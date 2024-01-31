After 11 Years, K-Pop Girl Group SISTAR19 Has Reunited. Here’s What They Had To Say About Their New Single

KLAP ENTERTAINMENT

Bora: No More (Ma Boy) is an album that we've released after a long time,

and I can say that it embodies how SISTAR19 has matured over the years.

Hyolyn: I tried to be conscious when working on this album so that

SISTAR19's color can show in our music and concept. Our title track, "No

More (Ma Boy)" is a sequel to "Ma Boy," and it's an attractive track with a

great hook that catches your ears. On the other hand, "Saucy" is a track that

can show emotions similar to "No More (Ma Boy)," and we wanted to show

different colors and differentiate the two tracks.

