1. A Eufy robot vacuum you can just turn on and then immediately head back to the couch knowing this lil guy will pick up all the hair and dust bunnies you've been avoiding.
I ~hate~ vacuuming. It is very possibly my least favorite chore, so when it came time to make my wedding registry, this was one of the items I KNEW I needed to include. It makes my life soo much easier. We have three cats who shed (and tbh I suppose my hair is part of the problem as well) and it is such a hassle to try to keep up with vacuuming when the hair accumulates so quickly. Having this little gadget has been such a time saver. We usually just turn it on when we are leaving the house and it gets to work right away. I live in a three-story townhouse so we typically empty it between each floor since we have to carry it upstairs anyway (still desperately waiting for someone to invent a robot vacuum for stairs), so I can't attest to how much it can collect at once, but we've never had any issues with it handling each floor of our house.
Promising review: "I am not a 'clean freak' by any stretch, but with two (hairy) dogs I found myself sweeping/vacuuming on a daily basis. I'm close to two months with this Eufy and I couldn't be more impressed. I always imagined robot vacuums were the pinnacle of lazy and would never do as good a job as a determined human, but I've run every test I can think of and it never fails to impress. It not only stops the 'hair tumbleweeds' that hide under couches and the edges of your cabinets, but it works as an effective floor duster, eliminating the finest particles that a broom would never catch. It's the best investment I've ever made in terms of home products." —zichik
2. Or if you're looking for something that can do ~more,~ a Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo to take over the dreaded tasks of vacuuming AND mopping! Seriously, this thing is like your own personal maid — just imagine all the shows you can watch while this fully takes care of cleaning your floors.
I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me.
3. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go back to your movie marathon. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the results.
Promising review: "Holy cow! The only thing I'm mad about is that I didn't know about it sooner! I have three teenage daughters. My shower sees body oils, creams, hair dye, etc. DAILY. Scrubbing once a week wasn't enough. The girls didn't always remember to use the daily shower spray. This stuff WORKS! I can see the difference after two uses two days in a row. Could see a change on day one. I think one more use will have my tub looking like I scrubbed with bleach for an hour!" —Jon W.
4. A ChomChom to remove all the pet hair from pretty much every surface in your house — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — without constantly having to rip off *another* sticky sheet or break out the vacuum.
ChomChom is a small business!
Promising review: "I opted to buy the original ChomChom in the hopes of at last having something practical that will help us remove black cat hair from upholstered and carpeted areas of our home. I've used several things over the years, but nothing really worked 'as advertised.' The ChomChom made short, easy work of cat hair removal! No electricity, no big complicated two- or three-part device...just a well designed, efficient roller that gathers up hair as one rolls it back and forth and deposits it in a closed compartment, easy to clear out for dumping into the trash. Now, if someone could explain to me how one small cat can continually produce and shed so much hair, I'm all ears." —Marilee
5. A washable blinds cleaner that has three blades, making it easy to clean two blinds (top and bottom!) at once. That means you will cut your blind cleaning time IN HALF! AKA you'll be back on the couch for the next movie in half the time.
Once you've finished cleaning, just pull off the cloth, throw it in the washer, and it'll be ready for the next time you have a cleaning frenzy.
Promising review: "These are great to get a thorough cleaning faster. It does take a bit to get through them all. Working quickly, It was two and a half or three minutes for the set and would be longer for the double wide window blinds, so about 30 minutes to do my full house. But being able to do both sides at once is a big time saver. After doing a set myself, I gave it to the house cleaner, and he thought it was fantastic and wanted the link to buy it himself. It is sturdy. The cloths are easy to remove and put on again for cleaning in the washing machine, and they don't come off during use or anything, despite not having anything that holds them in place." —lygophilia
6. A pair of fluffy slippers so you can clean the floor with every step you take while you're tackling other chores or making a snack. Plus, just look how cute they are…you may find yourself ordering a second pair just to wear every day.
Promising review: "So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old and they're great for mopping up little splashes — like drops of water from doing dishes — and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item." —G. Kim
7. A stain and odor eliminator to clean up those tough messes. As much as you hate cleaning, sometimes your fur baby leaves you a present you simply cannot ignore. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
All you have to do is spray this on the stain, let is sit for 5–10 minutes, blot it up, then let it air dry. If you're dealing with a deep odor problem, pour a generous amount on the area, let it stand for at least an hour, then lay a towel on top with a weighted object to absorb all the excess liquid.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
8. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from all the new recipes you've been testing.
Promising review: "These garbage disposal cleaning packs are soooo good. You just have to push one into the drain, turn on the garbage disposal while running water down it. It does a great job of foaming up, which cleans both sides of my sink. I can instantly tell a difference in smell...my disposal smells clean!" —Kelly
9. A set of cleaning cups for your Keurig if you're starting to notice a ~funky~ taste in all your beverages after having your Keurig for a long time and never cleaning it. Don't worry, you're not alone, I didn't know you were supposed to be doing anything special to clean them either. And it's just as easy as making a cup of coffee!
Simply insert one of these pods like you would a coffee pod and run it on the largest cup setting. Reviewers suggest running 1–2 additional cycles of just water after the initial one just to make sure all the gunk is fully removed.
Promising review: "I had no idea that little needle would get so darn dirty! I was shocked at what came out of it when I threw one of these babies in. I admit I haven't been great about cleaning my machine out given how much use it gets, but it was still a surprise to see how black the water was, and the amount of sediment when the cycle was done. Coffee tastes great! I will use this product regularly from now on." —Isabel
10. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod and marvel at the results.
Promising review: "This stuff is the real deal. We have had multiple service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first… nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods, and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS! So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." —M
11. And a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets because I feel like we never remember to clean the things that are supposed to be cleaning other things.…Like, of course our clothes come out stinky when we've literally never thought to clean the machine.
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. All you have to do is place a tablet inside an empty washing machine, run it on the "clean washer" cycle, and wipe away any residue when it's done.
Promising review: "I purchased Affresh for the dishwasher first and it saved my dishwasher from the scrapyard. After being so thoroughly impressed by the job that product did, I decided to try the washing machine cleaner. I didn’t think my machine was that dirty…O. M. G. I was wrong. The water in the machine was literally black with filth!! Not gray or a little scummy — I mean completely black! Horrifying to think this machine 'cleaned' my clothes. I wish I could go back in time and buy this thing like two years ago. I’m horrified (and so satisfied with the results)!" —M
