32 Affordable Items That’ll Upgrade Your Home And Make Guests Think You Spent Wayyy More Than You Did

1. A Katzco Furniture Repair Kit so you can hide any wear and tear without having to fully replace the items. This kit comes with six wood markers and six wax sticks to match any shade of wood.
Promising review: "I bought a solid wood 'build it yourself' china cabinet. The pieces had the holes drilled in the wrong place, so after assembling it correctly, I used the crayons in this kit to fill in all the little screw holes that were left. And then I used the stain marker in the same color to fix all the little scratches. It took five minutes and it you don’t notice the imperfections unless you know where to look. I’m satisfied with that! I’ll use this later on the scratches in my hardwood floor, I’m sure. A very useful kit to have around!" —Leslie P.
Get the set from Amazon for $7.99.
2. Some peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash to give any room a ~trendy~ backdrop that doesn't require actually figuring out how to remove the old tiles and install new ones. Since this is a temporary solution, you don't have to feel guilty about wanting to switch it up down the road, either.
Promising review: "For anyone questioning whether they can successfully install this...I am here to tell you, YOU CAN DO IT. I didn't measure a single thing. It has the perfect amount of stickiness and it's very forgiving. Very happy. Awesome product. My husband was shocked with how amazing this product it looks!" —Haley Mastri
Get a 10-pack of 12x12 panels from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in six styles).
3. A chandelier so you can swap out your boring old lights with a unique one. This small change can really make a huge difference in the aesthetics of your home, without having to put forth a ton of effort (or money).
Promising review: "OMG I LOVE THIS CHANDELIER! I just keep staring at it and loving it even more! We put it in our entryway! Installation wasn't bad at all. My only complaint would be peeling those little clear stickers off each rod that said 'max 60 v' but I am not complaining. This light rocks! Oh yeah it's super bright too which we love!" —Carolyn
Get it from Amazon for $87.99+ (available in five light quantities and two finishes).
4. A grout pen to freshen up your stained or discolored grout because sometimes no matter how much you scrub it never seems to go back to its original state. Plus this pen is mold-resistant and covers up to 150 feet of grout area, so you can feel confident in your ability to complete this DIY project.
Promising review: "I have 12-inch white tile in my whole house that is 20 years old. Even though I have kept it looking nice, the grout still was getting dark. I cleaned the grout and let it dry good 'til the next day then used the grout pen. It looks like it is brand-new. One thing that I found out was that if the tip of the pen starts to look worn you can just pull it out and turn it over — it is the same tip on both ends. It will take some time to do the whole house but it looks so great that I will just do a section at a time 'til I finish. One other thing that I did was run my finger down the grout line after I apply the grout pen then wipe down the tile line with a paper towel so no other cleanup was necessary." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with a narrow or wide tip).
5. A set of Alexa and Google Home voice-controlled LED lights you can easily apply with the built-in adhesive and let there be light! And by that I mean 16 million color options worth of light. Yes, ~million.~
Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07
Get it from Amazon for $25+ (available in four lengths).
6. A set of soap dispensers to decant your shower products into to give your bathroom an upgrade ~spa~ vibe.
Promising review: "I purchased these to use as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash dispensers. I wanted our shower to look like a spa! They are great quality and many people I know have copied our idea, so they are a hit! Very high quality, the plunger part is always the most important part. These are metal and not plastic, something which seems to be hard to find when looking for dispensers." —Rebecca Morea
Get set of two from Amazon for $16.99.
7. A peel-and-stick vintage-inspired floral wallpaper that truly anyone can hang to give an instant transformation to any room. Bonus, since it is peel-and-stick, you don't have to worry about your fear of commitment holding you back. No worries if you get sick of it in a couple of years, just peel it off and find a new pattern that suits your new style.
Koko Art is a Miami-based small biz specializing in murals, decals, and wallpaper.
Promising review: "Amazing quality! It was a two-person job for me, but well worth it! Completely changed the vibe of my apartment!" —Holly Mayo
Get it from Koko Art on Etsy for $52.80+ (available in two sizes and four materials).
8. A tub of chalked paint so you can *feel* like you got a completely new piece just by adding a new coat of paint. The one-coat coverage and easy application will let you transform pretty much any item in your house into a unique, vintage-looking article.
Promising review: "I currently rent, and couldn't stand looking at these cabinets that have been painted 20 different times. So I decided to spice them up. And this product is downright awesome. I bought the aged color, to give it an antique look. I wasn't sure the stain would stick just because it a gloss finish and how many times they were painted before, but no problem!! The color is amazing and looks like I have new cabinets!" —Jennifer Carr
Get it from Amazon for $23.93+ (available in 15 colors and multi-packs).
9. Easy-to-install interlocking Teak tiles that'll instantly elevate your space to something worthy of being at a fancy resort.
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt-proof, etc... In total, I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few leftover to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
Get 10 square feet of tiles from Amazon for $75.28 (also available in end and corner pieces).
10. A set of "floating" kitchen knives because the hodgepodge of steak knives you've acquired over the years isn't exactly ~cutting~ it as an "adult's knife set." Now you can get yourself a cohesive set that will put your drawer full of random knives out of business.
This set includes 14 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a premium quality two-stage knife sharpener, a knife cleaner, a knife guard, and a modern knife stand.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.
Get the 20-piece set from Amazon for $39.98.
11. A cable cord-concealing box that will finally hide all those hideous cords you have plugged in. IDK about you, but I personally designed my home to never see a loose cord hanging around again…something about them all tangled up or dangling from a mounted TV just sends shivers down my spine.
Promising review: "I bought it because I saw a woman on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized! I would recommend this for anyone!" —Chidi
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
12. A set of fridge organizers so you can know exactly where you put everything instead of having to rummage around pulling out all your food just to find that one pesky lemon that rolled allll the way to the back corner.
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Timothy C.
Get a set of two bins from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four sizes and five pack quantities).
13. A DIY paint kit that'll change up your countertops and make them *look* like granite instead of spending a small fortune and far too much time replacing them.
Promising review: "Did it during Covid lockdown and it still looks really good three years later! Holding up very well. The only spot I had to re-do was where we spilled boiling water on it… it was really easy to clean up the ~2" spot and splotch new paint on. Very happy with the purchase." —John Crane
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (available in five colors).
14. An Erase-A-Hole putty to quickly and easily patch up those holes when you decide again that the picture doesn't actually look good in that spot. BONUS: you don't even need any tools to use (yes, that means no spackling paste that is somehow impossible to get perfectly smooth).
Promising review: "Recommended off TikTok and I love. I didn’t realize how many holes were in the walls until I got this product! Easy to use and good filling. Much better than a tub of spackle for small fixes." —Leigh Helsel
Get it from Amazon for $11.89+ (also available as a two-pack).