32 Cheap Products That Will Make Your Home Look ~Expensive~

1. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles to completely refresh your floor without the hassle of ripping it all out. This is also a great option for renters who aren't allowed to do any reconstruction but cannot go one more day staring at the dingy tiles on the bathroom floor.
Promising review: "These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we don't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self adhesive flooring and I fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" —Heather Wine
Get a set of 10 tiles from Amazon for $13.32+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and a two-pack).
2. An arched mirror you can use as a floor mirror or mounted like the picture below. No matter what you choose to do with it, this will make a gorg addition to any room.
Promising review: "These are beautiful and worth the money. They came well packaged and undamaged. It’s the perfect look for our remodeled bathroom. If you’re considering ordering them, do it. You won’t regret it. Also, the color isn’t a bold gold but not bronze gold either…matte gold if I had to describe it. It matched our fixtures perfectly." —Anoyek H.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four sizes and either black or gold).
3. A wireless crystal table lamp with three color settings so you can set the perfect ambiance. When it's lit, it'll cast stunning designs onto your walls. Each charge lasts for 10–12 hours of light, which means you can have it on all day to really set the mood.
Promising review: "Love this product! So easy and convenient. As a matter of fact, I have showed a few people and two have already ordered one. They thought it was such an awesome idea and it looks fantastic at night. And I love the fact that you charge it instead of having a plug in the wall. So convenient." —kim davis
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. Or a mushroom table lamp that comes with an LED bulb so you can set it up straight out of the box. And this bad boy is dimmable so you can have it turned up when you're studying and turn it down while you get ready for bed.
See an unboxing TikTok here, and another video turning on the lamp (the warm light is gorgeous).
Promising review: "I love mine. I look at it, and it just cheers me up. It goes really well with my white color scheme. It looks mostly white with some rainbow hints that dance across it as you move around the room. There are some bubbles, and I like them because I think the bubbles show that it is authentically hand-crafted. I'm very tempted to buy more, but I understand each one will look different — don't expect them to match each other." —C Gaudet
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 13 styles).
5. Orrrr a leather-wrapped table lamp, which comes in sooo many colors you can find one to fit every room in your house. Nobody is gonna believe you paid under $30 for this stunning piece.
Promising review: "I bought these lamps for my bedroom. My nightstands are fairly small and the lamps fit perfectly and the color is spot-on. I was looking at lamps that were much more expensive and I'm so glad I chose these. This product is available at other stores, including Home Depot, but Amazon had the best price. Perfect for what I needed. Very happy with this purchase." —E-Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $27.10+ (available in 20 colors and with or without a bulb).
PS: if you choose the options without a bulb, grab some here.
6. A gorgeous dried wildflower bouquet that'll last forever so you don't have to worry about buying a new arrangement every week. Now I know what you might be thinking, "isn't this a bridal bouquet?" and yes, technically it is, but so?? It's pretty, you like it, buy it.
Hidden Botanics is a UK-based Etsy shop selling gorgeous bridal goods and accessories made from dried flowers.
Promising review: "Beautiful and lovely. They were a little flat when I recieved them but that's a given considering they are in a box. I put them in a vase and the bouquet has opened beautifully." —Sarah Hacke
Get it from Hidden Botanics on Etsy for $18.87+ (originally $23.59; available in 11 sizes).
7. A stainless-steel rainfall shower head to take showering from being a chore to a whole spa-like experience you wanna enjoy forever. Heads up, your water bill might spike if you stand under it for an hour every day, but TBH it's probably worth it.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful shower head, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever. Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" —Sadda Reddy
Get it from Amazon for $24.49+ (available in five sizes and four finishes).
8. Some statement colorblock wall decals that'll easily add a focal point to any room without having to break out the paint brushes, only to spend like four hours trying to make a perfect circle before giving up and accepting its lopsidedness. To make this even better, it's easily removable, which is great for renters or people who struggle with commitment.
Kenna Sato Designs is a Utah-based Etsy shop selling fresh and colorful peel-and-stick decals for your walls and car windows, cool wall decor, prints, and giftables like mugs and phone cases.
Promising review: "Don’t know how I went this long without trying wall vinyls! These really do liven up boring white walls. These were relatively easy to put up even by myself and on slightly textured walls. Also great communication from the seller and getting back to questions quickly!" —Amy Cheung
Get it from Kenna Sato Designs on Etsy for $45.89 (originally $53.99; available in four color combos and custom combos).
9. A blush pink woven velvet ottoman with gorgeous gold hairpin legs no one will ever guess is from Amazon and not West Elm.
10. A set of digital flower market prints you can print in a variety of sizes to create the perfect gallery wall for your space. All your ~buds~ are gonna ask where you got these gorgeous, colorful pieces. Bonus if you make your life goal to go to all the cities featured.
Soft & Soft is a family-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in digital art prints.
Promising review: "Obsessed isn't even the right word to use when describing how my roommate and I feel about this. Download was simple and we are so excited to hang these up in our new space. When I say stunning, I mean STUN-NING!!!!" —Taryn Cooper
Get a set of nine digital prints from Soft & Soft on Etsy for $7.50 (originally $18.75).
11. A bundle of faux pampas grass to add a little boho vibe to any corner of your house. And the fact that you don't have to worry about keeping it alive…mmm that's just the cherry on top.
Promising reviews: "Loved this faux pampas, such good quality. The best thing is it doesn’t shed like real pampas. I highly recommend this product, it’s so on-trend and makes for a beautiful statement and decor." —jazG
"I love love love these pampas! I was skeptical when I first bought them because I figured nice-looking pampas for this price would be a complete sham. I was proven wrong because they look/feel amazing. Not one person comes over without saying something about these pampas!" —TR
Get three large stems from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs that'll make unbelievably gorgeous rainbows all over your room whenever you turn the lights on. If you've always been mesmerized by the reflections from colorful windows, this is a great way to get that same vibe without investing in an actual (expensive!) stained glass window.
Promising review: "I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $18.19+ (available in five styles).