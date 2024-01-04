31 Useful Things Under $20 Every Homeowner Needs This Winter

1. A weatherproofing strip to better seal doors and help keep out cold drafts while preventing your precious heat from escaping. Another big benefit: It'll help muffle the distracting sounds of car horns or music blasting from the street while working from home!
Promising review: "I live in a windy area, cold wind from mountain always find a way into my house, and costs me quite a bit on gas heating bill. This completely solves the problem, it is easy to install and fit the corner." —Lan T.
Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in four colors and two lengths).
2. A three-layer door stopper you can install (and by "install" we mean peel and stick!) underneath your door if there's a pesky gap letting out your warm air (or letting *in* those creepy crawlies trying to escape the cold outside).
Promising reviews: "I was a bit on the fence about buying this, but it is definitely worth it. It's cut down on my heating bill by a good amount. Install was easy as heck." —Amazon Customer
"Kept all the drafts away for sure. Also keeps heat and AC temperatures in rooms comfortably. Actually saw a difference with my utility bill. Highly recommend and easy to put on. Was done in literally 3 seconds!" —Ph0t0gM@
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
3. Or a customizable option that can be cut to size and slid under your door to instantly plug any gaps.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to do, and it was easy to assemble and install. The amount of heat it helps keep in the house is amazing; it will save you money on your heating bill, and I'm sure it will also help keep the house cool during AC time. So if you have a space between the bottom of your door and the threshold, install one of these and feel the difference." —Michael OReilly
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
4. Vacuum-sealed bags to make room for all your bulky winter coats, jackets, scarves, and sweaters by putting your out-of-season clothes away. Watching the air get sucked out the bags will be *almost* as satisfying as when you see all the extra space in your closet that's somehow magically appeared out of nowhere.
And when it's time to store your winter coats and blankets come spring, these'll come in so clutch for that switch-over too.
Promising review: "I love the bags. I have a very small house and needed to make space for winter clothes (my summer clothes took up too much space) — this cuts that by 70%. The bags are heavy duty and easy to use." —Kevin Begin
Get a five-pack of small bags from Amazon for $18.99 (available in other sizes and pack quantities).
5. A pack of shelf dividers for separating piles of bulky sweaters, scarves, beanies, and more so everything doesn't just become one big jumble in your closets. It lets you stack things more efficiently, looks neater, and will help you find what you need much more quickly.
Promising review: "I was a little doubtful about these being able to stand up straight but was pleasantly surprised. I'm using them in an old antique cabinet/wardrobe to separate stacks of clothes that would otherwise turn into a pile of clothes on a shelf. I would definitely buy again." —the booniepepper
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.
6. A bottle of Quick N Brite Fireplace Cleaner because you'd probably rather not see soot stains and built-up ash from years past when you go to light a fire. This fireplace cleaning kit will have your hearth looking as good as new, just in time for cozy fireside chats.
Promising review: "Cleaned discolored tile in front of the fireplace, which is used almost every night during the winter. House is 70-years-old. Followed the directions given on the product. Tile looks brand-new with very little effort!!" —kellyMReads
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
7. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes if less sunlight comes in through your windows this time of year, and your green friends are struggling. Just plop these into the soil, and they'll feed each plant with essential nutrients they need to ~thrive~ for up to two months!
Promising review: "These are a great winter fix to indoor plants when we aren’t getting much sunshine through our windows. My plants were struggling and I put 2-4 of these sticks in every pot (depending on size of pot) and I couldn’t believe the difference in my plants within 1 weeks time. They looked as if they had life back in them. Highly recommend!" —Ginger
Get a pack of 48 from Amazon for $4.47.
8. A set of nonstick oven liners, because scraping burnt casserole off the bottom of your oven is a task no one wants to spend time doing. They're easily cut if needed to match your oven size and even easier to clean — just rinse them off or toss in the dishwasher for a deeper wash!
The liners are nonstick, reusable, dishwasher safe, and heat-resistant up to 500 degrees. You can even use these in toaster ovens and on the grill like this reviewer:
Promising review: "These liners are life changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Cleanup is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut down to size to fit my toaster oven also. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, as he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him from grilling. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." —Melissa
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99.
9. And slow-cooker liners that make the world's best kitchen appliance *even* better. After cooking up some tasty chili, soup, or dip, simply toss it out, leaving your slow cooker spick and span for the next meal — no scrubbing required.
Promising review: "Why? Why would you want to scrub your giant crockpot? Well, now you don't have to — these liners are the perfect solution for your crockpot needs. Simply place it in your crockpot like you would a trash bag, add all of your ingredients, cook, and then when you're all done...just trash the liner! I've been using these for years and I will never go back to scrubbing the tough cooked on food from the day's cooking. I have never once had a liner with a leak and I really feel like Reynolds has helped make kitchen cleanup so much easier with this smart product." —Katie B.
Get it from Amazon for $3.48+ (available in small and regular sizes and in bundles).
10. A nontoxic carpet cleaning solution in case the kids won't stop stomping around in their dirty snow boots. You can use this stuff with pretty much any carpet cleaning machine to give your carpeted areas the deepest clean they've ever experienced — even stains from years back will finally meet their match. It also deodorizes as it cleans, so pet owners, this is one you *definitely* want in your cleaning cabinet.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free.
Promising review: "A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years. This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as important, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time! Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" —Marie J.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. And a durable winter shoe tray that maybe, just maybe, will remind forgetful family members to kick off their snowy, muddy shoes before tracking the mess all over your floors and carpet.
Promising review: "These are sturdier than I expected them to be and they are still flexible enough for my needs. I bought four of them to use one as a wet boot/shoe tray and the other three to bring my herb pots inside for the winter. Really, really pleased with these mats. Perfect size for both jobs." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $14.38.
12. Vintage-style Edison bulbs to replace the stark white lighting in your lamps and sconces. The'll produce a soft glow to warm up your space (much-needed when it's anything *but* warm outside) — bright enough for reading, but not to the point of blinding you. They're fully dimmable too!
Hudson Bulb Co. is a small business that specializes in vintage bulbs and other types of lighting.
Promising review: "These bulbs are beautiful and have a warm, soft, amber glow. I’m impressed. They don’t give off an excessive amount of heat. I have had multiple close friends mention how much more comfortable the house is immediately when they walk in. They just make the house feel 'healthier,' if that makes sense... I am heavily affected by light, and especially so in the fall and winter months. These bulbs have already helped now in October. I don’t think anyone could be disappointed. "—DrBenVetMed
Get a four-pack for $15.97+ (available in clear or amber glass, and other styles).
13. An easy-to-use window insulator kit that doesn't just keep your home warm; it also saves you a good chunk of money on heating. If you've got drafty windows with a noticeable breeze when you get close, this might be the solution to your chilly home problem.
To apply it, you first attach the included double-sided tape to your window frame, measure your window and cut the film to size, press it onto the tape, and then shrink it with a blow-dryer so it adheres to your window. Some reviewers say they improved the process by working out bubbles with a credit card as they went.
Promising review: "Definitely felt the difference right away. I live in the north and my place has five big windows. Add that to open floor plan, and you get a heating bill disaster during the winter. So happy to report this is going to be my best friend every year. I install on Nov. 1 of every year, remove in May. Immediately noticed that instead of having my heat bill at $100+ for one month, now I was billed only an average of $70–$80. That $20 makes a huge difference. Don't hesitate to buy! It's so easy to install, too!" —Erika B.
Get a five-window kit from Amazon for $19.55.
You can also get an XL kit for a large patio door or windows for $18.39.
14. Or a heavy-duty roll of transparent weather sealing tape if you have window AC units that stay in year-round, or just need to reinforce your windows and cover any gaps. This creates an airtight, watertight seal that'll keep out the elements while retaining your heat — an easy solution with immediately noticeable results.
It'll work the same way in the summer too, preserving your indoor cool air while keeping the heat out.
XFasten is a small business that launched in 2015 selling a wide array of adhesive products from home improvement accessories to craft supplies.
Promising review: "I got this after receiving a $95 heat bill for a month where I was out of town and my heat was down at 60 (for my small one-bedroom, second-floor apartment in an old house). I applied this to all my windows and felt doubtful because the glass on my windows is so thin and old, but I just got my next bill back: $75!! I keep my heat down pretty low but considering it was definitely set above 60 all month compared to the previous one and my bill was still cheaper — this definitely works! I haven't removed it yet and I do foresee it taking off some paint because my windows' paint was already chipping, but whatev. Very grateful for this! One roll covered all the windows in my apartment and now I have two rolls left for the next two years." —Leigh Marques
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and a three-pack).
15. A pack of solar-powered, motion sensor-activated lights because it gets dark by 4 p.m. now 🙄. These'll automatically flip on when you pull the car into the driveway, step out to let the dog go pee, or need to take the trash out and would rather not do so in ✨ total darkness ✨. Reviewers say they give the perfect amount of brightness and hold up well through rain, snow, and hot direct sunlight.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on. It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
Get a set of four from Amazon for $17.99 when you clip the 40% off coupon.
16. And waterproof globe lights to illuminate your outdoor gatherings, whether you're warming up by the fire pit or just stargazing from the patio. Hang them along your roofline, drape them on outdoor structures, or just string them up solo to give your patio or yard the most magical vibe (and help light the way for any visitors).
Promising review: "We got these lights last summer and had them hanging throughout the winter. We ended up having unusually heavy snowfall and we have the lights turn on with the help of an Alexa outdoor outlet. The outlet let us turn the lights on, but because of several feet of snow the outlet didn't work to turn them off. The snow was too heavy to get to the outlet, so the lights were on for several days straight. They never burned out, let us see the beauty of the snow day and night and had no issues long after the snow melted. It is summer again and we love turning them on each night to light up our back deck. We have two strands connected and they run the whole length of our house. Love these!!" —Glynis
Get a strand from Amazon for $15.68 (available in four styles and six lengths).
17. A silicone baking mat for using with your sheet pans when you need an easy meal with even easier cleanup. It'll still crisp up your veggies, chicken wings, and cookies nicely while keeping your sheet pans grease- and scorch-free, and pops right into the dishwasher afterward for easy cleaning.
Promising review: "My mom and I do a lot of baking for holidays and in the winter. These have made baking so much easier and cleaner. These are super easy to clean and have great heat distribution. Something I like about these mats at that the bottom of the cookies still come out golden brown, not pale like with some mats." —Gabriela
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $16.34 (available in two colors and packs of two, three, or four).