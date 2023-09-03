21.

"Let me start off by saying I was not popular in school and kept to myself, but that all changed while taking yearbook photos in 10th grade. I got up to walk away, but I tripped on the leg of the stool, and I fell directly into the backdrop behind me, which fell down. When it fell down, it also knocked down the other backdrop like dominos, four in total. Since we were in the gym, it made a loud sound. You were thinking that someone let off some fireworks. After the embarrassment and the walk of shame out of the gym, the poor photo staff had to reassemble the backdrops. It took them about 45 minutes to start retaking photos. That, in turn, caused a huge delay in taking photos for the rest of the day since it went alphabetically by last name, and my last name starts with I. The next day, I heard they did not finish all the photos until around 4:30 p.m. The last period ended at 3:15 p.m."