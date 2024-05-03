I Ranked All 11 "Star Wars" Movies From Worst To Best, And I'm Sure This Will Open A Calm And Collected Discourse

My entire childhood was molded by Star Wars. As a kid, I collected all the action figures, owned the special edition VHS collection, and even fought Darth Vader as a Padawan at Disney World (I won, but almost fell off the stage beforehand).
I have gone a full calendar year without watching a single Star Wars movie just for a chance to create this list. Truly, I am trusting the Force to guide me in making this list.
Here is how I ranked all 11 live-action Star Wars films:
Disclaimer: I love all the movies, but I can acknowledge their flaws. This list is based purely on how I feel about them years later.
*SPOILERS AHEAD*
The movie answers Han Solo questions that didn't really need to be asked.
Episode II has it moments, but ultimately, is the weakest of the Skywalker Saga.
There is so much to love about Rogue One, especially its commitment to honoring what came before it, but it deserves criticism with what didn't work, too.
As a prequel, Episode III had the easiest path to finish the story, yet it still managed to stumble into the lava of Mustafar.
Focusing on the movie itself, I find Episode I to be the most enjoyable story of the prequel trilogy.
Episode IX was destined for failure thanks to the internet, and there is a lot to love about the flawed film, but it is VERY flawed.
Despite the divisiveness of this film among fans, Episode VIII is actually a well-done and beautiful film, but the story needed more critical eyes.
Episode VI features some legendary moments and was a sound conclusion to the original trilogy.
Flowers will eventually be showered upon Episode VII for being a film that revived an entire franchise with hope.
A case can easily be made for Episode IV as not only the best Star Wars film, but the greatest sci-fi flick ever made.
No amount of words in any amount of essays can describe how special Episode V is to cinema.
I know how civil Star Wars fans can be, so please drop your own full Star Wars movie ranking in the comments below! Feel free to share your favorite moment, too!
(And remember: This is just a list and can't hurt your Star Wars viewing experience.)