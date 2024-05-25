38 Products Reviewers Are Loving As Alternatives To The Pricier Counterparts

1. A Simple Modern tumbler as an alternative to the popular, expensive, and very difficult-to-get-your-hands-on Stanley version. This has all the key features you need: comes in ~aesthetic~ colors, keeps drinks cold for hours, and fits in a cup holder.
Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 25 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
2. And a Takeya water bottle that keeps your drinks so cold you'll be skipping the Hydro Flask trend and instead buying a few of these in different colors (without even spending more than you would if you bought one Hydro Flask).
Both bottles are made with food-grade stainless-steel and BPA-free plastics, and can keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The Tayeka can keep hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours, while the Hydro Flask can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours.
Promising review: "I have purchased insulated water bottles costing much more than the Takeya brand. I've tried Hydroflask, Yeti, Kleen Kanteen, and Camelbak. I wanted a larger size for the golf course, and since I was worried about losing it, purchased this less expensive Takeya brand. I am AMAZED! This water bottle has outperformed all of the expensive brands I have tried previously. FIRST of all — the LID. It's awesome! It doesn't leak at all and the one thing I really love about it is it has some retention so it doesn't flop back against your face when you're taking a drink. I can't say the same for others I've used. The spout is pleasant to drink from as well and I like the grip ring for taking it on and off. SECOND — it insulates VERY well. I used it on a hot day at the course this past Sunday. I filled it halfway with ice and then added cold water. The water stayed extremely cold throughout my round. But even more amazing, I left it in my car overnight and when I took a drink on my way to work the next day, the water is still cold and there is still ice in the bottle! I will definitely be getting some other sizes in this bottle so I highly recommend it! The only downside for the 32-oz bottle is that it may be a bit too wide for smaller hands, but otherwise, I've found it to be the perfect insulated water bottle." —Just a normal everyday dude
Get it from Amazon for $23.23+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
3. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer if you've been looking for something to cover up big pimples, redness, or dark circles without weighing you down or lightening up your wallet too much.
Former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo has this and says, "There are few beauty products out there that I consistently go back to, which says a lot because I love everything that has to do with makeup. But alas, here I am, consistently finding my way back to Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer. I still don’t know how a cheap tube of concealer beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cake-y feeling. It blends incredibly well with every foundation I wear — and I have a lot of different foundations. I also really enjoy the sponge applicator. I still go over whatever I apply with a Beauty Blender to get that matte look, but having the sponge makes it easier and means I don’t have to use my fingers to dab under my eyes. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on."
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 13 shades and multi-packs).
4. Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil that nourishes and hydrates your skin with natural ingredients to give you that same ✨glow✨ you get with Tarte Maracuja Oil, just for a ~fraction~ of the price.
Promising review: "I came across this looking for a cheaper replacement for my Tarte Maracuja Oil. I tried a few cheaper maracuja oils, but never any that made my skin look or feel anywhere near as good as this one does. I was a little hesitant as I hate the smell of cocoa butter. This has no cocoa butter smell to me at all. It actually works better than the Tarte oil at a fraction of the price. I can’t see ever being without this product. Definitely one — if not the best — budget-friendly beauty or skincare products I’ve ever tried." –Jennifer Salley
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
5. Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots so cute you'll find yourself reaching for them almost daily. Don't let the chunky sole fool you, these are still SUPER comfy. Not to mention they have the same vibes as the Prada boots without the hefty price tag.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
BuzzFeed Editor Jenae Sitzes has these and says, "I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've worn them for miles at a time all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around has complimented them and asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!"
Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots. (Which are over $1,000!)
Promising review: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy. Sure you can get other Chelsea style boots for like $35 to $45 but they are usually super uncomfortable, these just feel so nice. They don't pinch or and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon, I'm just so impressed." —Azure Look
Get them from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in women's sizes 5–13 and 14 styles).
6. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost gel cream designed to hydrate your skin (no matter how thirsty) just as well as The Water Cream from Tatcha, according to reviewers. And you'll get twice as much product still for $20 less! Don't worry about any greasy feeling — this absorbs quickly but has long-lasting moisturizing powers.
Reviewers say it's also a great alternative to Clinique's Moisture Surge, Belif's Aqua Bomb, Murad's Water Gel, and Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
Promising review: "I've burned through seven of these babies since I started looking for a cheaper alternative to the Tatcha Water Cream. I have oily skin, so I'll wash my face with CeraVe Foaming Cleanser and apply this. It's so comforting and gentle on the skin, that I've convinced my husband to start using it (he normally hates creams on his face). He likes how hydrating this is as a water cream without the greasiness of a normal cream, and I couldn't agree more. This is my go-to moisturizer for light to heavy make-up looks. I apply and wait about five minutes for my skin to soak it in before applying primer. Works like a dream! Pro tip: clean out the containers and keep them for things likes overnight shampoo or conditioner. I'll mix my make-up foundation in the used pots, too. :)" —Maya
Get it from Amazon for $48.25+ (also available in a three-pack).
7. A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette with 40 shades (matte, shimmer, and metallic!) so you can get as creative as you could ever imagine. And somehow even with this wide variety *and* brilliant colors, it still won't cost more than $10!!
Also, if you follow beauty influencers, you miiiight notice this is extremely similar to the James Charles x Morphe palette, which costs almost $40. 👀
Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams
"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" —Mary Diamond
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
8. Care:Nel lip mask that reviewers say is *spot on* to the pricier Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, that's viral on TikTok. This will hydrate your lips overnight while creating a protective barrier to help prevent future damage.
Promising review: "I bought this product because I heard that it was an alternative to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and it 100% is!! It's basically the same scent and texture, and it moisturizes just as well overnight. I love both products, but will buy this one moving forward because it’s so much more affordable!" —¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.90 (available in six variations).
9. A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads designed to work on household surfaces, cars, shoes, really anything that you need to clean. These are extra thick, so they can handle bigger messes without you having to constantly grab a new one. Reviewers love these as an affordable alternative to the ones that bald guy with the earring sells.
Promising reviews: "These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." —Miguel Mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $12.56+ (also available in a 100-pack).