Literally Just 29 Cool Products You’ll Probably Be Eager To Try For Yourself

1. A mini ice cube tray so you can forever have the delicious nugget ice instead of driving out of your way to get it from the fast food joint down the road.
Reviewers also love these for making smoothies easier to blend and for freezing tiny portions of things like minced garlic or lemon juice!
Promising review: "Best little ice cubes ever. They pop out of the tray really easily...especially after setting them out for a quick couple of minutes on the counter. Tipping the tray 30 degrees to level the water before putting in the freezer is a great tip from another review. The cubes are the perfect size to scoop into my homemade iced mochas." —Heather
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $11.97.
2. An undetectable mouse jiggler perfect if you need to not go "inactive" on Google Chat, Teams, or Slack when you just want to go to the bathroom or quickly walk your dog in peace without having to announce it to the world!!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven styles).
3. An attachable Stanley Cup-compatible snack bowl because you already take your cup with you everywhere so you may as well have some snacks to go along with it.
Promising review: "This holds a lot of snacks! Fits onto my tumbler and stays in place, even if the tray is loaded up with treats. This won't go over the lid so it's best to put it on before you put the lid in place. This is not silicone, it is hard plastic. Easy to wash and hand dry. Very cute and useful!" —Just My Opinion
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in two sizes and four colors).
4. The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions designed to guide you with questions and prompts to create your very own autobiography.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories!
Promising review: "The Book of Myself is so cute; all of the pages have cute designs! You could work on this book for a long time and never lose interest! This book is a great idea for anyone young or old. You could get it for yourself or give it as a gift like I did! There's nothing like starting your new birthday year off by working on your autobiography!" —Momo
Get it from Amazon for $11.69.
5. A "flossing toothbrush" that provides an extra deep clean with two layers of bristles: regular firm bristles and longer ones that are 10 times thinner.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Note: this shouldn't be a substitute for traditional flossing.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I personally bought a few months ago this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
6. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which is a slightly abrasive paste that is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products. (Without extra elbow grease!!)
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $3.07.
7. Essence's Lash Princess mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist and can give you the same look with sooo much less effort.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A weekly shower cleaner that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go clean the rest of your house. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the results.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two sizes, two scents, and a two-pack).
9. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds (comparable to AirPods or Beats, except under $30 not $150+!), so you can jam out to your favorite songs at the gym, in the car, or wherever you may be.
These can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and up to 45 hours with the included charging case. The case can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours with a USB-C cable. And these are waterproof, so you don't have to worry about them getting sweaty *plus* you can swim with them for up to 30 minutes in one-meter-deep water.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wish list. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors and two versions).
10. A pair of opaque thermal tights for those days when you simply cannot put away the dress you chose even though it's cold outside. These will help keep you warm without sacrificing your adorable 'fit.
Promising review: "The warmest tights ever. I have several pairs of fleece tights, but these are by far the warmest. I live in Kansas, so it is common for us to have 20 mph north winds during the winter. A 40-degree day can feel like 20 degrees and a 20-degree day can feel like 0 or below. I usually wear skirts or dresses to work so I need something warm on my legs. These tights paired with a skirt and boots are warmer than a pair of pants. They are also very soft and comfortable and fit great. I have a hard time finding tights to fit properly because of my long legs. A lot of tights are either too short and sag in the crouch area or come all the way up to my neck, but these don't do either. I just ordered another pair and will most likely order a third pair in another color." —Cindy Henley
Get them from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in women's sizes S–XL, six colors, and in two-packs with various color combos).
11. A set of colorful fine-point pens since there's something about taking notes with aesthetically pleasing pens that just makes it better. Dreading your to-do list? Write it out and ~color code~ your tasks — it'll make it seem less daunting.
And they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Kate
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in all black).