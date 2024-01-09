Kids Already Cost A Small Fortune, So Save Some Money With These 27 Affordable Parenting Products

Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.

Promising reviews: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland

"My wife finally found the best detangler for our 6-year-old child. She used to apply Originals by Africa's Best Kids Shea Butter Detangling Moisturizing Hair Lotion. It worked sometimes on our daughter’s 4c coily hair which gets tangled a lot. My wife used SoCozy for the first time today, and it did wonders. My wife soaked our daughter’s scalp, roots, and ends. She slowly rubbed the liquid in, sectioned our daughter’s hair with her fingers, and used a wide-tooth comb to slowly get rid of the tangles. My daughter didn’t cry for a change. I will always buy this product for my baby girl." —cajetan

Get it from Amazon for $8.26.