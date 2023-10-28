Hi, I'm Jessica, and I love soup dumplings. Unfortunately, there are no great soup dumpling spots near me.
If I want to get them hot and fresh, I have to go all the way to Chinatown, and as a homebody, that's a trip I don't always feel like taking. So when I came across MiLa, a brand that delivers frozen soup dumplings straight to your door, I knew I had to try it out.
After doing some digging on the brand, I learned that MiLa was founded by second-gen Chinese Americans looking to connect with their family history and identity. As such, the online brand offers everything from meat-filled soup dumplings and Chinese noodles to crafted dipping sauces and ice cream. (In fact, Simu Liu loved the brand so much that he joined the team as its chief content officer.)
So I decided to try the pork soup dumplings and cook them using MiLa's bamboo steamer basket. Once I got everything in the mail (along with three dipping sauces, which I'll get to later), I quickly set up the basket, lined up my serving of soup dumplings, and let the steam do its job.
I'll be honest, I was skeptical that these would really hit the spot when I read that they'd be ready in just 11 minutes. It reminded me of Trader Joe's frozen soup dumplings — they're not bad for something super accessible but also aren't the same as those fresh from a restaurant.
However, I trusted the process and went to check on the dumplings after the instructed 12 minutes. And to my surprise, they were actually done! By this point, I will admit, they smelled amazing. My mouth watered while my stomach growled.
Just one bite confirmed that these soup dumplings are absolutely, in fact, delicious. I'd say they're almost as good as those from a restaurant and definitely a step up from my usual frozen-dumpling experience.
Plus, as a self-proclaimed "sauce girl," I made sure to try my dumplings with all three of MiLa's dipping sauces (chili crisp, ginger and scallion umami, and classic vinegar).
While they were all really good, the ginger and scallion umami sauce was definitely my favorite. I was basically drinking it along with the dumplings.
Now, after cooking and trying the MiLa soup dumplings, I'd say there are three clear pros: 1) The soup dumplings are quick and easy to prepare. 2) They're super tasty and actually hit the spot, just like restaurant-quality dumplings do. 3) The sauces are all incredibly delicious.
As far as the cons go, I'd say it comes down to upfront costs. MiLa's soup dumplings can be a little pricey as each bag (which contains about 50 dumplings) goes for $39.99. According to the recommended serving size, though, that breaks down to roughly $6.50 per meal. Similarly, the bamboo steamer basket (which is reusable) costs $29.99, while the three sauces go for a total of $24.99.
Additionally, MiLa is only available online. While this makes them accessible beyond Seattle — where MiLa is based — it can be difficult to acquire for anyone unfamiliar or uncomfortable with ordering frozen food online.