    I Ordered A Soup Dumpling Kit From This Online Chinese Brand, And They Actually Taste Like Restaurant Quality

    Honestly, I was skeptical when I read they'd be ready in just 11 minutes, but I trusted the process.

    Jessica Bui
    by Jessica Bui

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hi, I'm Jessica, and I love soup dumplings. Unfortunately, there are no great soup dumpling spots near me.

    girl about to bite into a soup dumpling
    Jessica Bui

    Honestly, soup dumplings are one of my top four comfort food (the other three being banh mi, pho, and sushi). If I am ever in need of a little pick me up, I'll go ahead and grab one of those items for a nice meal.

    If I want to get them hot and fresh, I have to go all the way to Chinatown, and as a homebody, that's a trip I don't always feel like taking. So when I came across MiLa, a brand that delivers frozen soup dumplings straight to your door, I knew I had to try it out.

    close up of soup dumpling with chili oil on it
    MiLa

    Usually, I'll give up and order from the local Viet or Japanese spot in lieu of getting dumplings, which is really quite sad since I love them so much.

    After doing some digging on the brand, I learned that MiLa was founded by second-gen Chinese Americans looking to connect with their family history and identity. As such, the online brand offers everything from meat-filled soup dumplings and Chinese noodles to crafted dipping sauces and ice cream. (In fact, Simu Liu loved the brand so much that he joined the team as its chief content officer.)

    owners of company mila posing with dumplings
    MiLa

    You can see founders Jen and Caleb (who are actually married!) pictured above. Through MiLa, they aim to create "new, multidimensional representations of what it means to be our own brand of Asian American and create a cuisine that deserves a place in the American food ecosystem."

    So I decided to try the pork soup dumplings and cook them using MiLa's bamboo steamer basket. Once I got everything in the mail (along with three dipping sauces, which I'll get to later), I quickly set up the basket, lined up my serving of soup dumplings, and let the steam do its job.

    soup dumplings in a bamboo steam basket
    Jessica Bui

    The steamer basket is available from MiLa's site for $29.99.

    I'll be honest, I was skeptical that these would really hit the spot when I read that they'd be ready in just 11 minutes. It reminded me of Trader Joe's frozen soup dumplings — they're not bad for something super accessible but also aren't the same as those fresh from a restaurant.

    bamboo steamer and pan on top of stove
    Jessica Bui

    However, I trusted the process and went to check on the dumplings after the instructed 12 minutes. And to my surprise, they were actually done! By this point, I will admit, they smelled amazing. My mouth watered while my stomach growled.

    cooked soup dumplings in bamboo steamer
    Jessica Bui

    Just one bite confirmed that these soup dumplings are absolutely, in fact, delicious. I'd say they're almost as good as those from a restaurant and definitely a step up from my usual frozen-dumpling experience.

    girl eating soup dumpling using chopsticks and spoon
    Jessica Bui

    Plus, as a self-proclaimed "sauce girl," I made sure to try my dumplings with all three of MiLa's dipping sauces (chili crisp, ginger and scallion umami, and classic vinegar).

    girl holding up three different sauces from mila
    Jessica Bui

    While they were all really good, the ginger and scallion umami sauce was definitely my favorite. I was basically drinking it along with the dumplings.

    close up of scallion and ginger sauce
    Jessica Bui

    Now, after cooking and trying the MiLa soup dumplings, I'd say there are three clear pros: 1) The soup dumplings are quick and easy to prepare. 2) They're super tasty and actually hit the spot, just like restaurant-quality dumplings do. 3) The sauces are all incredibly delicious.

    girl about to eat soup dumpling
    Jessica Bui

    As far as the cons go, I'd say it comes down to upfront costs. MiLa's soup dumplings can be a little pricey as each bag (which contains about 50 dumplings) goes for $39.99. According to the recommended serving size, though, that breaks down to roughly $6.50 per meal. Similarly, the bamboo steamer basket (which is reusable) costs $29.99, while the three sauces go for a total of $24.99.

    Additionally, MiLa is only available online. While this makes them accessible beyond Seattle — where MiLa is based — it can be difficult to acquire for anyone unfamiliar or uncomfortable with ordering frozen food online.

    In comparison to the well-known and coveted Trader Joe's dumplings, it's hard to choose which one comes on top. MiLa dumplings are superior in terms of overall taste and texture of their dough, while the Trader Joe's ones will get the job done to curb your craving.

    Trader Joe's / Via traderjoes.com, MiLa

    Also while comparing prices, Trader Joe's definitely comes out on top. A pack of 6 dumplings will only set you back $3.49 AND you can easily go to a Trader Joe's to pick it up — a connivence that MiLa does not have.

    trader joe&#x27;s pork and ginger soup dumpling packaging
    Trader Joe's / Via traderjoes.com

    If you were to calculate the cost of 50 of the TJ's dumplings, it would come out to about $29, a $10 savings compared to MiLa. And considering the continuous rising costs of food,  those $10 matter.

    Overall, MiLa's soup dumplings are delicious. If you love soup dumplings like me and are looking for a step up from the Trader Joe's ones, then they're a must-have to keep in your freezer for those days when you're craving a simple, quick fix. I can honestly say that I've ordered them numerous times since first trying them and have a hard time not eating the entire bag in one go. Despite my best efforts, they never stay in my freezer longer than a week — so you could say I'm obsessed.

    MiLa

    And if you'd rather stick to your Trader Joe's soup dumplings, I would definitely recommend getting the sauces that MiLa offers — they are incredibly tasty.

    You can try MiLa's soup dumplings yourself and check out other products from their lineup at Eat MiLa. And watch Simu Liu trying to make soup dumplings himself here:

    View this video on YouTube
    MiLa