors and a two-pack).
3. An adjustable silicone pie crust shield so you don't pull your precious dessert out of the oven just to reveal a burnt outer layer. This is wayyy easier than the old wrap-the-edges-in-tinfoil technique that almost always leads to frustration and still burnt bits.
It can adjust to fit from an 8-inch to 11.4-inch pie dish and is oven- and microwave-safe.
Promising review: "I don't bake pies or quiche every day, but wrestling with aluminum foil or a metal shield has never worked that well for me. This product surprised me. It was easy to use. It is adjustable. It protected the crust. It did everything I expected it to do. I was not disappointed and would recommend to others who are skeptical to try it." —Sandra C
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors)
4. A jalapeno corer to quickly and easily rid your pepper of those seeds that no one actually wants to eat.
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making jalapeño poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making jalapeño poppers!!" —QueenRegina
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. A pan and grill scraper that'll help you easily scrape away leftover food bits on your cast-iron pans so you don't have to spend what feels like forever trying to scrub it away. And the grill scraper is perfect for getting into those ridges that are otherwise super hard to clean.
Promising review: "I've had several cast-iron pans for a while. I love them but they're a pain to clean so I don't use them often even though I love cooking with them...Especially my ridged grill pan. It cooks great but it's a beast to clean. This product is a game changer! I have literally been using a cast iron every night since buying this cuz they're so easy to clean now!" —Danni Gozdal
Get the set of two from Amazon for $6.39.
6. An apple corer and cutter to make slices perfect for kids to snack on so they don't have to gnaw through the apple. Plus this saves you a lot of time, cutting 16 even slices in the amount of time it would take you to cut two pieces with a regular knife.
Promising reviews: "I hate cutting apples but my kids LOVE apples. This makes my life so much easier!" —Lindsay
"I love this product! We eat a lot of apples and this makes my life easier and the thin slices are perfect for my kids! Easy to use and clean!" —Jamie O.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors).
7. And a 3-in-1 avocado slicer that cuts the fruit open, takes the pit out, and creates perfectly even slices for the most gorgeous avocado toast.
Note: this should only be placed on the top rack of the dishwasher.
Promising reviews: "Amazzzinggg! Had cut my finger about a month ago and ended up in the ER. Bought this and I have not heard any incidents since and this has made my life way easier!! Wish I would have bought this earlier." —Gemini Torres
"This is a perfect little tool! I was skeptical about the ability of the plastic knife to cut through a tough avocado skin, but it does so easily. Same with the pit remover, since it's much smaller in diameter than the average avocado pit, but you just push down on the pit while twisting and it works like a charm. And the scooper/slicer makes removing the flesh in perfect slices so easy! Leave it to Oxo; maker of the best kitchen gadgets!" —Nancy K. Farlow
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
8. Some reusable food huggers for the times you just wanna add a little squeeze of lemon to your water but don't wanna waste the whole dang thing. These stretch to fit a variety of sizes of product to create a seal that'll help slow down browning and keep your food fresher longer.
Promising review: "Saw these on social media and they really work! Even stinky cut onions are tightly sealed requiring no further wrapping. Easy to clean and because they nest, easy to store. I love the blue set!" —Tina
Get the set of five from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five color combinations).
9. And a chic produce-saving container designed to help keep fruits and veggies fresh longer, because those things are expensive, and having them mold after like three days is enough to convince anyone (at least me…) that buying them isn't even worth it anymore.
Check out a TikTok of the berry container in action.
Promising review: "I really wanted to see if this worked so I purchased two packages of strawberries. I washed all the berries and let them dry throughly. I put half in my berry keeper box and the other in the plastic container from the store. My daughter had to ask for help with the new berry keeper, she had difficulty opening it and closing it sometimes. The berry keeper kept strawberries for 15 days, the grocery store container only kept them six days. Groceries aren’t cheap and I can use anything to prolong the life of my produce. Washed well in the dishwasher on the top rack. I’ll be purchasing more of these attractive quality boxes. I need one for blueberries and grapes." —Toogreen
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors, two sizes and various sets).
10. A 12-pack of silicone baking cups that are oven-, microwave-, and freezer-safe so you can whip up some delicious cupcakes or yogurt bites. Gone are the days of wasting countless paper liners and losing like one-quarter of the treat to the sides and bottom.
11. A vented microwave food cover, aka a BPA-free perforated lid to help prevent spills and splatters. It even allows steam to escape so you don't end up with soggy leftovers from condensation. AND it collapses down to less than an inch tall so you can easily store it when you aren't using it.
Promising review: "This is my third one. One was melted on the stove burner recently by someone I seem to have married who doesn't know fire is hot yet. The other lasted through five years of heavy use. It did get pitted along the inside here and there; I don't know from what, but I suspect the aforementioned person. This folds absolutely flat and can be used as is or partially opened for a thinner cover to put over a bowl, say. Not difficult to clean since things don't really stick to it but if you have a mess it just takes a small second to make sure the folds end holes are all clean. This is also great for making microwave popcorn, putting corn in bowl and using this to allow air flow. It will raise up as popcorn pops and fills bowl. Another neat gift to give someone since it's a handy gadget that saves space and something you'd use a lot." —Ms. Windermere
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes, three colors, and a three-pack).
12. A stylish colander you can expand or retract to fit and rest perfectly on your sink, so you can easily wash or rinse things without wasting any space in the actual sink basin. It's also great for prepping food and leaving it to the side where it can't be ~infected~ by your other ingredients. And if you're tight on space, this is a great place to store drying dishes!
This colander can expand from 14–19 inches. It's top-rack dishwasher safe as well!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes owns this in the pink color and absolutely loves it! "I don't leave it out on my sink permanently, but I've hung it right next to my sink using small Command hooks so I can quickly grab it and place it on my sink whenever I need to clean produce or drain pasta. I love being able to leave ingredients on it to drain while I work on other steps of a recipe, and it also leaves enough room in the sink for me to place dirty dishes or wash a pan without the dirty water going onto my clean ingredients. Highly recommend, especially for small kitchens!"
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this. I leave it in my sink always. It makes washing fruits or draining pasta so much easier and has such a simple cleanup. It also adds a nice pop of color to my kitchen. I highly recommend it." —Alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors and two-packs).
13. A set of nesting mixing bowls that not only save you space when you aren't using them, but also add a little extra joy with their super cute color palettes. Plus these aren't just regular bowls, they're ~cool~ bowls… they have handles and spouts for easy pouring and nonslip bottoms so they won't slide all over the place when you're whisking.
Make sure to place them on the top rack of the dishwasher.
Promising review: "I love these mixing bowls. The packaging is very beautiful. The bonus for me is the black rings in the bottom to prevent the bowls from sliding around on the counter when you’re mixing/whisking. I bought them for making pancakes, but I use them for everything now. The set is a nice upgrade from using a regular soup bowl for mixing." —Sarita
Get the set of four from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 14 color combinations and a six-piece set).