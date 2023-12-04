Skip To Content
    These Interesting, Wild, And Downright Fascinating Pregnancy Facts Blew My Mind

    Okay but we need to know where a baby's wee goes during pregnancy though...

    Jessica Brunt
    by Jessica Brunt

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The human body is nothing short of miraculous, and during pregnancy it manages to do some wild and downright clever things to accommodate the little human growing inside.

    NBC

    We decided to do some digging to bring you some of the most mind-blowing pregnancy facts the internet has to offer, and let's just say some of these left us shook...

    1. Blood volume increases by 40-50% during pregnancy. Who knew?!

    Andreypopov / Getty Images

    Apparently it's to give the extra oxygen needed during those nine months!

    2. Babies can poo during labour, which will make the amniotic fluid contain meconium (which is a dark sticky substance that is essentially a little one's first poop).

    Skaman306 / Getty Images

    At this point, a little one will need additional monitoring for signs of stress.

    3. The vagina may turn blue during pregnancy.

    Viktoriya Dikareva / Getty Images

    Yes, you did read that right. It's all to do with the increase in blood flow during the early stages of pregnancy.

    4. Some pregnant women also feel like they're being stabbed in the vagina.

    Emilija Manevska / Getty Images

    It's known as 'lightening crotch' and is totally normal. It's caused by cervical changes or your little one pressing on certain nerves.

    5. You could end up with green poo during pregnancy.

    South_agency / Getty Images

    Apparently this is usually caused by a pregnant women increasing their uptake of leafy greens.

    6. A baby grows fastest during the first trimester of pregnancy.

    Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

    By week six a heartbeat can usually be heard, and by 12 weeks bones, muscles, and organs have been formed. Clever, huh?

    7. Speaking of the first trimester, the rapidly dividing cells that are becoming a baby are called a blastocyst.

    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    The outer cells form a connection with the mother's blood supply, while the inner bundle splits into layers to form the baby's body.

    8. Did you know that babies wee in the womb?

    Emmanuel Faure / Getty Images

    Luckily the placenta deals with most of it but there's definitely some floating about in the amniotic fluid.

    9. The reason for those famous pregnancy cravings is debated, but theories include heightened hormones and that having someone else get the craved food shows reassurance to the person who is pregnant.

    Mihailomilovanovic / Getty Images

    Pickles anyone?!

    10. You might've wondered what happens to your organs during pregnancy. Well, they shift to make room for the baby.

    Hill Street Studios / Getty Images

    Those poor organs get squeezed towards the end of pregnancy, as this clever GIF shows.

    11. Most people know that the breasts change during pregnancy, but did you know your nipples can darken significantly in colour?!

    Freshsplash / Getty Images

    12. Some women become hairier during pregnancy.

    Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty Images

    Yep, you've guessed it, it's down to those pesky hormones again.

    13. Others develop something called Linea Nigra.

    Sanyasm / Getty Images

    It's a line down your tummy that's caused by pigmentation.

    14. Some people fart more when they're pregnant.

    Rapideye / Getty Images

    It's due to a slowing down of the GI tract caused by hormones apparently.

    15. Piles are common during pregnancy.

    Maryna Terletska / Getty Images

    For the uninitiated, they're lumps that can form in and around your anus...lovely. It's another thing that can be blamed on hormones in many cases as they make veins relax. 

    16. Twins can be born years apart. This happens if the parents have IVF and use the same batch of embryos from the same treatment cycle at different times.

    Edwin Tan / Getty Images

    Who knew?!

    17. One theory for why a pregnant woman's sense of smell is heightened is because it's the body's way of protecting your baby from external threats. It's also thought it could be hormonal.

    Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

    Clever, eh?

    What's a pregnancy fact you were shocked to find out? Share it in the comments below!