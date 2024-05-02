"The Greatest Teacher, Failure Is" And 22 Other Wise Yoda Quotes

In the Star Wars universe, it is hard to find a wiser character than Jedi Master Yoda.
Here are 23 of the greatest Yoda quotes that live rent free in my head:
23."Smaller in number are we, but larger in mind."
22."No, no, no. Quicker, easier, more seductive." —Yoda, in response to questions about the dark side
21."Pass on what you have learned. Strength. Mastery. But weakness, folly, failure also. Yes, failure most of all."
20."The greatest teacher, failure is."
19."When you look at the dark side, careful you must be. For the dark side looks back."
18."Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is."
17."Much to learn you still have."
16."So certain are you? Always with you what cannot be done. Hear you nothing that I say?"
15."A way, there always is."
14."To a dark place this line of thought will carry us. Hmm. Great care we must take." —Yoda in response to the Jedi possibly taking control of the senate
13.“You will find only what you bring in.”
12."You must unlearn what you have learned."
11."...we are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters."
10."Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny. Consume you, it will."
9."Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering."
8."Always in motion, is the future."
7."All his life has he looked away…to the future, to the horizon. Never his mind on where he was. Hmm? What he was doing. Hmph. Adventure. Heh. Excitement. Heh. A Jedi craves not these things."
6."Soon will I rest, yes, forever sleep. Earned it I have. Twilight is upon me, soon night must fall."
5."Control, control, you must learn control!"
4."Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you?"
3."For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is. Life creates it, makes it grow. Its energy surrounds us and binds us. Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter. You must feel the Force around you; here, between you, me, the tree, the rock, everywhere, yes. Even between the land and the ship."
2."Do. Or do not. There is no try."
1."Ah! A great warrior. Wars not make one great."
