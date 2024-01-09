Kids Already Cost A Small Fortune, So Save Some Money With These 27 Affordable Parenting Products

1. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair so you can finally detangle your kid's hair without damaging their luscious curls. We know it can be a battle just to have your kid let you brush their hair, so this will help you make the experience less miserable for them (and let's be honest, for you, too).
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising reviews: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
"My wife finally found the best detangler for our 6-year-old child. She used to apply Originals by Africa's Best Kids Shea Butter Detangling Moisturizing Hair Lotion. It worked sometimes on our daughter’s 4c coily hair which gets tangled a lot. My wife used SoCozy for the first time today, and it did wonders. My wife soaked our daughter’s scalp, roots, and ends. She slowly rubbed the liquid in, sectioned our daughter’s hair with her fingers, and used a wide-tooth comb to slowly get rid of the tangles. My daughter didn’t cry for a change. I will always buy this product for my baby girl." —cajetan
Get it from Amazon for $8.26.
2. And a detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your little one's hair in the process (and most likely causing at least one scream or fit).
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising reviews: "Finally...a brush my kids will actually use! We have two girls, both of whom are under 10 and have long hair. The crying and screaming we've always gotten during hair-brushing time has been out of control. They both now spend ages brushing their hair, enjoying how soft it feels and how easy the brush goes through tangles. The little one actually asked me to brush her hair last night...just because she likes how it feels. I am beyond thrilled. If you have a kid that struggles to let you brush her hair or get out tangles, GET THIS BRUSH! You will not be sorry." —L. Clark
"I bought this because my kids have variations of 4b and SERIOUS 4c hair, with high density. I normally try to finger detangle because their scalps are so sensitive. I used this today with my 3-year-old, and although she was already protesting washing her hair, she quieted down and was able to actually watch Puss in Boots while I used this brush. A few passes with some thick conditioner and it literally did glide. I was happy, but thought that once I washed the conditioner out and sat her down, I would have to start from scratch. I’m pleased to say that her hair remained detangled throughout the rinse and once I sat her down. This made parting easier, moisturizing easier, and just everything easier. I was able to do her hair in about 45 minutes, which usually takes at least an hour and a half just because she won’t let me detangle it in the wash." —Danae Baptiste
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in eight colors and in two-packs).
3. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer with a BlenderBall wire whisk to mix up perfectly smooth pancakes — without dirtying a mixing bowl, a whisk, spoons, and tbh probably all of your countertops. Not to mention you can buy this once and cut the expensive frozen pancakes from your weekly grocery list.
Just add your ingredients to this little contraption, shake to mix, and pour perfect pancakes from the spout.
Promising review: "This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week (my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done. I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A pack of sink extenders so you can stop breaking your back trying to lift those not-so-little kids up to wash their hands every time they go to the bathroom. Add hand washing to the list of things you don't have to get screamed at to help with anymore ✅.
Promising review: "LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-olds love watching their hands now and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a step stool to our bedtime/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price. —TeaBea21
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.49.
5. A pack of silicone pouch lids that use a flow-control valve to prevent strong little hands from squeezing pouch snacks all over themselves. *And* these are reusable…when they've finished a pouch, you can just toss the lid in the dishwasher!
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED. I saw these on a TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did! My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —Amanda
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five color combos).
6. And a food and juice box holder to give your toddler the freedom of holding their own drink without leaving you an anxious mess waiting for them to squeeze it all over themselves and everything around them (and waste that precious $3 organic puree 🤦🏼♀️).
Check out a TikTok of the holder in action.
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10 months old and a little miss independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because Mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
Get one from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors and two-packs).
7. And! A JellyCap that fits on most regular bottles to transform them into something that kiddos can drink out of more easily (and that's less messy) with or without a straw. Basically you can turn the bottle of your choice into a makeshift sippy cup!
Check out a TikTok of the cap in action.
Promising reviews: "Hands down one of my best Amazon purchases for my girl! I love finding hidden gems like this to make parenting a little easier lol. We go camping a lot and these are lifesavers and save me so much time washing and re-washing sippy cups! Plus my daughter can now be trusted with her beloved Danimals yogurt! A win for mom and a win for my very satisfied and not-yogurt-covered 1.5-year-old! Great idea!!" —Ab223
"Wonderful for my autistic 4-year-old! I absolutely LOVE these Jelly Caps! I found them on TikTok and knew it would be perfect for my son! He’s four and I’m always forgetting to bring his cup. He’s autistic and struggles when drinking from a bottle. These fit great on his Happy Meal milk from McDonald’s as well as every bottled water I’ve tried! Only down side is it takes a smaller straw than you get at the store. But to fix then I always put the straw in from the 'bottom' before placing it on the bottle! 10/10 recommend! Just buy them!" —Nikki
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two color combinations).
8. A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar to help your kiddo learn the days of the week, months, and weather in a fun and interactive way. Once they get the hang of it, they will be eager to announce to you what day it is every morning.
Promising review: "My 3-year-old son loves updating this calendar each morning. It's a great daily activity and helps with planning what activities are on the schedule for that day. It also helps him learn the days of the week and what day of the month it is." —familyof3
Get it from Amazon for $15.74.
9. A bug bite suction tool that removes the irritants from the bug bite to help reduce itching and swelling. Plus it's so easy, even your kiddos can do it!
You may have seen this product featured on Shark Tank! It is reusable and safe to use on all ages, including children, toddlers, and babies. Be sure to use light pressure. If you do it too forcefully, you can leave a mark on your skin!
Promising review: "This product is amazing! We’ve had them for about a year now and it has saved us so many times. My 6-year-old son got stung twice by some angry wasps! I used this and within five minutes, the sting site was barely visible and not swollen anymore. We also use this all the time for mosquito bites. It is best to use this as soon as you notice you are bit. The sooner the better. But it works wonders." —Tiffany K Vasquez
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and multi-packs).
10. A sunscreen applicator designed with a roll-on sponge so you can quickly and easily apply sunscreen to even the squirmiest kids. Just fill the container with the sunscreen of your choice and start applying with the sponge for the mess-free solution (that doesn't end up with half the bottle dispensing into the air) you've been dreaming of.
Solar Buddies is a small biz based in the UK, founded by two moms, who set out to develop a product that would make applying sunscreen on kiddos easier.
Promising review: "I hesitated, but I originally saw this item on TikTok and knew it would make life SO MUCH easier when it comes to putting sunscreen on myself and my kids, and I have to say, I am NOT disappointed!! The sunscreen goes on so smoothly and evenly, and I feel like I will be saving so much sunscreen now that I'm not just squirting a huge glob in my hands and spending so much time trying to rub in a ridiculous amount into mine and my children's skin. My only regret with buying these is that I wish I would have bought a couple more so that I could have different ones for each of the sunscreens we use! But I will be recommending these to everyone!" —Carmen
Get one from Amazon for $13.58+ (available in six colors and two-packs).
11. The Pink Stuff, a ~magical~ all-purpose, slightly abrasive cleaning paste, so you can effortlessly clean off your child's latest artwork that somehow made its way onto the walls instead of their paper. Which means you won't have to spend time or money replacing furniture or repainting the surfaces your kiddo left their mark on.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
12. And a cult-favorite stain remover, because we all know kids are ~messy~ and bound to get at least one spot on their clothes daily. This is great for working to remove even the most stubborn stains (we're talking grass, oil, blood).
Promising review: "I have no idea what or why, but this stuff is magic — just like Grandmas are magic. My son's diet consists of chicken with mustard and strawberries — both of which cause lots and lots of stains! Well, enter this magic — it really works well, even if we can't get the spray on it right away, it works great! I also like that it doesn't have a strong smell one way or another, it smells clean, but not overwhelmingly so. I would highly recommend." —rochelle29
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two sizes and various multipacks).
13. A clever faucet splash catcher so you can finally and *permanently* cut mopping up the puddles from your kids playing in the sink off your daily to-do list.
Hustle Sew Shop is a small biz based in Saint Helens, Oregon that specializes in quality handmade goods with personalized options.
Promising review: "This product is awesome! I have four kids who take care of the dishes after dinner each night and to say they are messy would be an understatement! This little water catcher has solved the puddle that used to surround my faucet at the end of each night. Thank you!!" —cadencewilliams2
Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in six colors and four sizes).
14. A sleek touchless forehead thermometer designed to help you get an accurate temperature reading in seconds even if you have a baby who refuses to sit still long enough for you to take their temperature with traditional thermometers.
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).
15. And a game-changing FridaBaby medicine dispenser syringe to put an end to the struggle of trying to force medicine into your baby. It'll save you time and suffering since you won't have to try (and fail) many times, prolonging your poor kiddo's misery.
Promising review: "This thing is worth its weight in gold! A must have in my opinion because it makes life so much easier. We use it with gripe water or Tylenol. We bought it because she would cough and sputter because she wouldn't swallow well when given it in the cheek even in tiny amounts. It makes it a much faster process because all she has to do it suck like using a normal bottle or paci and she has never turned away because of taste either. It also happens to soothe like a regular paci afterward. Great buy." —Sullivan
Get it from Amazon for $11.59.
16. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so you can have the convenience of Uncrustables without having to break the bank when your kid decides that is the only food they're going to eat for the foreseeable future.
The set comes with everything you need to make sealed sandwiches in two sizes.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this! Wish I’d had it long ago. I make 'Uncrustables' every day and the kids don’t know they don’t come from the store! Definitely would buy again." —dorothy924
Get a set from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in six set styles).
17. An Itzy Ritzy adjustable stroller organizer to be the extra set of hands you so desperately wish you had. Now you don't have to juggle your coffee, water bottle, phone, keys, baby bottle, and more, all while trying to keep your little one entertained long enough to make it home from your afternoon stroll.
Itzy Ritzy is a small biz owned by parents of three kiddos that specializes in creating safe, stylish parenting gear.
Promising review: "Love love love!! Use this every single day!! It has been so helpful, not to mention how gorgeous it is! We get so many compliments on it and matches her diaper bag! Would definitely recommend this to any parents!!" —shae Cox
Get it from Amazon for $18.79+ (available in eight styles).