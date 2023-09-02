These 15 Serial Cheaters Are Sharing Why They Don't (Or Can't) Stop

3. "My dad was a serial cheater. He slept with squillions of women, pretty much, and has at least two other children with other women (that we know of). And yet my mom never left him; they’re still together now. He only stopped fairly recently because he got prostate cancer and can now no longer use his 'member.' (And don’t think I haven’t seen the hilarious irony here — he’s totally fine now, healthwise)."

"He had a pretty wild upbringing. He grew up in the Soviet Union (as a Ukrainian/Azerbaijani Jew in Moscow), joined a random Christian cult at 18 and was celibate between 18–25. He then fled the USSR and went to America where he went kinda nuts. He’s also a musician who travels most of the year, and has a very fucked up relationship with his abusive mother.

I do wonder why my mom never left him, but I guess she just kinda let him do his thing. She nearly left him when the other kids happened.

But yeah. My dad is not a bad guy, but he’s done some bad things." —Sabrina

