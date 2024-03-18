Just 35 Useful Kitchen Products You Can Safely Throw In The Dishwasher After Using

Promising review: "I love this item. All these years I have been squeezing lemons and limes for recipes. I saw this one day while scrolling through kitchen gadgets on Amazon and I liked that it was going to keep the seeds from getting into my food. It is AWESOME! I wish I hadn't waited so long to get it. What I love the most is that it squeezes SO MUCH of the juice out. I had an older lime that was as hard as a rock and very difficult to cut in half. Normally I would just throw limes like this away. But, I decided to try it with this tool. I couldn't believe how much juice came out! I love this and I am going to buy some more as Christmas gifts." —Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven colors).

