After 11 Years, K-Pop Girl Group SISTAR19 Has Reunited. Here’s What They Had To Say About Their New Single

Hyolyn: I think branching out to do more of our individual work has
brought us closer together this time around. Because of that, we were able
to become more genuine with the conversations we had together. But at
the same time, we never stopped talking or hanging out, so it also feels like
no time has passed. Of course, there will always be obstacles, but we’re
overcoming them together day by day.
Bora: We haven’t had any obstacles in communicating with each other
individually, but because we are working with different agencies, it’s
between them to make it work for this comeback. We’re looking forward to
having a lot of fun working together again — especially working with Hyolyn. I’m very excited!