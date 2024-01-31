Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    After 11 Years, K-Pop Girl Group SISTAR19 Has Reunited. Here’s What They Had To Say About Their New Single

    "I have missed you all so much, and I am always so thankful that you have been waiting for us like this."

    Jessica Bui
    by Jessica Bui

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've been in the K-pop scene for a while, then you know SISTAR. Formed in 2010, the girl group consisted of four members: Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou, and Dasom. Dubbed the "queens of summer" by fans, SISTAR won numerous awards, including Song of the Year, Best Female Group, and Best Dance Performance. The group even became one of five Korean artists to have nine or more number-one singles on the Circle Digital Chart, which ranks the 200 most popular singles in South Korea. Throughout its seven-year career, SISTAR made a huge impact on the K-pop industry and solidified itself as one of the greats.

    While SISTAR was best known for its quartet act, it debuted a sub-unit, SISTAR19, consisting only of members Hyolyn and Bora, in 2011. As SISTAR19, the duo landed on the Billboard Korea K-Pop Hot 100 Charts with their hit song "Ma Boy."

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    In 2017, SISTAR disbanded, and all four members went on to pursue solo activities. However, their fans, called STAR1, never stopped asking for a reunion.

    @_hyolyn_

    겸댕이들 싸랑ㅇㅐ🤍💚💙💛💕 #🧊 #노땡스 #nothanks #nothankschallenge

    ♬ NO THANKS - Hyolyn

    And now, STAR1 has gotten their wish! After an 11-year hiatus, SISTAR19 has returned with their latest release. And ever since it came out, we've had their single album No More (Ma Boy) playing on repeat.

    View this video on YouTube
    KLAP Entertainment

    BuzzFeed sat down with SISTAR19 to chat about No More (Ma Boy), how it feels to reunite after 11 years, and more.

    1. SISTAR19! It’s been a long time — we’ve missed you. How are you doing?

    bora and hyolyn from sistar19 posing
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Bora: I’m doing great and so excited to get back on stage! It’s been a while
    for me personally.

    Hyolyn: I feel the same way, and I can’t wait to perform with Bora again!

    2. This is the first time in 11 years that you are meeting your fans again as SISTAR19. How does it feel to be reunited with them?

    3. Describe your new single album No More (Ma Boy).

    View this video on YouTube
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Bora: No More (Ma Boy) is an album that we've released after a long time,
    and I can say that it embodies how SISTAR19 has matured over the years.

    Hyolyn: I tried to be conscious when working on this album so that
    SISTAR19's color can show in our music and concept. Our title track, "No
    More (Ma Boy)" is a sequel to "Ma Boy," and it's an attractive track with a
    great hook that catches your ears. On the other hand, "Saucy" is a track that
    can show emotions similar to "No More (Ma Boy)," and we wanted to show
    different colors and differentiate the two tracks.

    4. The title track of your new release, “No More (Ma Boy),” pays homage to your unit’s debut track, “Ma Boy.” What is different about this new track?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Bora: When our debut song was released back then, it was an expression
    of love that we were able to fully convey at that time at that age. A lot of
    time has passed since, and now, with the release of "No More (Ma Boy)," it
    reflects the experiences we've gathered over the years. So, in other
    words, if we never had "Ma Boy," we would not have "No More (Ma Boy)."

    Hyolyn: The title track expresses the sorrow of a breakup in a more
    dignified and calm manner.

    5. How have you grown since the release of “Ma Boy”?

    View this video on YouTube
    KBS

    Bora: So many things have changed before and after the debut, so it
    will be difficult to pick one thing to talk about. As environments change
    and every human being changes, we also have gone through periods
    of change. I would like to say thank you so much to our fans for
    continuously sending us love throughout these changes.

    Hyolyn: Our solo activities helped us grow and learn a lot. I’ve had some
    solo concerts where I got to meet overseas fans, and those moments
    always helped me grow. Those types of shows are the ones that make me
    play even more freely on stage.

    6. This new track’s theme is all about confidence — which SISTAR is known for having. What advice would you give to fans who are struggling with finding their confidence?

    bora and hyolyn from sistar19 posing
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Hyolyn: Rather than giving advice, I would like to share with you the
    effort and hard work we have put in so far. The most important thing is getting
    to know who you are. You should love yourself more than anything.

    Bora: If you keep finding out what you like, confidence and dignity will
    also come along.

    7. On that note, SISTAR has consistently received praise for great performance, which requires a great deal of confidence. Have you ever struggled with feeling confident? How did you overcome it?

    bora and hyolyn from sistar19 posing
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Bora: When SISTAR 19 was teamed up, I was convinced it would be an
    opportunity to regain my confidence.

    Hyolyn: There was a time when I lost confidence. It wasn't easy then, but
    I tried to make it through that period to embrace and endure my woes. I never gave up on making things better in every way.

    8. If there’s one thing I’m certain of, it’s that your fans have greatly missed you. How does it feel seeing the huge support from your fans after such a long time?

    9. This comeback has been dubbed the “return of the legendary unit.” What are your thoughts on receiving this title, knowing you’ve been labeled “legendary” in the industry?

    bora and hyolyn from sistar19 posing
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Bora: I’m thankful for that title. It will always feel very embarrassing to
    hear that we’re legends, haha! I think music takes the biggest portion of
    that title.

    Hyolyn: I think because the fans loved the music so much, they were able
    to love us in return. There are numerous different girl group units, but
    there is a special type of chemistry that Bora and I can bring to the table.

    10. Hyolyn, you’ve been working hard on your solo career for the past few years. How does it feel to reunite with your bandmate again?

    hyolyn from sistar19 posing
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Hyolyn: It feels surreal! I’m happiest when I’m on stage, and it is the closest to
    who I really am. To now share that time with Bora again, I’m really
    thankful for that.

    11. Bora, you’ve been working as an actress during the sub-unit’s hiatus. Is there anything you missed about being an idol?

    bora from sistar19 posing
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Bora: Personally, I always have and always will miss the stage when I’m
    not on it. I’ve always told Hyolyn how I wanted to return to the stage and
    perform, and now here we are!

    12. It must be exciting being able to work together after a long break. Was the transition of working together seamless, like no time had passed, or were there any challenges you faced while preparing for this return?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Hyolyn: I think branching out to do more of our individual work has
    brought us closer together this time around. Because of that, we were able
    to become more genuine with the conversations we had together. But at
    the same time, we never stopped talking or hanging out, so it also feels like
    no time has passed. Of course, there will always be obstacles, but we’re
    overcoming them together day by day.

    Bora: We haven’t had any obstacles in communicating with each other
    individually, but because we are working with different agencies, it’s
    between them to make it work for this comeback. We’re looking forward to
    having a lot of fun working together again — especially working with Hyolyn. I’m very excited!

    13. The other track on this single album is called “Saucy.” Can you chat more about “Saucy” and the meaning behind this song?

    View this video on YouTube
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Hyolyn: We intended for "Saucy" to showcase a different side of us as
    performers. We’re a little bit more independent now, and we also wanted
    to show the chemistry the two of us have together.

    Bora: Both tracks have different charms, showing a more mature side of
    us, and "Saucy" shows that mature side in a more witty and lovely way.

    14. With SISTAR’s 15th anniversary happening next year, fans are begging for a full group comeback. Do you think there will be a full SISTAR comeback one day?

    15. Are there any upcoming projects you can tell us about?

    bora and hyolyn from sistar19 posing
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Hyolyn: We don’t have any concrete plans at the moment, but we do
    know it’s desired for us to create more opportunities for us to engage with
    our fans!

    Bora: For 2024, we don’t have any specific plans yet, but we’re just
    doing our best to make this project the best we can. We also want to
    have fun together along the way. But if we are given the opportunity, we
    want to meet all of our fans globally outside of Korea.

    16. Share a message with STAR1 and our readers!

    bora and hyolyn from sistar19 posing
    KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

    Bora: I have missed you all and am always so thankful you have been waiting for us like this. I hope our songs can help the start of the new year to be filled with joy and happiness.

    Hyolyn: Thank you so much for waiting so long for the SISTAR19 project. I hope you like this gift that we have prepared, and I hope it brings you all joy.

    Thanks for hanging out with us, SISTAR19! If you can't get enough of them, be sure to listen to their latest song, "No More (Ma Boy)," and follow them on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).