It truly looks like Hell on Earth.
Derecho hits Illinois Thursday, which saw 64 large hail reports and 477 of wind damage. Winds over 100 mph reported in 3 counties, with rains from 0.75 – 2”. pic.twitter.com/keMxHVXdIM— 247AG (@247dotAg) June 30, 2023
A #tornado causes severe damage in the areas of Kings Point, Delray Beach, Florida, #USA, while Hurricane Ian approaches southwest Florida, after causing damage in areas of #Cuba#Ian #Florida #HurricaneIan #Hurricane #Huracan #Cubano #PinardelRio #Viral #Climate #Rain #Storm pic.twitter.com/5KSTYIns00— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) September 28, 2022
This is how cold it is at my Apartment.— 𝐓𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐒 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 ☩ (@ThomasBlackGG) February 16, 2021
As a Texan, yes, I'm certainly not built for this. I don't even care. pic.twitter.com/FMt8imglJp
Full video📹 https://t.co/DNMm5mPAp8— DISASTERS IN THE WORLD (@WRLD_disasters) June 23, 2023
🌊🇩🇪Strong hurricanes swept through some areas of #Germany on Thursday. #Kassel was badly damaged by the storm over #Hesse. Roads resemble rivers, and even firefighters can hardly believe their eyes.😰#flooding #hail #storm pic.twitter.com/XSRJqXU102
This looks more like a subway car wash than a subway station. This flooding has to be doing an incredible amount of damage to the NYC subway system. pic.twitter.com/bgtMbjiHvM— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) September 2, 2021
Full video📹 https://t.co/6yKhXJajyS— DISASTERS IN THE WORLD (@WRLD_disasters) June 27, 2023
🌪🇿🇦North of #Durban in South Africa, houses were damaged as a result of what many call a "mini-#cyclone" that hit #Inanda and surrounding areas. This happened after heavy rain and thunderstorms in #KwazuluNatal on Tuesday.😰#SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/A0zC9ZLSA6
Cyclone Biparjoy near India's Mundra Port, Pakistan to evacuate thousands of people pic.twitter.com/0I5MovWcOi— Project TABS (@ProjectTabs) June 16, 2023