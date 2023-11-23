Here's 25 Funny, Relatable, And Downright Cute "I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here" Tweets
"Let us not forget the most iconic skydive moment in this show's history."
Whether you're loving Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes' bromance like us, or you're waiting for the hangry bickering to begin, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is back on our screens, and we couldn't be happier.
When your mum tells you it’s pizza for dinner but pulls one out of the freezer. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4EhkVFBsFN— JJ (@JackJono__) November 21, 2023
Nella: ‘I’m a bad bitch’— Angie🍬 (@OnlyAngie_) November 20, 2023
Nigel: ‘Well, there we are’
😂😂😂😂#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/s1ntXB9EbB
Sam not understanding that he is also indeed a celeb 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/XplE8Uvs5O— Pasha jacques (@pashajacques) November 19, 2023
will never be the same without him💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/frSKODfql6— anna 🏴 (@emp1reants) November 19, 2023
let us not forget the most iconic skydive moment in this shows history #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/sL5B1hT0r9— jack (@jesuisjcc) November 19, 2023
“I’m best known for being an actor and singer” #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ltD8RxIWYn— Josh-John (@ItsJoshJohn_) November 19, 2023
The rest of JLS seeing Marvin suffer in trials #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/AV5CS28qH6— ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) November 19, 2023
8 hours later and he’s still learning everybody in love 😂😂😂 #Imaceleb pic.twitter.com/cQ8YpCdoOF— Marvin Humes (@MarvinHumes) November 20, 2023
Is it just me or is this the wildest start to I’m a celeb we’ve had in a while LMFAO #ImACeleb CUZ WHAT IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/39CCjllo9Z— Kelly | seen blackpink and twice LIVE (@EchoKeesha) November 21, 2023
The lobster seeing the camp mates discuss if it will be tea or not #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/myoDKfaSFP— KieranRogers (@KieRogers96) November 20, 2023
me getting ready to defend the random i’m a celeb person i’ve decided is my favourite #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/wORUnZqaCO— caoimhe (@P3RFECTSOUNDS) November 19, 2023
Will never get over this iconic #ImACeleb moment 🤣 pic.twitter.com/358kIGWeYZ— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) November 20, 2023
‘What’s the thrusting song!?!’ Sam can’t hide his thirst over JLS im dying he’s so real 🤣😭💀 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/ySU58BGqjm— Reality Tv Updates (@realitytv123) November 20, 2023
Me on the phone to Britney Spears checking if Jamie-Lynn is lying about talking to her before she went onto I’m a Celeb: #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/sgNaq8l7Jz— Shakina 🎀 (@Queenie_2312) November 20, 2023
Sam is so me bc I’d compare my cats to someone’s child too #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HCxVFKvdGb— mmmmms (@Margjacquieline) November 21, 2023
Fred seeing how hot the bath is so he can put the lobster in it later#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/fuIUL4TYQX— Sardaran Carol Ahmed (@SardaranCarol) November 20, 2023
Sam has joined JLS, invited himself to dinner with Jamie Lynn & now preparing Freds stag 😭 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FDuHsHKHgv— Elisha Timlin (@elishatimlin) November 21, 2023
Marvin singing Jamie-Lynn— ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) November 20, 2023
Mario’s “Let trying to enjoy
Me Love You” her bath#imaceleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/ytzalUJQFJ
Sam at the JLS reunion tour #imaceleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/fsgsLDWCg9— ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) November 20, 2023
I’m a Celebrity producers coming up with ideas for tasks every year and deciding in episode 1 they’ll all be dangled off a really high building #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/XP3M4SyNKk— Steve (@stipkins) November 19, 2023
I’ve waited all year to tweet this clip of Joey Essex seeing a dragon on the bridge #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WhVraI90E0— Lewis Aitken 🏴 (@lewisa95) November 19, 2023
Nella is speaking to Nigel like he’s any random from down the road it’s killing me 😭 #ImACeleb— rhi🇯🇲🇩🇲 (@rhiannaajade) November 20, 2023
Jamie finding out they had to do a trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/PYz8xvTa8D— char⁷⑰🏃♂️🍇 ATSD ! (@chxrbts) November 21, 2023
Sam asking Marvin to teach him a dance at every single opportunity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/pDXH03VMEU— chlo x (@chlovictoria_x) November 20, 2023
Not Nella calling Nigel “big nige” #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/9yPhPnanAC— ♡Melissa🍒👸🏼 (@melissa21xxx) November 20, 2023
