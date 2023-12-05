If You're In Your 30s Or Older, Tell Us What You Can Sympathise With Now That Younger You Wouldn't Have Thought About

Whether it's a severe hangover or pesky back pains, there's some things lots of us just seem to get sympathy for as we get older.
Some of us might think it's more acceptable to ring in sick for a mild cold in our 30s, whilst people with kids probably feel a whole lot more empathy for parents dealing with a rather public tantrum.
I know I personally was immune from feeling the pain of high heels in my university days, but now I can practically sense the pressure on the ball of someone's foot from stillettos.
Maybe you never cancelled a plan when you were in your 20s, but now 'no' is your favourite word when someone asks you to go out after 7pm.
Or perhaps you can empathise when someone says they're tired despite having a full night's sleep?
Tell us the things that YOU can sympathise with now you're older and WHY in the comments below and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!
Additional thumbnail credits: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, NBC, Paramount Pictures