29 Products From Amazon To Organize Your Home From Top To Bottom This Spring

1. A nine-piece airtight container set, wayyy niftier than any containers you've ever had before. Most of 'em are hiding a secret superpower: there's a hidden magnetic leveler for flour, a terra cotta disc to keep your brown sugar fresh, a magnetic dusting spoon, a mini dusting screen, and one of the mid-size ones has a spout for easy pouring.
This nine-piece set includes five different-size containers with airtight lids. Grab some labels like the one in the picture here.
Promising review: "Sizes are all great for flour, sugar, powdered sugar, brown sugar, and sprinkles. Came with pre-made labels for the containers making marking them so much easier. The labels are generic with several that are blank for you to write on. Really pleased with the quality and how well they seal." —Ashley Ellis
Price: $69.99 (available in two other set sizes)
2. An outlet shelf to rest your phone on when it needs a charge but the only available outlet is halfway up the wall and you are NOT interested in leaving your cell dangling in midair. Bonus, this requires no holes in your walls or leveling — just replace an outlet cover with it and *boom* instant storage.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." —Amazon Customer
Price: $13.99+ (available in four colors and multipacks)
3. A two-pack of space-saving pants hangers that'll allow you to get your britches out of your drawer and into your closet in a way where you can actually see your whole collection of cute options instead of just rotating through the same three pairs.
You can keep the hanger in horizontal mode for better visualization, or put it into vertical mode to create extra space.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I recently downsized and have a lot less closet space in my home. Trying to find anything in the closet was tough with the clothes crammed together. Then I discovered the Moralve pants-saving hangar system. What a game-changer! The sturdy construction and clever design has made my closet seem spacious! I can hang five pairs of pants on each hanging system and create so much room in my closet. I am obsessed! I am going to check out their shirt hangers soon." —A3B1D
Price: $26.99+ (available in four colors and as a one-pack)
4. A set of fridge organizers so you can know exactly where you put everything instead of having to rummage around pulling out all your food just to find that one pesky lemon that rolled allll the way to the back corner.
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted!" —Timothy C.
Price: $10.83+ (available in four sizes and six pack quantities)
5. A coffee pod dispenser to help free up the chaotic drawer full of pods that you just reach into and hope you pick out a good one. These are designed to stick right onto your coffee machine, wall, or anywhere else if you're looking to save more space.
The two-row dispenser holds 10 coffee pods while the three-row option holds 15.
Promising review: "Product works well. They have little sticky tabs on the back (like the tabs used for Command hooks). Make sure to clean the surface well, and allow it to dry before you place them. There is an arrow on the back that tells you which side should be up. This really helps with storage. Now I don't have a separate storage container on my counter taking up space. I was able to get it in the same color as my machine, which makes it look like my Keurig came that way." —Jaclyn
Price: $9.99+ (available in packs of two or three and four colors)
6. A versatile velvet storage ottoman that has hidden storage so you can discreetly hide toys, magazines, or other clutter that doesn't have a real home. (Cue infomercial voice,) But that's not all! You can flip the lid to have the wood side up so it functions as a lil side table. This would be a great place to hide an egg for the hunt…just sayin'.
Promising reviews: "I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more. The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. Has the ability to hold things in storage and looks amazing. This is a must-buy. If you are wondering if you should buy this item, buy it buy it. If I need more footstools I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." —Dr. Jen Fry
"This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea
Price: $37.99+ (available in seven colors)
7. A spinning tea bag organizer so you can finally free up your cupboard that's full of like five half-filled boxes of tea. Now you'll have them all in one place and you won't have to dig around when you desperately want some peppermint tea but it's all the way at the bottom of the bin.
There are six compartments that can hold around 60 tea bags and it rotates 360º.
Promising review: "I got this lil' guy because I have SO many boxes of tea and need to make space in my cupboard. Thankfully, it holds a lot of tea and I've made a good chunk of space. It's super cute and fits nicely on my counter too. Easy to get to for my teas." —Ryuu
Price: $14.99+ (available in three colors)
8. A stair step wicker basket perfect for anyone who is prone to leaving stuff at the bottom of the stairs with the intention of taking it up on the next trip (but more than likely leaving it there through at least a few trips up and down). Now you can still leave the stuff there for future you to deal with, but at least it will be aesthetically pleasing.
Check out a TikTok of the stair step basket to see it in action!
Promising review: "If you have stairs in your home (especially if you have kids), you've had it happen...the stuff collecting at the bottom of the stairs. You know, that stuff that should be taken upstairs but someone (or you) didn't feel like taking the trek up that time around? Yep — it's you who needs this. For me, it's kids and their skin products, their socks, maybe a toddler toy, etc. Either way, trying to pick all that crap up and still be able to use the railing... Wasn't going to happen. This solved that problem. Instead of things collecting at the bottom of the stairs, they go into this. And at the end of the night, it goes up with us, in one hand. Love it!" —AV
Price: $42.78+ (available in three versions)
9. A bedside caddy if you don't have room for a full-size side table but also don't want to have all your stuff in a pile on the floor.
10. A bamboo silverware organizer to transform your drawers from a chaotic hodgepodge of utensils into organized spots where everything has a specific home. And since it's expandable, you can make it work for multiple drawer sizes.
The organizer expands to have three or five compartments (13 inches to 20 inches). It is 17.5 inches long and two inches deep so be sure to measure your drawer before purchasing.
Promising review: "This was a great way for me to organize my hodgepodge of utensils in a manageable fashion. Instead of rooting around for what I am looking for, I can now see at a glance where the item is." —Sharp Sparkle
Price: $29.95 (available in two colors and a two-pack)
11. Plus a two-tier organizer that holds up to nine knives so you don't have to risk losing a finger when you rummage around trying to find that one specific knife.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it! It eliminated our knife block and helped clear up our countertops. It fits perfectly in our drawer next to the smaller Joseph Joseph silverware holder. Absolutely love it." —TWald88
Price: $9.32
12. A five-pack of adhesive shower shelves, which means you can ditch that wonky corner-pole system that is just one wrong move away from crashing down on you (trust me, it's not fun when that happens). This easily sticks to your wall so there's no drilling required and reviewers rave about how much each one can hold.
This five-piece set comes with three caddies with hooks, one soap dish with hooks, one toothbrush holder, five adhesive backings, and a manual. And they can hold up to 40 lbs!
Promising reviews: "We installed these in our shower. Got rid of that tall corner plastic pole with little triangle shelves on it that nothing would fit in and it would keep getting moved or hit and was a pain. These go on tight and have not moved and we have a LOT of bottles of shampoos etc. in them. And my huge bottles of shampoo that would not fit on other shelves or racks fit on these wonderfully. Will buy more if needed." —